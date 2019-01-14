« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Alacantra  (Read 41101 times)

Online newterp

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 08:06:43 AM
I can confirm that he has two legs.
been injured a lot so don't be so sure.
Online kloppagetime

  • Posts: 945
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:59:20 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:47:12 PM
Ornstein also had this quote on The Athletic earlier: "The mutual admiration is clear but that doesnt mean a deal will happen. My impression is it will come down to finances"
Holy shit a transfer coming down to finances what is this madness.
Offline jonkrux

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #482 on: Today at 03:20:31 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:20:29 AM
While 29 isn't too old, there's few that have made the switch to the PL that late in their career and spending a significant amount on a transfer and wages for him seems like an unnecessary risk this summer when our spending is restricted due to covid fallout as it is.
Very true but then again you'd think that he's got enough in his locker to have the ability to adapt even at a later stage than normal. If gini doesn't sign, it would be an excellent piece of business especially with lallana leaving. They would both free up the wages rather than be frivolous in spending.
Offline soxfan

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #483 on: Today at 04:06:50 PM »
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #484 on: Today at 04:21:14 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:20:29 AM
While 29 isn't too old, there's few that have made the switch to the PL that late in their career and spending a significant amount on a transfer and wages for him seems like an unnecessary risk this summer when our spending is restricted due to covid fallout as it is.

The amount who have been successful making that transition at age 28+ with no prior PL experience is exceptionally low, especially in the last 25 years
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:36:35 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 04:06:50 PM
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D

Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #486 on: Today at 04:50:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:36:35 PM
Thankfully Sami Hyppia never took that approach.

I for one remember being strongly reprimanded over spelling his name wrong on here once.

So I just called him Sami from then on ;D
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #487 on: Today at 05:26:57 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 04:06:50 PM
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D

Wow, is RAWK really LFC's no 1 forum?

Low bar if so.
Offline Samie

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #488 on: Today at 05:29:15 PM »
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #489 on: Today at 05:29:46 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Today at 04:06:50 PM
Can we at least spell his name correctly in the thread title? Imagine the deal 95% done, and the player says "Hmmm, let me look on LFC's #1 forum and see what they think of me...FFS THEY CAN'T EVEN SPELL MY NAME RIGHT!!! DEAL'S OFF!!" :D

I don't know if you've noticed but we have a long time, regular poster who can't spell the name of our Croatian centre back who's been with us for five years, correctly.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #490 on: Today at 05:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:15 PM
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D

I thought our club had more followers than the Catholic church, 40k doesn't sound a lot.
Online Skeeve

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #491 on: Today at 05:47:41 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:31:42 PM
I thought our club had more followers than the Catholic church, 40k doesn't sound a lot.

The amount of any fanbase (be it sport, tv or whatever) that would take the that next step and actively engage on an internet forum tends to be far smaller than the overall size of that fanbase.
Online Lastrador

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #492 on: Today at 05:48:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:15 PM
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D
Half of that are Mac Red accounts tbf.
Online fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #493 on: Today at 05:50:07 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:29:15 PM
Well we've got apparently over 40k users registered so if that's accurate then I'm sure we are number 1.  ;D

Yes, but our mod-field is too functional, no creativity...
