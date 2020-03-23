« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Alacantra  (Read 38771 times)

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:15:31 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:16:03 PM
Signing 29 year Thiago for 30m would be so bizarre when we decided against signing 24 year old Werner for 50. Certainly not consistent with the idea that we're needing to refresh the squad.

But let's see how it plays out. He's a good player anyway.

We decided against signing Werner at the time but a lot might be clearer now, financially. If Werner had hung on or if his clause didn't have an expiry date, things might have been different. Also, maybe Thiago is just someone that Klopp simply doesn't want to pass up, whereas Werner was. I've always been of the belief that we would have pulled the trigger on Werner if Klopp insisted.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:19:35 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:07:49 AM
To wind up Bayern into improving their contract offer?

That may be the case. However, it seems to be more a case of Thiago wanting a new challenge.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:20:29 AM »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 01:14:56 AM
Not the usual profile of player but as Al says just a few posts above, the man is world class. At 29 he not to old yet and if he wants to come then we surely have to take him.

While 29 isn't too old, there's few that have made the switch to the PL that late in their career and spending a significant amount on a transfer and wages for him seems like an unnecessary risk this summer when our spending is restricted due to covid fallout as it is.
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:21:54 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:19:35 AM
That may be the case. However, it seems to be more a case of Thiago wanting a new challenge.

I hope so. Hed be fantastic here.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:34:58 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:15:31 AM
We decided against signing Werner at the time but a lot might be clearer now, financially. If Werner had hung on or if his clause didn't have an expiry date, things might have been different. Also, maybe Thiago is just someone that Klopp simply doesn't want to pass up, whereas Werner was. I've always been of the belief that we would have pulled the trigger on Werner if Klopp insisted.

Personally I think the difference between Werner and Thiago is that Werner would not of improved the first 11. FSG hate to see players on big wages sitting on the bench. Bring in Werner and it means one of the current front three or Werner is on the bench week in week out.

Thiago if he comes would be one of the first names on the team sheet. Werner would give us basically more of the same. Thiago would add a totally new dimension.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:56:23 AM »
Two reason why we may be interested.

1. If Boston Red Sox model is to go by, FSG typically create a winning team, reinforce them when they are at their strongest to win championships, Then they have transition seasons. Thiago could still play at a high level for another 4-5 years. I think most of our players can. What we need is to constantly evolve tactically. We could win a lot during this time.

2. Klopp has had big admiration of Bayern team during 2013-2016 era. That's why we poached key staff from them. I am sure he would love to have a player like him. He adds something else to this team.

Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:03:59 AM »
isn't it Alcantara, what happened to his 3rd "a"?
Re: Thiago Alacantra
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:36:47 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:34:58 AM
Personally I think the difference between Werner and Thiago is that Werner would not of improved the first 11. FSG hate to see players on big wages sitting on the bench. Bring in Werner and it means one of the current front three or Werner is on the bench week in week out.

Thiago if he comes would be one of the first names on the team sheet. Werner would give us basically more of the same. Thiago would add a totally new dimension.
This
