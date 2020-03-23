Two reason why we may be interested.



1. If Boston Red Sox model is to go by, FSG typically create a winning team, reinforce them when they are at their strongest to win championships, Then they have transition seasons. Thiago could still play at a high level for another 4-5 years. I think most of our players can. What we need is to constantly evolve tactically. We could win a lot during this time.



2. Klopp has had big admiration of Bayern team during 2013-2016 era. That's why we poached key staff from them. I am sure he would love to have a player like him. He adds something else to this team.



