I had this on Monday as well when I went to donate. I had been fine the last few times but had a patch years ago where this would happen often. Went on a course of iron and B12 tablets from my GP back then and it sorted it.



If you’ve had it twice in a row John, go see your GP and get a blood test. Last time I had this problem I think they said after your third “low iron” in a row, you can’t donate any more. Not sure if that’s changed now. Worth a chat with the GP though.



Was really busy when I went on Monday though so that’s good . Donate if you can folks!



I donate four times a year.



Just phone them up, they'll tell you what's near you and if nothing is available, give them your details and they'll phone you back.



Booked in yesterday to give in a few weeks. Doddle.



0300 123 2323



my sister had that a few years back (the three in a row iron issue). she was then told she couldn't donate for at least a year (rather than forever).she was under 30 though, and I wouldn't be too shocked if the risk assessment changes by age group, so would echo your suggestion of playing it safe and not trying again until you've looked into your iron levelsthis. plus https://www.blood.co.uk/ the changes are probably a combination of unfortunate circumstances and important health-related considerations - additional pre-screening required during pandemic to try to reduce risk of people donating blood that couldn't be used, during a period when donations were understandably way down. and a need to save the time of staff from having to register new donors or find (and update) existing profiles/records, when people can often (not always) go online and book an appointment for the same day if they're unfortunately not fully booked.personally i avoid the outreach ones and go to a fixed site, just makes it easier (try to plan them straight away after the last one, when the calendar is nice and empty)