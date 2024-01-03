Once again folk Vitamin B12 tablets do absolutely fuck all . It's a complex vitamin for us to break down and it doesn't really matter if you are vegan or eat three cows a day with salad but the latter may help a bit. It's best getting it straight into your blood stream . So it's either the Vitamin B12 oral spray or the injections from your local clinic.
A few years ago a routine blood test identified I had 'undetectable B12' levels. I was put on a course of injections every other day for two weeks (now every few months). At the time it was considered serious, but the effects of lack of B12 hadn't impacted me at all.
On the 2nd day of my 2 week course I got dropped off at my GP which is about 3-miles from ours. The nurse read my notes and said I've heard of people having undetectable B12 but I've never seen one, how are you, what's it like and are you feeling lethargic all the time.
Sitting in my running gear, purposely going to take advantage of a 3-mile run home I said I'm fine, I'm going to run back to Allerton now.
The nurse couldn't believe it.
This is a thread derailment but it is pertinent to stuff going on in our bodies we don't know about.