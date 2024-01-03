« previous next »
Booked for my second session at the end of January. I'm B+ so used for treating sickle cell disorder. Gonna try get there every 3 months from now on.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

I've not been able to donate in my last two attempts due to just slightly low iron levels, so I'll try again in 12 weeks.
I've not been able to donate in my last two attempts due to just slightly low iron levels, so I'll try again in 12 weeks.

I had this on Monday as well when I went to donate. I had been fine the last few times but had a patch years ago where this would happen often. Went on a course of iron and B12 tablets from my GP back then and it sorted it.

If youve had it twice in a row John, go see your GP and get a blood test. Last time I had this problem I think they said after your third low iron in a row, you cant donate any more. Not sure if thats changed now. Worth a chat with the GP though.

Was really busy when I went on Monday though so thats good 👍. Donate if you can folks!
Any idea why they stopped doing walk in blood donation clinics?

I used to give blood fairly regularly when I could just walk into the town hall or local cricket club where they had set up a walk in clinic. However, I tried to do the same again and they said you have to make an appointment. I tried to make an appointment but unfortunately the only times they had available is whilst I was working or away, so was unable to continue to donate. They did offer an alternative location. However it was a half hour drive so I didn't bother with that.

You'd think they'd make it as easy as possible to allow people to donate. It is quite frustrating as I have only recently become eligible to donate again as I was barred from donating for a period of time because of some of the countries I had visited.
Any idea why they stopped doing walk in blood donation clinics?

I used to give blood fairly regularly when I could just walk into the town hall or local cricket club where they had set up a walk in clinic. However, I tried to do the same again and they said you have to make an appointment. I tried to make an appointment but unfortunately the only times they had available is whilst I was working or away, so was unable to continue to donate. They did offer an alternative location. However it was a half hour drive so I didn't bother with that.

You'd think they'd make it as easy as possible to allow people to donate. It is quite frustrating as I have only recently become eligible to donate again as I was barred from donating for a period of time because of some of the countries I had visited.

I donate four times a year.

Just phone them up, they'll tell you what's near you and if nothing is available, give them your details and they'll phone you back.

Booked in yesterday to give in a few weeks. Doddle.

0300 123 2323
I had this on Monday as well when I went to donate. I had been fine the last few times but had a patch years ago where this would happen often. Went on a course of iron and B12 tablets from my GP back then and it sorted it.

If you’ve had it twice in a row John, go see your GP and get a blood test. Last time I had this problem I think they said after your third “low iron” in a row, you can’t donate any more. Not sure if that’s changed now. Worth a chat with the GP though.

Was really busy when I went on Monday though so that’s good . Donate if you can folks!
my sister had that a few years back (the three in a row iron issue). she was then told she couldn't donate for at least a year (rather than forever).

she was under 30 though, and I wouldn't be too shocked if the risk assessment changes by age group, so would echo your suggestion of playing it safe and not trying again until you've looked into your iron levels
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  4, 2024, 04:11:06 pm
I donate four times a year.

Just phone them up, they'll tell you what's near you and if nothing is available, give them your details and they'll phone you back.

Booked in yesterday to give in a few weeks. Doddle.

0300 123 2323
this. plus https://www.blood.co.uk/

the changes are probably a combination of unfortunate circumstances and important health-related considerations - additional pre-screening required during pandemic to try to reduce risk of people donating blood that couldn't be used, during a period when donations were understandably way down. and a need to save the time of staff from having to register new donors or find (and update) existing profiles/records, when people can often (not always) go online and book an appointment for the same day if they're unfortunately not fully booked.

personally i avoid the outreach ones and go to a fixed site, just makes it easier (try to plan them straight away after the last one, when the calendar is nice and empty)
I had this on Monday as well when I went to donate. I had been fine the last few times but had a patch years ago where this would happen often. Went on a course of iron and B12 tablets from my GP back then and it sorted it.

If youve had it twice in a row John, go see your GP and get a blood test. Last time I had this problem I think they said after your third low iron in a row, you cant donate any more. Not sure if thats changed now. Worth a chat with the GP though.

Was really busy when I went on Monday though so thats good 👍. Donate if you can folks!
It was 133, must be 135 to donate, it was 134 once. The nurse said no need to go to GP as its not bad, just not high enough to donate. I get B12 injections and take all sorts of vitamins :) it's about following the diet sheet they provide.
I'll see what happens in December.

You're right though it's always busy and quite hard to get an appointment round here, you need to book many weeks ahead.
Once again folk Vitamin B12 tablets do absolutely fuck all . It's a complex vitamin for us to break down and it doesn't really matter if you are vegan or eat three cows a day with salad but the latter may help a bit. It's best getting it straight into your blood stream . So it's either the Vitamin B12 oral spray or the  injections from your local clinic.
I've not been able to donate in my last two attempts due to just slightly low iron levels, so I'll try again in 12 weeks.

You need to make sure you eat and drink before you go. I couldn't give once as the appointment was 08:30 in town (!) and I didn't have any breakfast.

Also - many cereals have iron in them - worth thinking about, plenty of other foods as well, but might just be because you didn't eat a couple of hours before?

EDIT: Just read you already take supplements. Maybe eat a bit more then? See if it makes any difference. Mine that time was the same - just 2 points less than you need :D  Bit annoying not being able to give and a bit worrying - but now I stuff my face before I go, never happened since.
I get hassled a lot as I'm ORhD-

I get hassled a lot as I'm ORhD-
same

well, not hassled, but the odd auto-text saying they're really in need of O neg blood at the moment - usually when I already have an appointment the earliest date I can after my previous donation.

upside is that we also are prioritised for lots of their 'quirks' - for example the text message with a date and hospital name explaining where/when our blood was used.

ps its important we donate not just because everyone can use our blood, but because we can only use each others O neg blood in our own emergencies!
Good thread to see bumped.

I went for the first time last Monday and have booked again for as soon as possible - going to try to just do this every time now.

Any idea why they stopped doing walk in blood donation clinics?

I used to give blood fairly regularly when I could just walk into the town hall or local cricket club where they had set up a walk in clinic. However, I tried to do the same again and they said you have to make an appointment. I tried to make an appointment but unfortunately the only times they had available is whilst I was working or away, so was unable to continue to donate. They did offer an alternative location. However it was a half hour drive so I didn't bother with that.

You'd think they'd make it as easy as possible to allow people to donate. It is quite frustrating as I have only recently become eligible to donate again as I was barred from donating for a period of time because of some of the countries I had visited.

Agreed - was surprised that appointments were so long away, and then - when I arrived last week - how quiet it was. I bet they get so many no-shows too.
same

well, not hassled, but the odd auto-text saying they're really in need of O neg blood at the moment - usually when I already have an appointment the earliest date I can after my previous donation.

upside is that we also are prioritised for lots of their 'quirks' - for example the text message with a date and hospital name explaining where/when our blood was used.

ps its important we donate not just because everyone can use our blood, but because we can only use each others O neg blood in our own emergencies!

:D

Up to 36 this time

14 more after this and I get a goldie!
Once again folk Vitamin B12 tablets do absolutely fuck all . It's a complex vitamin for us to break down and it doesn't really matter if you are vegan or eat three cows a day with salad but the latter may help a bit. It's best getting it straight into your blood stream . So it's either the Vitamin B12 oral spray or the  injections from your local clinic.
A few years ago a routine blood test identified I had 'undetectable B12' levels. I was put on a course of injections every other day for two weeks (now every few months). At the time it was considered serious, but the effects of lack of B12 hadn't impacted me at all.
On the 2nd day of my 2 week course I got dropped off at my GP which is about 3-miles from ours. The nurse read my notes and said I've heard of people having undetectable B12 but I've never seen one, how are you, what's it like and are you feeling lethargic all the time.
Sitting in my running gear, purposely going to take advantage of a 3-mile run home I said I'm fine, I'm going to run back to Allerton now.
The nurse couldn't believe it.
This is a thread derailment but it is pertinent to stuff going on in our bodies we don't know about.
:D

Up to 36 this time

14 more after this and I get a goldie!

I'm booked for my 10th donation on 17th November.  I never received my Bronze donor card for my 5th donation so hope I'll get my badge and certificate after my next one  :D !!
It's nice that they now send you a little update on your blood's journey after they have processed it. 
I'm booked for my 10th donation on 17th November.  I never received my Bronze donor card for my 5th donation so hope I'll get my badge and certificate after my next one  :D !!
It's nice that they now send you a little update on your blood's journey after they have processed it. 


Yeah I've had a few that said where mine was used.

10! That's absolutely amazing and just think of the good you've done and the people you have saved.

Anyone that gives blood is amazing. It's not exactly pleasant, but you get used to it fairly quickly.



For anyone thinking of doing it, do it! It's a lot more scary in your head than it is when you go and you get free tea, coffee, crisps, snacks and biccies!
