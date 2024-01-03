Any idea why they stopped doing walk in blood donation clinics?



I used to give blood fairly regularly when I could just walk into the town hall or local cricket club where they had set up a walk in clinic. However, I tried to do the same again and they said you have to make an appointment. I tried to make an appointment but unfortunately the only times they had available is whilst I was working or away, so was unable to continue to donate. They did offer an alternative location. However it was a half hour drive so I didn't bother with that.



You'd think they'd make it as easy as possible to allow people to donate. It is quite frustrating as I have only recently become eligible to donate again as I was barred from donating for a period of time because of some of the countries I had visited.