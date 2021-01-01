« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your favourite LFC goal of all time  (Read 32869 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,727
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:18:39 pm
Or Mcallisters late one at Goodision, considering how far it travelled it was bound to slow down, but I don't think it was hit too hard to begin with!

First one I thought of, the sort of sneaky, creeping and crawling free kick that snuck over the line... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:06:31 am
I wouldnt say he played it fair, today he would have had about 12 red cards in his career maybe more but it was an era where it was eat or be eaten

Funny thing about that clip, the clearance from the arsenal defender is pathetic, McMahon keeping it in when it would have been our throw seemed a bit mad or a bit headless chicken but it ended up brilliant


Yeah youre probably right he wouldnt get away with the half of it now, but in that era he played it well.

I think thats why that goal stuck out, it was a throw in if he let it go out of play, but the hunger to do what he did and to keep the attacking pressure on is what I loved about it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:35:52 pm by Johnny Aldridge »
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:30:22 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:18:39 pm
Or Mcallisters late one at Goodision, considering how far it travelled it was bound to slow down, but I don't think it was hit too hard to begin with!

Or John Barnes at Southampton in the ecru kit when Dave Beasant kicked him to him from out near the touchline and he side footed it back in from about 40 yards!
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
Alisson

Never celebrated a goal more.
Logged

Offline Haaaank

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:56:49 am »
Robbie Fowler against Villa March 96 - cheeky little flick past the defender and scored from about 25 yards. Loved that goal and spent hours trying to recreate down the astro.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,083
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:25:38 am »


So many to choose from, but for me it has to be Gerrard's missile against West Ham. It was pure Roy of the Rovers stuff and he'd already single handedly dragged us back into that game, was struggling with cramp, and West Ham had one hand on the cup. The fact that the stadium PA was announcing the added time just as he struck it only served to add to the drama. He had to hit that shot perfectly, at that angle, with that power, from 35 yards through a crowd of players. Its not just our best last minute goal, but probably the best cup final goal ever for any team.

The goal actually gets better every time I watch it, and it's just completely mental by any standards. I count at least 11 players in between him and the goal, excluding the keeper. The clock's ticking down, the west ham fans are whistling, he's miles out, running sideways onto a bouncing ball, and there's really only one place he can put it to save the cup final. He channels every last fibre of his body into that ball, and it was the goal that defined him as a player and a leader, and epitomised everything he did for us. That's what elevates it for me.

The other reason its so memorable for me is because I was at a friend's house (Spurs supporter), and he'd been winding me up all game as West Ham kept going ahead. I was pacing across his lounge as the clock counted down, and when Gerrard's equaliser hit the back of the net I completely lost it, and started jumping around screaming and swearing like a lunatic. So much so, I forgot his 2 year-old daughter was sat quietly playing in the corner and she burst into tears. It was about a year before she would say hello to me again  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm »
summed up well, no exaggeration i wouldnt have wanted that ball to fall to anyone else in the world.

Not even Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #447 on: Today at 04:34:14 pm »
Well said. Its an incredible goal in any game, at any time but when you throw in all the content around it, its very hard to beat it.

Its why all those pricks from other teams used to laugh at Gerrard if and when they got an opportunity because they lived in fear he could do something like that to them at any given moment. Can his collection of long range stiles from open play be beaten?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,396
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #448 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm »

^ some of those long range efforts from Gerrard...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cwYTuvEpj7g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cwYTuvEpj7g</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:45:58 pm »
Amazing. Thanks.

So many great ones that have become almost forgotten there. The early one v Southampton from 2001. Graz away. Villa at home a week or two before the 2006 Cup Final.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 