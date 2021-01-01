So many to choose from, but for me it has to be Gerrard's missile against West Ham. It was pure Roy of the Rovers stuff and he'd already single handedly dragged us back into that game, was struggling with cramp, and West Ham had one hand on the cup. The fact that the stadium PA was announcing the added time just as he struck it only served to add to the drama. He had to hit that shot perfectly, at that angle, with that power, from 35 yards through a crowd of players. Its not just our best last minute goal, but probably the best cup final goal ever for any team.The goal actually gets better every time I watch it, and it's just completely mental by any standards. I count at least 11 players in between him and the goal, excluding the keeper. The clock's ticking down, the west ham fans are whistling, he's miles out, running sideways onto a bouncing ball, and there's really only one place he can put it to save the cup final. He channels every last fibre of his body into that ball, and it was the goal that defined him as a player and a leader, and epitomised everything he did for us. That's what elevates it for me.The other reason its so memorable for me is because I was at a friend's house (Spurs supporter), and he'd been winding me up all game as West Ham kept going ahead. I was pacing across his lounge as the clock counted down, and when Gerrard's equaliser hit the back of the net I completely lost it, and started jumping around screaming and swearing like a lunatic. So much so, I forgot his 2 year-old daughter was sat quietly playing in the corner and she burst into tears. It was about a year before she would say hello to me again