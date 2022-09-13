« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your favourite LFC goal of all time  (Read 30075 times)

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #400 on: Today at 06:10:05 pm »
Quote from: telekon on September 13, 2022, 08:02:09 pm
Corner taken quickly.

Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,660
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 06:10:05 pm
Got to be  this one.
Everything you want in a goal. Rare, inventive, instinctive, unexpected and executed perfectly. And absolutely 100% intentional rather than a hit and hope.
And in addition to so many of the other great shouts above, that one meant something really big.

Plus the tremendous amount of payback schadenfreude after the first leg shenanigans and Luis, and all the missing players.

So much off the pitch stuff brought to bear as the Kop sucked the ball into the goal... and Divy was his accustomed casual self... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,804
Re: Your favourite LFC goal of all time
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 01:48:14 pm
And while I'm in v United mode, Fowler's thunderbolt at the theatre of shite. (His second wasn't too shabby also.) Shame we only drew 2-2 but I think it was written in the ref's script that Kung Fu Comeback Boy had to have his shitty penalty and dirty pole-dance.

Fowler's second - what a goal that was! That's always my go to goal when I think of my favourites. That Firmino scored an identical one at The Etihad a few years ago was just bizarre.

Some other great shouts in this thread, obviously the big ones stick out - Gerrard against West Ham in the FA Cup Final, Origi in the last minute against Everton and the winner against Barcelona and against Tottenham in final (crazy how many important goals he scored).

Less important, with the game being a routine league game at Anfield, but I always loved Torres' goal against Newcastle in 2008, the one where Gerrard put him through and he bamboozled the keeper and sat him down with a beautiful swivel of his hips. Lovely goal. Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00UOxSsX2tg
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 