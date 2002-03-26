« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Closing the gap - get voting  (Read 1890 times)

Homesick

  • Guest
Closing the gap - get voting
« on: March 26, 2002, 10:22:40 am »
Another BBC sports poll
http://newsvote.bbc.co.uk/sport/hi/english/football/eng_prem/newsid_1892000/1892571.stm

When I posted this the latest tally was ...

Arsenal - 47.48%
Liverpool - 35.82%
Man Utd - 16.70%

Let's make the difference

http://newsvote.bbc.co.uk/sport/hi/english/football/eng_prem/newsid_1892000/1892571.stm
« Last Edit: January 1, 1970, 01:00:00 am by 1017961200 »
Logged

Offline Ron

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
Re: Closing the gap - get voting
« Reply #1 on: March 26, 2002, 10:30:51 am »
So ?
What is this gonna do for us ?
Make it easier to win the remaining fixtures ?
Or does it just show we love polls ?
« Last Edit: January 1, 1970, 01:00:00 am by 1017961200 »
Logged

Homesick

  • Guest
Re: Closing the gap - get voting
« Reply #2 on: March 26, 2002, 10:46:33 am »
No it can't possibly make the run in any easier and is just a bit of fun. I just like seeing Liverpool at the top of every positive list. You don't have to vote and are free to ignore.

« Last Edit: January 1, 1970, 01:00:00 am by 1017961200 »
Logged

Pheeny

  • Guest
Re: Closing the gap - get voting
« Reply #3 on: March 26, 2002, 03:15:45 pm »
Come on Ron don't the Dutch know how to have fun ;)
« Last Edit: January 1, 1970, 01:00:00 am by 1017961200 »
Logged

Online TheDUtchRedKop

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
4
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:30:02 am »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 