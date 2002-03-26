Please
Topic: Closing the gap - get voting (Read 1890 times)
Homesick
Guest
Closing the gap - get voting
«
on:
March 26, 2002, 10:22:40 am »
Another BBC sports poll
When I posted this the latest tally was ...
Arsenal - 47.48%
Liverpool - 35.82%
Man Utd - 16.70%
Let's make the difference
«
»
Logged
Ron
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,368
Re: Closing the gap - get voting
«
Reply #1 on:
March 26, 2002, 10:30:51 am »
So ?
What is this gonna do for us ?
Make it easier to win the remaining fixtures ?
Or does it just show we love polls ?
«
»
Logged
Homesick
Guest
Re: Closing the gap - get voting
«
Reply #2 on:
March 26, 2002, 10:46:33 am »
No it can't possibly make the run in any easier and is just a bit of fun. I just like seeing Liverpool at the top of every positive list. You don't have to vote and are free to ignore.
«
»
Logged
Pheeny
Guest
Re: Closing the gap - get voting
«
Reply #3 on:
March 26, 2002, 03:15:45 pm »
Come on Ron don't the Dutch know how to have fun
«
»
Logged
TheDUtchRedKop
Kemlynite
Posts: 39
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
4
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:30:02 am »
Logged
