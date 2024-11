Him winning the Ballon was a bit of a joke, too.



Was there an obvious candidate who got robbed though? 2001 Bayern won the Champions League. They were solid rather than inspired. Was Oliver Kahn and his massive head in the top 3? Wasn’t an hour international tournament. Owen had the UEFA Cup win with us, his FA Cup Final exploits and that hat trick v Germany in a short space of time which maybe coincided with when the votes were done.There were better players around in that era like Zidane and Figo but maybe they didn’t do as much in that year to justify winning it.