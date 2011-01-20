« previous next »
Michael Owen

Re: Michael Owen
January 9, 2022, 07:32:08 pm
I've seen on social media alot last night that he's a doughnut.,.......... In the masked singer?
Re: Michael Owen
January 29, 2022, 08:04:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  9, 2022, 07:32:08 pm
I've seen on social media alot last night that he's a doughnut.,.......... In the masked singer?

Yeah he definitely is. Whats surprising is he made it this far without being revealed  :lmao :lmao
Re: Michael Owen
January 30, 2022, 08:45:46 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  9, 2022, 07:32:08 pm
I've seen on social media alot last night that he's a doughnut.,.......... In the masked singer?
Do you reckon he's ever eaten a doughnut? I feel its one of those blart things he'd come out with on Twitter
Re: Michael Owen
February 24, 2022, 11:10:31 am
Found a way to embarrass himself further.

Sutton talking about a player who went down with a head injury in the Ajax game trying to wave away physios and continue playing, Sutton stating football needs to take concussion more seriously and one solution would be said player going into the changing room to be assessed by an independent doctor while a temporary sub comes on so the team isn't at a numerical advantage, if the injured player is cleared to play he can come back on. Owen wades in and suggests head injuries aren't that serious and somehow finds a way to suggest it's the same as assuming and player who goes down injured has broken their leg... even goes as far as to say 'how many times were you concussed'... that's the fucking point Michael :lmao you cant know because the necessary checks are not being made!

Sutton calls him a caveman to his comments on it and to be honest I think that was a lot kinder than what could have been said.
Re: Michael Owen
February 24, 2022, 06:46:07 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 24, 2022, 11:10:31 am
Found a way to embarrass himself further.

Sutton talking about a player who went down with a head injury in the Ajax game trying to wave away physios and continue playing, Sutton stating football needs to take concussion more seriously and one solution would be said player going into the changing room to be assessed by an independent doctor while a temporary sub comes on so the team isn't at a numerical advantage, if the injured player is cleared to play he can come back on. Owen wades in and suggests head injuries aren't that serious and somehow finds a way to suggest it's the same as assuming and player who goes down injured has broken their leg... even goes as far as to say 'how many times were you concussed'... that's the fucking point Michael :lmao you cant know because the necessary checks are not being made!

Sutton calls him a caveman to his comments on it and to be honest I think that was a lot kinder than what could have been said.

Sutton's dad seriously suffered from dementia which Sutton believes was because of heading the ball when he was playing so he's really passionate about concussion issues in football. I haven't seen it but can image Sutton raging at Owen's comments.
Re: Michael Owen
April 24, 2022, 06:26:56 pm
Cannot fucking stand him. Worst pundit on TV. Hope he gets fired.

Leon Osman representing Everton, Owen representing us on the tele. fucking hell. Both of them yapping about how Everton played well in the first half.
Re: Michael Owen
April 24, 2022, 07:50:26 pm
Think he's done ok on occasions I've seen him on Champions League as a pundit.
Re: Michael Owen
April 24, 2022, 08:20:46 pm
Quote from: Legoland on April 24, 2022, 06:26:56 pm
Worst pundit on TV.


nonsense....not even close to it
Re: Michael Owen
April 24, 2022, 09:10:00 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on April 24, 2022, 08:20:46 pm

nonsense....not even close to it

Yeah, there are plenty of other contenders for that spot, although Owen is pretty boring af
Re: Michael Owen
May 11, 2022, 08:47:31 pm
He's releasing his own NFT range, he's been getting rinsed on Twitter over it, can't wait for this NFT fad to fuck off.
Re: Michael Owen
May 30, 2022, 05:21:16 pm
His daughter's going on Love Island, which makes me feel really fucking old.

Just hope she's got more riveting conversation than him for her own sake.
Re: Michael Owen
May 30, 2022, 07:09:33 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 30, 2022, 05:21:16 pm
His daughter's going on Love Island, which makes me feel really fucking old.

Just hope she's got more riveting conversation than him for her own sake.

Oh, poor Michael. :)

Can you imagine the replies to every tweet he makes from now until the end of time?!
Re: Michael Owen
June 10, 2022, 01:36:18 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 30, 2022, 05:21:16 pm
His daughter's going on Love Island, which makes me feel really fucking old.

Just hope she's got more riveting conversation than him for her own sake.

Well done. She's 13.
Re: Michael Owen
Today at 12:23:22 am
Michael Owen in my local yesterday, but its also Rushys local, which makes it quite funny that hes not even the best lfc striker to drink in there.

Someone decided to say alright, Mike but Owen turned to his wife and said something along the lines of whys he say that, like he knows me?.  I thought that was quite funny ;D

It must be really fucking annoying having strangers speak to you as if they know you... leave them alone to enjoy their drinks. Ive never approached Rushy even though I see him in the pub regularly (and hes a legend). Its cringey when someone does though and you can see his, and his partners, peace disturbed.
