Pog just being Pog.....was there even any doubt of what would happen. I mean everyone knows he is going to attack and when he is going to attack but they are powerless to stop him. Lets hope Vingo can get back to his best form to at least make the Tour competitive.



I've actually rather enjoyed this season's dominance. Truly an imperial phase - the likes of which do not come around too often. All sorts of stars have to align. I doubt he'll repeat next season.But... I doubt he particularly wants to. I think his priorities will be the other monuments (deffo San Remo, maybe not Roubaix next year, but you never know) and maybe a Tour-Vuelta double. Yeah, I know...