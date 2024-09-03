Pogacar is just epochally excellent. Winning his first Worlds at 26 is - if anything - a bit behind schedule when you look at the rest of his achievements so far.
But if you take his word for it (and why not), this was the first season he had actually made the Worlds a priority. Good decision to skip the Olympics, Vuelta and Worlds TT - you could see Remco was sub-par, and Roglic was only up for riding in support of Pogi (which he did).
The circuit suited Pogi perfectly - a bit too much climbing for the puncheurs, not enough flat for a chase to make up time an escape. In essence, anyone who wanted to win it had to pull Pogi back on the climb - and they couldn't.
I'd say he's a lock for Lombardia. Not so sure about Emilia, funnily enough - though pretty much anything he's entered this season, he's won, bar San Remo. So he's probably on to equal Petacchi's 25 wins...
From a British POV - bit of a shame the Yates twins couldn't make more of a showing. At least Williams and Olney gave it a poke.