Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Tried to be enthused by the TOB, not happening.

The new look jerseys and bikes for the French Conti team, Van Rysel Roubaix, caught my eye though. Nice.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Max Poole in the break. Could he? Be great if so.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Forgot to mention this earlier. Keep an eye on Joe Blackmore, at the TOB. This lad is a future star. Having a brilliant 2024, and just added the GC at the Tour de l'Avenir to an already very impressive neo-pro year.

He rides on IPT.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  3, 2024, 01:24:47 pm
Forgot to mention this earlier. Keep an eye on Joe Blackmore, at the TOB. This lad is a future star. Having a brilliant 2024, and just added the GC at the Tour de l'Avenir to an already very impressive neo-pro year.

He rides on IPT.

Ah great is he British? Who's the guy who absolutely destroyed him on the final mountain of L'Avenir? He could be a future star as well but can't remember his name.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Knight on September  3, 2024, 01:33:23 pm
Ah great is he British? Who's the guy who absolutely destroyed him on the final mountain of L'Avenir? He could be a future star as well but can't remember his name.
Yes, he's  a Brit.

Torres. Another future star, for UAE. Also seen at L'Avenir was the young Belgian , Jarno Widar. 18 and a brilliant rider. He's on at Lotto. Joins their World Tour team next year. Just checked, 2026 he goes into the World Tour.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Wout with another off and looks like he's packing.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
DNF -Wout van Aert.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  3, 2024, 03:32:56 pm
DNF -Wout van Aert.
That was a pretty gnarly hit into mountain. He would have been better off sliding out...although easy to say in hindsight. Roglic looks like he has GC wrapped up unless someone can do something crazy on Friday or Saturday. He can mark Mas as he knows he will cook him in the ITT.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  3, 2024, 07:30:02 pm
That was a pretty gnarly hit into mountain. He would have been better off sliding out...although easy to say in hindsight. Roglic looks like he has GC wrapped up unless someone can do something crazy on Friday or Saturday. He can mark Mas as he knows he will cook him in the ITT.
Looked bad, just from seeing how Wout looked afterwards. What does he do in the CX season? He took most of last season off and hoped to have a better spring season on the road...we know how that went. Unlike MVDP, there's nothing left for Wout to do in CX. Other than appearance money I don't see the incentive for him to work thru the winter.

GC is done. Roglic with another a win.Ties him with Heras for most overall wins. It's possible that Mas could take second place after the stage to Alto de Moncalvillo. That finish looks hard, 8.6 km at 8.9%.

The fight for the White Jersey is still of interest though. Three riders all within 34 seconds of each other...probably only between Rodriguez and Skelmose though, with Lipowitz still under team orders.

Soon be time for my favourite part of the season, The Italian Autumn Classics. 8)

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  3, 2024, 11:24:25 pm
Looked bad, just from seeing how Wout looked afterwards. What does he do in the CX season? He took most of last season off and hoped to have a better spring season on the road...we know how that went. Unlike MVDP, there's nothing left for Wout to do in CX. Other than appearance money I don't see the incentive for him to work thru the winter.

GC is done. Roglic with another a win.Ties him with Heras for most overall wins. It's possible that Mas could take second place after the stage to Alto de Moncalvillo. That finish looks hard, 8.6 km at 8.9%.

The fight for the White Jersey is still of interest though. Three riders all within 34 seconds of each other...probably only between Rodriguez and Skelmose though, with Lipowitz still under team orders.

Soon be time for my favourite part of the season, The Italian Autumn Classics. 8)


Sad part about the Autumn classics is that you know as your watching that there is going to be no cycling for a good 3-4 months.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  4, 2024, 05:35:18 pm
Sad part about the Autumn classics is that you know as your watching that there is going to be no cycling for a good 3-4 months.
Loads of winter fun.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
I forgot this was on and missed the only stage I wanted to see.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_d8sSZNsckE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_d8sSZNsckE</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
A nice second stage at the Giro della Regione Friuli Venezia Giulia. Won by the young Belgian Aaron Dockx. He's on the Alpecin-Deceuninck Devo Team.
 

Second was Nordhagen from the V-LAB Devo team. Third was Pellizzari, Bardiani CSF. Pellizzari is another up and coming rider we should keep an eye on. He'll be going to Red Bull- Bora in 2025 for his next contract.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
There's a lot more action on this stage of the Vuelta than I anticipated. This is good.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  5, 2024, 03:42:20 pm
There's a lot more action on this stage of the Vuelta than I anticipated. This is good.
Yeah that was a good stage. Wonder if Landa was sick or just didn't have the legs. I wonder if Roglic 2 teammates had dropped back earlier and helped EF and Movistar put the hammer down could they have kept O'Connor off the back. Hard to know with 30KM left but O'Connor only had 2 teammates who had already been dropped so who knows how long they could have kept up a chase. Maybe Roglic didn't want red today.....presumably he will take it on that steep climb to the finish tomorrow.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  5, 2024, 05:01:22 pm
Yeah that was a good stage. Wonder if Landa was sick or just didn't have the legs. I wonder if Roglic 2 teammates had dropped back earlier and helped EF and Movistar put the hammer down could they have kept O'Connor off the back. Hard to know with 30KM left but O'Connor only had 2 teammates who had already been dropped so who knows how long they could have kept up a chase. Maybe Roglic didn't want red today.....presumably he will take it on that steep climb to the finish tomorrow.
It looked to me like he was unwell. That attack by Carapaz was 40 km from the line and it wasn't a difficult climb. I did feel for Mattia Cattaneo. To be ordered to stop and wait after you've been pulling all day in the break was stupid. I'm not sure what it was that having him wait ten minutes at the road side and have pull Landa the 13 km to the line achieved.

The responsibility of the red jersey, this is still with Decathlon. That's reason enough to not make a serious effort on that climb. That and the descent wasn't too far away. And as you say the jersey will change hands tomorrow. The finish then is horrible.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
van Aert will not race any more this season.

No mention of the coming CX season.

https://www.teamvismaleaseabike.com/news/news/wout-van-aert-will-not-race-any-more-this-season/
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  5, 2024, 06:33:05 pm
It looked to me like he was unwell. That attack by Carapaz was 40 km from the line and it wasn't a difficult climb. I did feel for Mattia Cattaneo. To be ordered to stop and wait after you've been pulling all day in the break was stupid. I'm not sure what it was that having him wait ten minutes at the road side and have pull Landa the 13 km to the line achieved.

The responsibility of the red jersey, this is still with Decathlon. That's reason enough to not make a serious effort on that climb. That and the descent wasn't too far away. And as you say the jersey will change hands tomorrow. The finish then is horrible.
The T-Rex/Quickstep team dinner will not be a good place tonight. Cattaneo was not a happy camper with the decision and it was really dumb to do it that late....I think by the time they caught up to him it was less than 10KM to go. They weren't going to pull back 3.30 on the other GC group at that point.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  5, 2024, 08:01:25 pm
The T-Rex/Quickstep team dinner will not be a good place tonight. Cattaneo was not a happy camper with the decision and it was really dumb to do it that late....I think by the time they caught up to him it was less than 10KM to go. They weren't going to pull back 3.30 on the other GC group at that point.
And it shouldn't be. It's not as if Landa was thereabouts in the GC shake-up.It was a strategy that screwed Cattaneo and gained little, if nothing for Landa

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Tour de Romandie Feminin Stage 1 is live now.

Sprint finish with a win for Kopecky.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Roglic is about to put one hand on the trophy isnt he. Survive tomorrow and hes got both hands on it bar crashing out Sunday.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
A stage literally built for one particular rider. Easy all day and then a short(ish) wall to finish.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  5, 2024, 03:24:45 pm
A nice second stage at the Giro della Regione Friuli Venezia Giulia. Won by the young Belgian Aaron Dockx. He's on the Alpecin-Deceuninck Devo Team.
 

Second was Nordhagen from the V-LAB Devo team. Third was Pellizzari, Bardiani CSF. Pellizzari is another up and coming rider we should keep an eye on. He'll be going to Red Bull- Bora in 2025 for his next contract.
Another super stage at Friuli Venezia Giulia. Yesterday, Nordhagen went early, got caught, and lost the sprint. Today, Pellizzari had the same outcome after his solo move. This time last year, both Torres and Nordhagen were racing at the Giro Lunigiana Juniors.

1-Nordhaggen.
2-Torres.
3-Pellizzari.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Well, the Vuelta was fun to watch. Some personal takeaways:

- O'Connor should have demanded more from his team once he got that 5+ minute lead. Letting Gall do his own thing was stupid. And the DS's (and maybe a road captain) should have reined in O'Connor's gap-closing impulses. 2nd is an excellent result - but he'll always wonder "what if..."

- If he wants to learn how to ride and win a 3-week GT, look no further than the man who won it. Roglic is a master of measuring (and timing) his efforts to maximise the old gain-to-output ratio. When he can stay on his bike.

- If Roglic *can* stay on his bike, he should still be taken seriously in next year's Tour. Admittedly, none of the other "big 4" were at the Vuelta - but he's shown enough to be in the conversation.

- Kern Pharma. Let's hope they've not been imbibing their sponsor's products. Otherwise, that was a highly entertaining wild card performance.

- Marc Soler. Comedy Gold.

- Max Poole - was that 3 podiums without a stage win? I think it was.

- French riders really need to learn how to time trial. I know they call it "the English disease", but still.

Any more for any more?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
U-23 Men's race is on today. There's three riders worth keeping an eye on. Widar, Torres and Blackmore. There's also Del Toro racing this. Should be an exciting race.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h8iPSpvd3-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h8iPSpvd3-4</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Women's U-23 and Women's Road Race. Pieterse and Vollering. I'm off the game in a minute. Don't post the winner of these two races, please.





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_pE9FlZ-llo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_pE9FlZ-llo</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Really enjoyed the Elite Mens' Final today. 
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: Millie on September 29, 2024, 10:07:46 pm
Really enjoyed the Elite Mens' Final today.
That was the most dominant ride since the Worlds at Sallanches. That day saw another of cycling's greats ride the whole peloton off his wheel to finish over one minute ahead of what remained of the race, 15 riders finished that day, on what is generally thought of as one the hardest Worlds parcours.

To do what Pogacar did earlier is why I think he's not a generational talent but a rider that belong in the same breath as Merckx, Hinault, Coppi...what we're witnessing right now is a rider that's not been seen in the peloton since Hinault retired. This season from Pogacar is the greatest I've witnessed, and I saw Merckx at the end of his career in Paris. One of just three men to have a triple Crown.

To put it into perspective. This season he has 23 wins, only behind Petacchi on 25. And Petacchi was a sprinter. Pogacar will ride both Giro dell'Emilia and Lombardy to end his season.

Then there's,

Grand Tour, GC.
Monument Classic.
World Championships, M E RR.

1927  -  Binda.
1971   -  Merckx.
1980 -  Hinault.
2022 -  Evenepoel.
2024 -  Pogacar.

And next year at Rwanda is another Worlds parcours that suits him.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Suspiciously good he is
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 01:44:10 am
Suspiciously good he is
It's pro-cycling, every winner is suspect.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
But not this young woman.

Continues to rain "Cats and wins". Another race and another win for Movistar's Cat Ferguson. After her first win on the Women's Tour, she doubled up with a nice win at Binche-Chimay-Binche pour Dames, and her first since becoming junior world champion.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Men's Binche-Chimay-Binche is now live.

As is the Cro Race.
