Well, the Vuelta was fun to watch. Some personal takeaways:



- O'Connor should have demanded more from his team once he got that 5+ minute lead. Letting Gall do his own thing was stupid. And the DS's (and maybe a road captain) should have reined in O'Connor's gap-closing impulses. 2nd is an excellent result - but he'll always wonder "what if..."



- If he wants to learn how to ride and win a 3-week GT, look no further than the man who won it. Roglic is a master of measuring (and timing) his efforts to maximise the old gain-to-output ratio. When he can stay on his bike.



- If Roglic *can* stay on his bike, he should still be taken seriously in next year's Tour. Admittedly, none of the other "big 4" were at the Vuelta - but he's shown enough to be in the conversation.



- Kern Pharma. Let's hope they've not been imbibing their sponsor's products. Otherwise, that was a highly entertaining wild card performance.



- Marc Soler. Comedy Gold.



- Max Poole - was that 3 podiums without a stage win? I think it was.



- French riders really need to learn how to time trial. I know they call it "the English disease", but still.



Any more for any more?