Pro Cycling 2023

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 10:32:44 am
The weather forecast for today reminds me of same stage in 2021. I doubt very much we'll see an attack like the one Bernal unleashed on the  Collada Llomena that day.

Weather  forecast.






Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 10:33:59 am
The Tour Of Britain starts today. Live on ITV 4, if anyone wishes to see some other racing.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 12:38:58 pm
Tried to be enthused by the TOB, not happening.

The new look jerseys and bikes for the French Conti team, Van Rysel Roubaix, caught my eye though. Nice.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 01:12:03 pm
Max Poole in the break. Could he? Be great if so.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 01:24:47 pm
Forgot to mention this earlier. Keep an eye on Joe Blackmore, at the TOB. This lad is a future star. Having a brilliant 2024, and just added the GC at the Tour de l'Avenir to an already very impressive neo-pro year.

He rides on IPT.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 01:33:23 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  3, 2024, 01:24:47 pm
Forgot to mention this earlier. Keep an eye on Joe Blackmore, at the TOB. This lad is a future star. Having a brilliant 2024, and just added the GC at the Tour de l'Avenir to an already very impressive neo-pro year.

He rides on IPT.

Ah great is he British? Who's the guy who absolutely destroyed him on the final mountain of L'Avenir? He could be a future star as well but can't remember his name.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 02:09:55 pm
Quote from: Knight on September  3, 2024, 01:33:23 pm
Ah great is he British? Who's the guy who absolutely destroyed him on the final mountain of L'Avenir? He could be a future star as well but can't remember his name.
Yes, he's  a Brit.

Torres. Another future star, for UAE. Also seen at L'Avenir was the young Belgian , Jarno Widar. 18 and a brilliant rider. He's on at Lotto. Joins their World Tour team next year. Just checked, 2026 he goes into the World Tour.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 03:27:40 pm
Wout with another off and looks like he's packing.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 03:32:56 pm
DNF -Wout van Aert.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 07:30:02 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  3, 2024, 03:32:56 pm
DNF -Wout van Aert.
That was a pretty gnarly hit into mountain. He would have been better off sliding out...although easy to say in hindsight. Roglic looks like he has GC wrapped up unless someone can do something crazy on Friday or Saturday. He can mark Mas as he knows he will cook him in the ITT.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
September 3, 2024, 11:24:25 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  3, 2024, 07:30:02 pm
That was a pretty gnarly hit into mountain. He would have been better off sliding out...although easy to say in hindsight. Roglic looks like he has GC wrapped up unless someone can do something crazy on Friday or Saturday. He can mark Mas as he knows he will cook him in the ITT.
Looked bad, just from seeing how Wout looked afterwards. What does he do in the CX season? He took most of last season off and hoped to have a better spring season on the road...we know how that went. Unlike MVDP, there's nothing left for Wout to do in CX. Other than appearance money I don't see the incentive for him to work thru the winter.

GC is done. Roglic with another a win.Ties him with Heras for most overall wins. It's possible that Mas could take second place after the stage to Alto de Moncalvillo. That finish looks hard, 8.6 km at 8.9%.

The fight for the White Jersey is still of interest though. Three riders all within 34 seconds of each other...probably only between Rodriguez and Skelmose though, with Lipowitz still under team orders.

Soon be time for my favourite part of the season, The Italian Autumn Classics. 8)

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September  3, 2024, 11:24:25 pm
Looked bad, just from seeing how Wout looked afterwards. What does he do in the CX season? He took most of last season off and hoped to have a better spring season on the road...we know how that went. Unlike MVDP, there's nothing left for Wout to do in CX. Other than appearance money I don't see the incentive for him to work thru the winter.

GC is done. Roglic with another a win.Ties him with Heras for most overall wins. It's possible that Mas could take second place after the stage to Alto de Moncalvillo. That finish looks hard, 8.6 km at 8.9%.

The fight for the White Jersey is still of interest though. Three riders all within 34 seconds of each other...probably only between Rodriguez and Skelmose though, with Lipowitz still under team orders.

Soon be time for my favourite part of the season, The Italian Autumn Classics. 8)


Sad part about the Autumn classics is that you know as your watching that there is going to be no cycling for a good 3-4 months.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
Sad part about the Autumn classics is that you know as your watching that there is going to be no cycling for a good 3-4 months.
Loads of winter fun.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm
I forgot this was on and missed the only stage I wanted to see.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_d8sSZNsckE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_d8sSZNsckE</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 03:24:45 pm
A nice second stage at the Giro della Regione Friuli Venezia Giulia. Won by the young Belgian Aaron Dockx. He's on the Alpecin-Deceuninck Devo Team.
 

Second was Nordhagen from the V-LAB Devo team. Third was Pellizzari, Bardiani CSF. Pellizzari is another up and coming rider we should keep an eye on. He'll be going to Red Bull- Bora in 2025 for his next contract.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 03:42:20 pm
There's a lot more action on this stage of the Vuelta than I anticipated. This is good.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 05:01:22 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:42:20 pm
There's a lot more action on this stage of the Vuelta than I anticipated. This is good.
Yeah that was a good stage. Wonder if Landa was sick or just didn't have the legs. I wonder if Roglic 2 teammates had dropped back earlier and helped EF and Movistar put the hammer down could they have kept O'Connor off the back. Hard to know with 30KM left but O'Connor only had 2 teammates who had already been dropped so who knows how long they could have kept up a chase. Maybe Roglic didn't want red today.....presumably he will take it on that steep climb to the finish tomorrow.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:33:05 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Today at 05:01:22 pm
Yeah that was a good stage. Wonder if Landa was sick or just didn't have the legs. I wonder if Roglic 2 teammates had dropped back earlier and helped EF and Movistar put the hammer down could they have kept O'Connor off the back. Hard to know with 30KM left but O'Connor only had 2 teammates who had already been dropped so who knows how long they could have kept up a chase. Maybe Roglic didn't want red today.....presumably he will take it on that steep climb to the finish tomorrow.
It looked to me like he was unwell. That attack by Carapaz was 40 km from the line and it wasn't a difficult climb. I did feel for Mattia Cattaneo. To be ordered to stop and wait after you've been pulling all day in the break was stupid. I'm not sure what it was that having him wait ten minutes at the road side and have pull Landa the 13 km to the line achieved.

The responsibility of the red jersey, this is still with Decathlon. That's reason enough to not make a serious effort on that climb. That and the descent wasn't too far away. And as you say the jersey will change hands tomorrow. The finish then is horrible.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:50:47 pm
van Aert will not race any more this season.

No mention of the coming CX season.

https://www.teamvismaleaseabike.com/news/news/wout-van-aert-will-not-race-any-more-this-season/
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 08:01:25 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:33:05 pm
It looked to me like he was unwell. That attack by Carapaz was 40 km from the line and it wasn't a difficult climb. I did feel for Mattia Cattaneo. To be ordered to stop and wait after you've been pulling all day in the break was stupid. I'm not sure what it was that having him wait ten minutes at the road side and have pull Landa the 13 km to the line achieved.

The responsibility of the red jersey, this is still with Decathlon. That's reason enough to not make a serious effort on that climb. That and the descent wasn't too far away. And as you say the jersey will change hands tomorrow. The finish then is horrible.
The T-Rex/Quickstep team dinner will not be a good place tonight. Cattaneo was not a happy camper with the decision and it was really dumb to do it that late....I think by the time they caught up to him it was less than 10KM to go. They weren't going to pull back 3.30 on the other GC group at that point.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 10:22:07 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Today at 08:01:25 pm
The T-Rex/Quickstep team dinner will not be a good place tonight. Cattaneo was not a happy camper with the decision and it was really dumb to do it that late....I think by the time they caught up to him it was less than 10KM to go. They weren't going to pull back 3.30 on the other GC group at that point.
And it shouldn't be. It's not as if Landa was thereabouts in the GC shake-up.It was a strategy that screwed Cattaneo and gained little, if nothing for Landa

