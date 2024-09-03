That was a pretty gnarly hit into mountain. He would have been better off sliding out...although easy to say in hindsight. Roglic looks like he has GC wrapped up unless someone can do something crazy on Friday or Saturday. He can mark Mas as he knows he will cook him in the ITT.



Looked bad, just from seeing how Wout looked afterwards. What does he do in the CX season? He took most of last season off and hoped to have a better spring season on the road...we know how that went. Unlike MVDP, there's nothing left for Wout to do in CX. Other than appearance money I don't see the incentive for him to work thru the winter.GC is done. Roglic with another a win.Ties him with Heras for most overall wins. It's possible that Mas could take second place after the stage to Alto de Moncalvillo. That finish looks hard, 8.6 km at 8.9%.The fight for the White Jersey is still of interest though. Three riders all within 34 seconds of each other...probably only between Rodriguez and Skelmose though, with Lipowitz still under team orders.Soon be time for my favourite part of the season, The Italian Autumn Classics.