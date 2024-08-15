« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30720 on: August 15, 2024, 05:42:54 pm
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30721 on: August 15, 2024, 06:55:44 pm
After an interesting finale on a difficult stage 5, another difficult day on stage 6. The route from Remiremont to Morteau features 159 kilometers and quite a lot of climbs. 2200 meters of climbing and four ascents in the second half of the day. All of them are not overly hard and allow for plenty riders to try their luck. It's rolling terrain, where tactics can be quite important. The general classification can be played for on a day like this, but outsiders and even some sprinters may also thrive - as well as breakaway opportunists.

Personally I think tomorrow will be all about Vollering's attempt to wrest back time the she lost today.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Kristen Faulkner.
Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse.
Blanka Kata Vas, Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic, Kimberly Le Court, Marianne Vos, Mavi García, Cédrine Karboul, Thalita de Jong.





Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30722 on: August 15, 2024, 06:56:47 pm
Stage 5. A very simple day for the peloton in Poland. A day for the sprinters, starting and finishing in Katowice where there is very little that can prevent the expected outcome. There is only a small loop in the route before ultimately returning to the city through the same roads. What follows is a technical finale.

It's not a particular final kilometer that is difficult, but instead the whole final 9 kilometers. Right at this entrance to the city there are several corners that will stretch out the peloton quite a bit and there will be a fight for positioning to this spot.

From 5 to 2 kilometers to go there are several corners as well where the same will happen and tension will be constant. Speeds will also be very high after an easy and flat day. The final corner is placed with 700 meters to go, a sharp left-hander into the big avenue finale.

Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij.
Mads Pedersen, Sam Bennett, Jordi Meeus.
Stanislaw Aniolkowski, Gerben Thijssen, Phil Bauhaus, Casper van Uden, Alberto Dianese, Jensen Plowright, Caleb Ewan.





https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/preview-tour-de-pologne-2024-stage-5-sprinter-rematch-with-olav-kooij-tim-merlier-mads-pedersen-and-sam-bennett
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30723 on: August 16, 2024, 04:28:57 am
Vuelta baby. Starts Saturday apparently. Roglic vs Kuss vs UAE it looks like. Good to see Kuss has found some form. Hope he smashes Roglic into the ground after what happened last year. Absolutely brutal parcour as youd expect.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30724 on: August 16, 2024, 08:33:19 am
Vuelta, no. There's live racing from 6 different races today That's more important. As to tomorrow, we're off to Ipswich. I'll watch the finish to the TDFF on the way back. It's a good looking route, a mountains day, and a finish atop Le Grand-Bornand.  Pologne also looks good, a very lumpy day.

An ITT to start the Vuelta pales in comparison.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30725 on: August 16, 2024, 02:55:58 pm
Clever, brave, winner.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30726 on: August 17, 2024, 06:34:42 pm
Nearly home. The stage winner at the Vuelta has just gone down the ramp.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30727 on: August 17, 2024, 08:11:12 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 17, 2024, 06:34:42 pm
Nearly home. The stage winner at the Vuelta has just gone down the ramp.
Presume you meant Tarling and not the actual winner :) Definitely seemed like the late riders had the better of the wind. At one point it didn't look like anyone would get near to Tarling or Affini but lots of guys near the end did
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30728 on: August 18, 2024, 10:56:36 am
Quote from: San Diego Red on August 17, 2024, 08:11:12 pm
Presume you meant Tarling and not the actual winner :) Definitely seemed like the late riders had the better of the wind. At one point it didn't look like anyone would get near to Tarling or Affini but lots of guys near the end did
It was, yes. ;D I didn't see much of the racing, I was following on the official timer, and was quite surprised that Tarling couldn't match the time of Affini. When I got home I checked the live pictures and heard who was on the comms and muted it, so I wasn't aware of the wind.

I see both Landa and Kuss had bad rides, C-Rod not too clever, the rest of the riders I think will be in the GC race did okay, all relatively close.

Of the riders I'll be keeping an eye on here. Skelmose did a great ride. Tiberi rode well. Poole, Del Toro,  Arensman and Uijtdebroeks all did well. These are all contenders for the White Jersey.




Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30729 on: August 18, 2024, 10:58:07 am
Yesterdays racing from Pologne was a case of deja vu.


Three-bau Nys.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30730 on: August 18, 2024, 11:00:49 am
Over in the forgotten GT. A great win the polka dots for Justine Ghekiere.





Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30731 on: August 18, 2024, 11:52:55 am
A nice little nod to the achievements of both team and team leader from the two earlier GT's. And then the UCI get involved. Collectively UAE lose 4185 Euros as every rider present on the presentation was fined by 500 CHF and docked 15 UCI points for non-compliant clothing during team presentation that was not authorized by UCI. Their DS Marco Marcato was also fined 500 CHF. Those first class hotels for officials don't pay for themselves.





Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30732 on: August 18, 2024, 05:56:47 pm
The best finish to a Tour, that I've seen. A sensational stage at the at the TDFF. A ride for the ages, the closest finish in the Tour history, closer than Lemond-Fignon. A winner I and many others had hoped for, a great ride in defense of the leaders jersey.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30733 on: August 18, 2024, 05:59:45 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 18, 2024, 05:56:47 pm
The best finish to a Tour, that I've seen. A sensational stage at the at the TDFF. A ride for the ages, the closest finish in the Tour history, closer than Lemond-Fignon. A winner I and many others had hoped for, a great ride in defense of the leaders jersey.





Great updates as always. Can you point me in the direction of any highlights?

Re UAE jerseys - Im not getting it, what am I missing? Whats wrong with the jersey/ on it that shouldnt be?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30734 on: August 18, 2024, 06:11:52 pm
Quote from: Knight on August 18, 2024, 05:59:45 pm
Great updates as always. Can you point me in the direction of any highlights?

Re UAE jerseys - Im not getting it, what am I missing? Whats wrong with the jersey/ on it that shouldnt be?
As soon as there's a video of the stage I'll upload it here.

The jerseys in the above image aren't official team kit, they're a nod to the two GT's won earlier this year, ergo the pink and yellow flash.

This image is their race jersey.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30735 on: August 18, 2024, 08:42:30 pm
Forgot there was another GT on today. ;)

As expected it was between Groves and WVA for the stage, Groves took the stage, along with the points jersey, and WVA was second, with the bonus seconds he's now in the leaders jersey.








Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30736 on: August 18, 2024, 08:45:25 pm
And Pologne came to an end.  Vingegaard  took the GC and Kooij snook past Merlier at the death for the stage. A decent race for Visma.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30737 on: August 19, 2024, 10:09:45 am
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30738 on: August 19, 2024, 06:32:30 pm
Logged

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30739 on: August 20, 2024, 05:56:44 pm
That was a good end to the stage. A lot more selective than I thought it would be. And another young rider being taken to task, it's not over until you cross the finish line. A brutal, yet necessary lesson. But still a great ride from Van Eetvelt. Riccitello too rode himself into a great position on GC . And once again Tiberi showed the form that makes myself think there's a GC rider in his make up.

Among the pre-race favourites  there'll be a few wondering what happened today. Could be a long three weeks for some riders if they don't improve.










Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E2OfwvDgbbE&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E2OfwvDgbbE&amp;ab_channel=ONEMedia</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30741 on: August 20, 2024, 10:36:20 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on August 20, 2024, 05:56:44 pm
That was a good end to the stage. A lot more selective than I thought it would be. And another young rider being taken to task, it's not over until you cross the finish line. A brutal, yet necessary lesson. But still a great ride from Van Eetvelt. Riccitello too rode himself into a great position on GC . And once again Tiberi showed the form that makes myself think there's a GC rider in his make up.

Among the pre-race favourites  there'll be a few wondering what happened today. Could be a long three weeks for some riders if they don't improve.











Glad Roglic won......always had a soft spot for him. Does seem to have terrible luck with crashes although with the amount he has had it can't all be bad luck....some bad positioning and bad decisions sometimes too. Young Belgian looks like a real prospect.....can climb really well and has a kick like Roglic at the end. Nobody will want to be taking him to the top of a climb going forward....kinda like everyone knew if you got to the last 500m with Roglic in tow you were cooked.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30742 on: August 21, 2024, 09:35:55 am
The Belgian had that I reckon. A very poor error. Hes really exciting though. Always good to see Belgians do well.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30743 on: August 24, 2024, 04:40:19 pm
Mas is a really stupid rider. You don't beat Roglic in a sprint. He's going to have to cycle faster than Roglic up a hill to beat him. Not just go to the line with him.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30744 on: August 26, 2024, 01:17:47 pm
Well, he gave it a go yesterday. But apparently forgot about the descent and flat to the finish.

O'Connor though - now *he* can outsprint Roglic...
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30745 on: August 26, 2024, 06:38:05 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on August 26, 2024, 01:17:47 pm
Well, he gave it a go yesterday. But apparently forgot about the descent and flat to the finish.

O'Connor though - now *he* can outsprint Roglic...

Yes I take it back, partially. Hes going to need to keep doing it. That might have been Roglics bad day though.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30746 on: August 27, 2024, 01:43:27 pm
Right before the rest day - not bad timing. To what degree it was "let him go and knacker himself, we'll make it up on the run-in" or "I'm limiting my losses" is open to debate. Looked like the latter to me.

Looks like Kuss is out of it - but what do we think of the chances for Carapaz, Landa, Yates and indeed O'Connor? Is it likely to come down to the final day ITT?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30747 on: August 28, 2024, 08:21:18 am
Quote from: De La Goal on August 27, 2024, 01:43:27 pm
Right before the rest day - not bad timing. To what degree it was "let him go and knacker himself, we'll make it up on the run-in" or "I'm limiting my losses" is open to debate. Looked like the latter to me.

Looks like Kuss is out of it - but what do we think of the chances for Carapaz, Landa, Yates and indeed O'Connor? Is it likely to come down to the final day ITT?

I think its wide open. So many hard stages to come before that TT. But everyone who isnt Roglic will need a minute on him, which will be tricky. For me Mas has been the strongest rider so far, but it doesnt show on the GC so I suspect hell struggle to win the race. OConnors lead is massive but theres so many days Roglic will be able to take bonuses + 30 seconds. Hope we continue it to see really aggressive racing - no team looks able to control things and I suspect Roglic wants a pretty steady pace up until the last 2ks of mountain top finishes where he can go nuclear and get the bonus seconds. Make it chaos instead would be my sense for Yates, Carapaz. Landa and MAs.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30748 on: August 28, 2024, 02:57:08 pm
Well, Roglic has won this race on bonus seconds before. So it's clearly a proven strategy as far as he's concerned.

O'Connor always seems flaky - but if he can ride with his head *and* his heart, he may pull off a surprise (and yes, I would be surprised).

Mas is the equivalent of the Japanese baseball team I follow, the Hanshin Tigers. Known as "dame tora" ("never the tigers"/"no-good tigers") for decades due to their unerring inability to win. Then last year, they won the Japan Series for the first time in four decades...
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30749 on: August 30, 2024, 09:10:55 am
Today might be the day OConnor loses a significant chunk of time.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30750 on: August 30, 2024, 09:25:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on August 30, 2024, 09:10:55 am
Today might be the day OConnor loses a significant chunk of time.
He lost almost 2 minutes.....only leads by 1.21 now. He will probably lose the red on Sunday......Roglic looked really strong today. Rode Mas off his wheel. As someone said above the other day may have been his bad day but luckily for him there was a descent to the finish line and some false flat and he had riders to help him close back on Mas.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30751 on: September 1, 2024, 01:10:34 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on August 30, 2024, 09:25:25 pm
He lost almost 2 minutes.....only leads by 1.21 now. He will probably lose the red on Sunday......Roglic looked really strong today. Rode Mas off his wheel. As someone said above the other day may have been his bad day but luckily for him there was a descent to the finish line and some false flat and he had riders to help him close back on Mas.

Looking like Roglic has this in the bag isnt it. Hoping something happens today to complicate things a little. Its a brutal day.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30752 on: September 1, 2024, 06:43:21 pm
Quote from: Knight on September  1, 2024, 01:10:34 pm
Looking like Roglic has this in the bag isnt it. Hoping something happens today to complicate things a little. Its a brutal day.
It looked like it when his teammate (Lipowitz or however u spell it) went off the front.....figured he was going to take buckets of time out of everyone but Mas actually caught him and passed him although Roglic did his usual kick at the end to catch him. 43 seconds to O'Connor now. Pretty sure he will have red by the final stage ITT. I think Roglic is a better TT rider than O'Connor.....I'd have to check. He definitely is much better than Landa and Mas so they need to at least try attack in week 3.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30753 on: September 1, 2024, 06:45:34 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  1, 2024, 06:43:21 pm
It looked like it when his teammate (Lipowitz or however u spell it) went off the front.....figured he was going to take buckets of time out of everyone but Mas actually caught him and passed him although Roglic did his usual kick at the end to catch him. 43 seconds to O'Connor now. Pretty sure he will have red by the final stage ITT. I think Roglic is a better TT rider than O'Connor.....I'd have to check. He definitely is much better than Landa and Mas so they need to at least try attack in week 3.

Yeah hell put a minute plus into OConnor in the TT. We need Roglic to have a bad day. But itll have to be pretty bad for it to be worse than OConnor. Mas might gain some time back on him but hes a long way back.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30754 on: Yesterday at 01:14:49 pm
Roglic is an excellent ITT rider. Olympic champ in 2021 (i.e. Tokyo 2020) - didn't bother to defend his title in Paris. Won last year's Giro with a superb mountain ITT in Tarvisio, overhauling G Thomas for the pink, despite dropping the chain on his 1x drivetrain and needing a push to restart.

He'll absoulutely crush O'Connor in the ITT - and Mas, Landa and the other pretenders for that matter.

But... he didn't look impregnable on yesterday's stage. So there's still plenty of interest in the final week.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30755 on: Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on September  1, 2024, 06:43:21 pm
It looked like it when his teammate (Lipowitz or however u spell it) went off the front.....figured he was going to take buckets of time out of everyone but Mas actually caught him and passed him although Roglic did his usual kick at the end to catch him. 43 seconds to O'Connor now. Pretty sure he will have red by the final stage ITT. I think Roglic is a better TT rider than O'Connor.....I'd have to check. He definitely is much better than Landa and Mas so they need to at least try attack in week 3.
O'Connor ships around a minute over a 24 km on flat time trials. As they are within a minute of each other, after Roglic's 20 second penalty for drafting, and before tomorrows stage finish at Covadonga, it doesn't look good for his staying in the leaders jersey. Dependent upon Roglic not Roglicing himself in the coming stages, that is. ;D

What does look good is his podium spot. He has a 2-3 minute lead over three mid TT riders, that should be enough for the final week.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30756 on: Yesterday at 07:00:34 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 01:16:21 pm
O'Connor ships around a minute over a 24 km on flat time trials. As they are within a minute of each other, after Roglic's 20 second penalty for drafting, and before tomorrows stage finish at Covadonga, it doesn't look good for his staying in the leaders jersey. Dependent upon Roglic not Roglicing himself in the coming stages, that is. ;D

What does look good is his podium spot. He has a 2-3 minute lead over three mid TT riders, that should be enough for the final week.
The drafting penalty seemed a little harsh. Didnt look like Roglic did anything different than anyone else has been doing in this race.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30757 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 07:00:34 pm
The drafting penalty seemed a little harsh. Didnt look like Roglic did anything different than anyone else has been doing in this race.
I'd liken it to Rice's second yellow, he took the chance and got called on it. From what I saw, it was 4 am after I'd got home from the match ;D , and I might have had a few drinks, post game, he was drafting for over a minute, so 20 seconds was fair.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30758 on: Today at 07:47:11 am
Talking of O'Connor's podium spot - I don't think Decathlon have served him well. They should have gone all in for him, but he's frequently been isolated, with Gall allowed to do his own thing.

I know he's leaving at the end of the season, but when you've got a decent (though not elite) rider with a big GC lead, surely you hold what you have. Especially as the putative champion does have a habit of unseating himself. 
