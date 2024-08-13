The final half of the day is mostly flat and honestly with very little to mention. The riders head east with a bunch sprint expected in Prudnik. It's not a technical bunch sprint at all, but a regular one. There's no downhill or uphill, only very slight bends in the final kilometers but one where the leadouts will wait until as late as possible to move to the front.
Tim Merlier, Mads Pedersen
Jordi Meeus, Olav Kooij, Phil Bauhaus
Pascal Ackermann, Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Gerben Thijssen, Casper van Uden, Stanislaw Aniolkowski, Alberto Dainese.