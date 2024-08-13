How was stage 4 in the womens TDF? I didn't manage to catch it coz of work stuff. but based on the profile it looked it should be a great stage



It was good. On the Cote de la Roche a selection was made and four riders went away, Pieterse, her team mate, Roijakkers, Vollering and Niewiadoma.Over the top and Roijakkers was dropped as the pace was too much. From there on it was through and off for the three riders. At about 1 k to go Kasia attacked, correctly I thought, unable to drop the other two she was a perfect lead out for Puck and Demi. Puck jumped at the perfect moment and just, just held on to take her opening win on the road.It was another good stage on what has been a good GT to this point.