A whole 6 pages in the three months I've been in the USA.So, Thomas Gloag returned to racing at the Czech Tour and won on an mtf. For those of you who don't know Gloag was involved in a serious accident, he was knocked off his bike by a car during a training ride. He hasn't raced since last year during San Sebastian.Speaking of said race, he will be there in support of...Vinegaard. It's his first one day race since 22, that was at Lombardy. I've had a glance at tomorrows route and there's a hellish looking climb about 10 km from the finish.This is a change, the riders will not climb Murgil, this time they will go through the climb of Pilotegi with a slope of 27%.* Bodes well, if he's in the lead group.Also in assistace for Vinegaard will be...Sebb Kuss who took the overall at Burgos and looked to be in good climbing form on the stage he won. Looks good for the Vuelta. Van Aert is also going to that race, but he has been told he will have freedom in this GT.Ayuso is paying the price for the lack of loyalty shown to his team mates and leader at the TDF,no Vuelta for him. I'm looking forward to seeing what Del Toro can do at this level.Monday sees the Tour De Pologne start. Startlist looks okay, what little that has been published.The main focus next week is simple, the Tour de France Femmes starts on Monday with Rotterdam to host the Grand Depart. If you can't get behind this race, you need to watch more racing from the Women's World Tour.More important than all this, in the 2030 Winter Olympics Cyclo-Cross will finally be seen at an Olympic event.