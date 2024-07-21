« previous next »
Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1510401 times)

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30680 on: July 21, 2024, 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on July 21, 2024, 06:44:57 pm
Another victory for the sportswashers, 3 out of the top 6. Pogacar should be thankful that Vingegaard is not at 100% and Evenepoel is in his formative years. The calls of witnessing greatness are hollow when you have a team full of world class riders taking the paycheck over their own ambitions and blowing away every other team, every single stage. I'll call Pogacar a great when he does this for another team and without the tainted money.

This doesn't really understand how cycling works. Pogacar would have dominated this tour literally no matter what team he was riding for.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30681 on: July 21, 2024, 06:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 21, 2024, 06:46:15 pm
This doesn't really understand how cycling works. Pogacar would have dominated this tour literally no matter what team he was riding for.

I would ask you to explain what cycling is all about, but I can save you the trouble by answering my own question seeing as I've been watching it since the 80's. UAE had 3 riders in the top 6. Each of them, Yates and Almeida included, could easily win any of the grand tours. Every one of their riders have the engines and physical capabilities that other teams simply don't have, in order to nullify any threat any of the other teams can try to deploy. I'm not denying Pogacar's ability, but he's only able to do this by being surrounded by the best of the best throughout the team. They're the Man City of cycling.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30682 on: July 21, 2024, 07:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on July 21, 2024, 06:57:12 pm
I would ask you to explain what cycling is all about, but I can save you the trouble by answering my own question seeing as I've been watching it since the 80's. UAE had 3 riders in the top 6. Each of them, Yates and Almeida included, could easily win any of the grand tours. Every one of their riders have the engines and physical capabilities that other teams simply don't have, in order to nullify any threat any of the other teams can try to deploy. I'm not denying Pogacar's ability, but he's only able to do this by being surrounded by the best of the best throughout the team. They're the Man City of cycling.

This simply isn't true. Pogacar would have won this tour (given how it went and his legs) on literally every single team at this tour.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30683 on: July 21, 2024, 07:04:16 pm »
Well I think we can agree to disagree, I'll just leave it at that
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30684 on: July 21, 2024, 07:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on July 21, 2024, 07:04:16 pm
Well I think we can agree to disagree, I'll just leave it at that

He wouldn't have won 6 stages mind you, I'll totally agree with you there!

And I agree with you on the issues with sports washing, it's a bit depressing seeing potentially the greatest cyclist ever* with UAE emblazoned on his chest.

* potentially because he'll need to keep winning for a long time yet to become it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30685 on: July 21, 2024, 07:22:38 pm »
Well, Cav won the lanterne rouge. That's the important thing.

I agree with Knight, Pogi would have won on any team. Even Movistar. And all the top GC teams have stacked squads. UAE's bets have played out better this year. Ineos have spent even more, and look at the state of them. Also sportswashing, BTW, as are Jayco AlUla, Bahrain, Astana, probably others if you look at their sponsors.

But if cycling has taught us anything, it's win when you can. Any of these riders are just an accident or illness away from a curtailed career. Just ask Egan Bernal. Or Cav, for that matter.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30686 on: July 21, 2024, 07:37:46 pm »
I've also been watching since the 80's and I believe that Pog would have won that with any other team - he's just that good.

Was lovely to see Cav get a spot on the podium at the end.  Going to miss him.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30687 on: July 22, 2024, 09:14:48 am »
One of best TdFs I can recall....the start in Italy set the tone..bar a couple of days, every day had drama and storys.

Watched live on ESPN Europe ..excellent coverage
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30688 on: July 24, 2024, 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on July 21, 2024, 06:44:57 pm
Another victory for the sportswashers, 3 out of the top 6. Pogacar should be thankful that Vingegaard is not at 100% and Evenepoel is in his formative years. The calls of witnessing greatness are hollow when you have a team full of world class riders taking the paycheck over their own ambitions and blowing away every other team, every single stage. I'll call Pogacar a great when he does this for another team and without the tainted money.

But UAE don't spend the most money, and don't have the best team of "world class" riders.  Almeida/Yates are not really any  better than Kuss/Kruswijk/Kielderman if everyone is fully fit to support Vingegaard - just Kuss was injured, and Jonas not fully fit.  Or the Ineos team, which costs a *lot* - probably more than UAE - with Bernal/Castro/Kwiat/G/Row combining with a sprint team of Viviani/Ganna/Swift meaning they could set up their team either way.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30689 on: July 25, 2024, 09:51:05 am »
UAE were rubbish in their first couple of years. The game changer was the arrival of Pogi on the 2019 Vuelta. Everything has come from that one rider.

Ineos similarly got lucky with Froome, then looked like they'd repeated the trick with Bernal. But injuries have scuppered that.

If you think about grand tour racing, especially the Tour, there have generally been one or two dominant riders at any given time - and if they're successful, so is their team. There's been the odd journeyman - Wiggins, Evans, Sastre - otherwise a dominant rider. Roughly: Hinault, LeMond, Indurain, Armstrong, Contador, Froome, Pogačar over the past 40 years. All of 'em on different teams, the exceptions being the Hinault/LeMond overlap on La Vie Claire and Contador's one year on Discovery.

BTW, Pogi's pulled out of the Olympics, at leat partly in high dudgeon due to the non-selection of his partner, Urka igart, who is Slovenia's top-ranked female rider and currently the double national champ (road race and ITT). Fair dos.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30690 on: July 25, 2024, 10:53:40 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on July 25, 2024, 09:51:05 am
UAE were rubbish in their first couple of years. The game changer was the arrival of Pogi on the 2019 Vuelta. Everything has come from that one rider.

Ineos similarly got lucky with Froome, then looked like they'd repeated the trick with Bernal. But injuries have scuppered that.

If you think about grand tour racing, especially the Tour, there have generally been one or two dominant riders at any given time - and if they're successful, so is their team. There's been the odd journeyman - Wiggins, Evans, Sastre - otherwise a dominant rider. Roughly: Hinault, LeMond, Indurain, Armstrong, Contador, Froome, Pogačar over the past 40 years. All of 'em on different teams, the exceptions being the Hinault/LeMond overlap on La Vie Claire and Contador's one year on Discovery.

BTW, Pogi's pulled out of the Olympics, at leat partly in high dudgeon due to the non-selection of his partner, Urka igart, who is Slovenia's top-ranked female rider and currently the double national champ (road race and ITT). Fair dos.

Also helpful context. To be fair to Sky/Ineos they managed to get Tour wins with an unprecedented (I think, do correct me) number of different riders. Wiggins, Froome, Thomas and Bernal is crazy. It's not just that they got lucky with a dominant rider (ala the majority of tour success), but that they had success before and after that dominant rider. 2019 really does feel like another era though doesn't it. The following year 2 of the big beasts of the current grand tour world burst onto tour tour de france scene with Pogacar and Roglic's battle.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30691 on: July 25, 2024, 03:44:33 pm »
Indeed - four different riders and 7 Tour wins in just 8 years. No disrespect to Wiggins or Thomas, but they were never at the same level as Bernal or Froome. So I'd include them in the journeymen category. Which is a bit harsh on riders who've won the most prestigious grand tour, but you know what I mean.

It's a bit sad for Roglič, who was definitely good enough to win the Tour - just not against Pogi or Vingo. He came through just a year or two too late. Curse that ski jumping, eh?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30692 on: July 28, 2024, 11:08:59 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on July 25, 2024, 03:44:33 pm
Indeed - four different riders and 7 Tour wins in just 8 years. No disrespect to Wiggins or Thomas, but they were never at the same level as Bernal or Froome. So I'd include them in the journeymen category. Which is a bit harsh on riders who've won the most prestigious grand tour, but you know what I mean.

It's a bit sad for Roglič, who was definitely good enough to win the Tour - just not against Pogi or Vingo. He came through just a year or two too late. Curse that ski jumping, eh?

Roblox choked in 2020 though. Only himself to blame.

In other news Remco is an insane rider. Winning flat TTs against 80kg monsters. Hes like 63kg.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30693 on: July 29, 2024, 03:34:39 pm »
And in other news still...

You need to watch the men's MTB XC race. Major thrills (and some spills). Spoilers in the Olympics thread, so don't go there. I used to race XC a while back - got to say, it's become a *lot* more technical.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30694 on: July 29, 2024, 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on July 29, 2024, 03:34:39 pm
And in other news still...

You need to watch the men's MTB XC race. Major thrills (and some spills). Spoilers in the Olympics thread, so don't go there. I used to race XC a while back - got to say, it's become a *lot* more technical.

Absolutely amazing race, probably one of the best I've seen.

First thought the course was a bit boring, but the racing has been very good! Yesterday's women's race too, at least for the medals.



If you think that course was technical, have a look at the recent Crans Montana world cup! Looked more like a non-stop enduro event.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30695 on: July 29, 2024, 08:13:51 pm »
I don't doubt it. I just checked out Pidcock's rig - it's only got 100mm of travel (front and rear). Which ain't that much for some of the hits they were taking on that course.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30696 on: August 4, 2024, 09:15:06 am »
Remco is an absolute superstar isn't he. What a time to be a cycling fan, with Pogacar, Remco, Vingo and MVDP absolutely at the top of their game in their respective spheres (albeit Pogacar's srenngths cross over into MVDP, Vingo and Remco's spheres quite a bit too!).
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30697 on: August 6, 2024, 09:06:12 am »
Yeah, it really was the Remco show on the road in Paris. Would have been interesting to see how close Tarling could have pushed him in the ITT without the puncture.

Just for fun: compare and contrast Remco and Pidcock's reactions to potentially race-scuppering punctures in events that each of them won.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30698 on: August 6, 2024, 09:32:47 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on August  6, 2024, 09:06:12 am
Yeah, it really was the Remco show on the road in Paris. Would have been interesting to see how close Tarling could have pushed him in the ITT without the puncture.

Just for fun: compare and contrast Remco and Pidcock's reactions to potentially race-scuppering punctures in events that each of them won.

Haha.  Sheer panic for Remco, and so calm from Pidcock.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30699 on: August 8, 2024, 04:16:52 pm »
This will get lost in the Olympic thread so Hayter in the Omnium - hes got to be a huge favourite right? Cant be many others in that event with his class.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30700 on: Today at 12:39:26 am »
A whole 6 pages in the three months I've been in the USA. ;D

So, Thomas Gloag returned to racing at the Czech Tour and won on an mtf. For those of you who don't know Gloag was involved in a serious accident, he was knocked off his bike by a car during a training ride. He hasn't raced since last year during San Sebastian.Speaking of said race, he will be there in support of...

Vinegaard. It's his first one day race since 22, that was at Lombardy. I've had a glance at tomorrows route and there's a hellish looking climb about 10 km from the finish.This is a change, the riders will not climb Murgil, this time they will go through the climb of Pilotegi with a slope of 27%.* Bodes well, if he's in the lead group.Also in assistace for Vinegaard will be...

Sebb Kuss who took the overall at Burgos and looked to be in good climbing form on the stage he won. Looks good for the Vuelta. Van Aert is also going to that race, but he has been told he will have freedom in this GT.

Ayuso is paying the price for the lack of loyalty shown to his team mates and leader at the TDF,no Vuelta for him. I'm looking forward to seeing what Del Toro can do at this level.

Monday sees the Tour De Pologne start. Startlist looks okay, what little that has been published.

The main focus next week is simple, the Tour de France Femmes starts on Monday with Rotterdam to host the Grand Depart. If you can't get behind this race, you need to watch more racing from the Women's World Tour.

More important than all this, in the 2030 Winter Olympics Cyclo-Cross will finally be seen at an Olympic event.


*
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30701 on: Today at 06:53:51 am »
Is Vingo definitely not doing la vuelta do you know?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30702 on: Today at 07:36:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:53:51 am
Is Vingo definitely not doing la vuelta do you know?
No Vuelta for Vinegaard.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30703 on: Today at 08:26:02 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:36:46 am
No Vuelta for Vinegaard.

Thanks. Is he gonna try and win Il Lombardia? Vuelta would be an obvious end of season target youd thought.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30704 on: Today at 08:52:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:26:02 am
Thanks. Is he gonna try and win Il Lombardia? Vuelta would be an obvious end of season target youd thought.
Apparently he was exhausted, post TDF.

Lombardy would be an interesting race for him. I think the last time he rode there he wasn't in the top ten. The year he finished second at the TDF.

It's a race that looks made for his strengths. It would make for a more interesting race, two riders who are pretty much equals on this parcours.

After today's race he goes to Pologne and after that his race card is empty.
