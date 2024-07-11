« previous next »
Author Topic: Pro Cycling 2023  (Read 1501484 times)

Online Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30640 on: July 11, 2024, 12:30:59 pm »
Quote from: San Diego Red on July 10, 2024, 05:30:06 pm
well he did go nuts.......but Vingo took back 30+ seconds on the next climb and caught him.....and he beat him in the sprint which was pretty impressive. Looks like it is game on for sure now. Vingo will probably get stronger as we go on and will Pog's attacks and Giro exploits catch up with him this weekend and in the 3rd week?

Yep I thought he was away and would end up finishing at least a minute ahead at the bottom of that 2nd last climb but he just ran out of gas. to be honest I dont think a minute is enough for Pogacar to win with 5 tough mountain stages left plus a time trial.

Im pretty confident we see the effect of the Giro over the next week and a half start to tire him out.

Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30641 on: July 11, 2024, 01:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on July 11, 2024, 12:30:59 pm
Yep I thought he was away and would end up finishing at least a minute ahead at the bottom of that 2nd last climb but he just ran out of gas. to be honest I dont think a minute is enough for Pogacar to win with 5 tough mountain stages left plus a time trial.

Im pretty confident we see the effect of the Giro over the next week and a half start to tire him out.

Giro Tour double is so hard. Itd so cool if he pulled it off. But yes worrying times for him. A nice buffer mind.
Logged

Offline Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30642 on: July 12, 2024, 10:58:03 am »
Roglic has left the Tour.
Logged






Offline De La Goal

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30643 on: July 12, 2024, 04:53:22 pm »
What a shame for Rogla. Vuelta for redemption again?

Interesting to see Pogi in the sprint today. Almost like he was trying to pinch some seconds on Vingo.
 
We'll soon know how the big three (as they are now) will go in the mountains. Sans Ayuso, UAE may have to ride differently - though they still have Yates and Almeida, so they're hardly short of elite mountain domestiques. Also, they won't need to manage the apparently awkward Ayuso-Almeida dynamic.

Remco will be hoping Landa can rediscover his peak mountain form. As for Vingo - it's a known unknown. His form in a 3-week GT without any race prep is very hard to read.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30644 on: July 13, 2024, 06:03:51 am »
This 3rd week (especially if you include this w/e) is absolutely brutal. Insanely hard. And even ignoring the 3rd week proper this is a great w/e of mountains. Hoping we can see Evenpoel and Vingo stay competitive with Pog and Pog maintain his level.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30645 on: July 13, 2024, 05:53:32 pm »
Poggie was absolutely stomping (to use a lantern rouge podcast expression) today. smashed it. I think you have to make it much harder over the whole day, cant let Pogacar get to the final climb relatively fresh.
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30646 on: July 13, 2024, 06:38:53 pm »
UAEs sport washing in full glory today with the most expensive team steam rolling everyone. Makes you want to stop watching.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30647 on: July 13, 2024, 08:01:59 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on July 13, 2024, 06:38:53 pm
UAEs sport washing in full glory today with the most expensive team steam rolling everyone. Makes you want to stop watching.

Not a fan of the sportswashing.

That said, Jonas would have steam rolled the whole of UAE if hed had better legs than Pog. Theres only so much a team can help.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30648 on: July 13, 2024, 09:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 13, 2024, 08:01:59 pm
Not a fan of the sportswashing.

That said, Jonas would have steam rolled the whole of UAE if hed had better legs than Pog. Theres only so much a team can help.

Yeah, it's shit that Pog rides for UAE. He's the most exciting rider for many many years, and I love watching him, but he's another pawn in UAE's powergame as well.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30649 on: July 13, 2024, 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on July 13, 2024, 09:00:33 pm
Yeah, it's shit that Pog rides for UAE. He's the most exciting rider for many many years, and I love watching him, but he's another pawn in UAE's powergame as well.

Im grateful that teams in cycling are so different to other team sports because it is basically an individual endeavour and individuals win, not teams. Theres no doubt that Pogacar is the best, notwithstanding UAEs sportwashing. That is, and assuming theyre not cheating in other ways, money cant make Pogacars legs better than his rivals in the way that money can create superior football teams to non financially doped ones.
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30650 on: July 13, 2024, 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on July 13, 2024, 09:50:06 pm
Im grateful that teams in cycling are so different to other team sports because it is basically an individual endeavour and individuals win, not teams. Theres no doubt that Pogacar is the best, notwithstanding UAEs sportwashing. That is, and assuming theyre not cheating in other ways, money cant make Pogacars legs better than his rivals in the way that money can create superior football teams to non financially doped ones.

Its not so individual in the sense that they can afford to have star GC men acting as domestiques. Take today for example, who else has someone equal to Yates to send up as a satellite rider?
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30651 on: July 13, 2024, 10:59:00 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on July 13, 2024, 09:54:05 pm
Its not so individual in the sense that they can afford to have star GC men acting as domestiques. Take today for example, who else has someone equal to Yates to send up as a satellite rider?

Had the team lead the peleton all day while Pogacar sits back int he pocket. Then when the breakaway group finally disintegrates due to pressure, sends Yates up to catch Healy and bridge, before Pagocar strikes and wins the stage. Was depressing to watch. That burst to overhaul Healy was almost cruel.
Logged


Online Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30652 on: July 14, 2024, 12:34:07 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on July 13, 2024, 09:54:05 pm
Its not so individual in the sense that they can afford to have star GC men acting as domestiques. Take today for example, who else has someone equal to Yates to send up as a satellite rider?

This year  on current form no one else really comes close to having someone like Yates as a teammate. But its not like the idea of a super domestique is new to cycling, super teams have always been around for as long as the sport has existed. Jumbo themselves were that team for much of the last 5 years.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30653 on: July 14, 2024, 05:53:50 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on July 13, 2024, 09:54:05 pm
Its not so individual in the sense that they can afford to have star GC men acting as domestiques. Take today for example, who else has someone equal to Yates to send up as a satellite rider?

No one but a. thats partly because other teams are uncharacteristically weak this year and b. It didnt really make a difference anyway. Pogacar sat on his wheel for a very short amount of time doing a pace that Jonas was able to match or even better. Now a brilliant team can be super helpful, see what Jumbo did to Pogacar in working him over with both Jonas and Roglic a couple of years back. And if Jonas does crack Pogacar (looking unlikely) hell have 1 or 2 guys to pace him which will be useful. But then again, if Jonas cracks Pogacar to the extent that he cant go quicker than Almedia/Yates the race will probably be over.  So again, were back to the massive importance of individuals and their legs. Its why individuals win grand tours, not teams.
« Last Edit: July 14, 2024, 05:58:04 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30654 on: July 14, 2024, 11:58:42 am »
With that said, losing Kuss was a huge blow for JV in the mountains
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30655 on: July 14, 2024, 04:17:41 pm »
Clever riding by Pogi, clearly in much better form than Jonas and it shows.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30656 on: July 14, 2024, 04:18:48 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on July 14, 2024, 11:58:42 am
With that said, losing Kuss was a huge blow for JV in the mountains

As is being played out today. Visma have completely fucked up their strategy today and chucked whatever hopes they had of winning away with it.
Logged

Offline S

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30657 on: July 14, 2024, 04:30:22 pm »
I much prefer Pogacar, but its a shame Jonas is clearly (and understandably) not at his best this year.
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30658 on: July 14, 2024, 05:19:32 pm »
These performances from Pogacar on the back of the Giro are strongly raising peoples suspicion of doping. Rightly so, hes blowing away records left right and centre set by.. dopers.. barely looks to be breaking a sweat whilst doing so.
Logged

Online Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30659 on: July 14, 2024, 06:09:12 pm »
Pogacar actually riding smart for a change and letting Jonas and Visma blow themselves up instead of always going on the attack looks to have made a huge difference today.

Still a lot of hard racing left but Vingegaard seems to be showing a few of the same cracks that Pogacar showed last year coming back from injury. After stage 11 I genuinely thought their form was heading in opposite directions but so far that hasnt really proven to be the case.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30660 on: July 14, 2024, 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on July 14, 2024, 04:18:48 pm
As is being played out today. Visma have completely fucked up their strategy today and chucked whatever hopes they had of winning away with it.

Nah, they were trying to make the stage as hard as possible because historically thats basically the only time Pogacar had shown any weakness. Sure it backfired but if you go relatively easy until the last few ks you basically allow Pogacar to ride away to win the stage and the bonus seconds.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30661 on: July 14, 2024, 07:24:52 pm »
Pojacar beat Pharmstrong's record by two minutes? A peak EPO/blood doping Pharmstrong?
Seen it all before.
Doesn't pass the sniff test for me.
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30662 on: July 14, 2024, 10:53:00 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on July 13, 2024, 09:54:05 pm
Its not so individual in the sense that they can afford to have star GC men acting as domestiques. Take today for example, who else has someone equal to Yates to send up as a satellite rider?

All the big teams have super mountain domestiques. Red Bull have former Giro winner Jai Hindley for instance. Even without Kuss, Visma have Matteo Jorgenson. Ineos have two former Tour winners riding in support of Rodriguez. Yates, in comparison, has never won a Grand Tour. But it looks like he's fully embraced his role in the way, perhaps, that some of the others mentioned have not.

Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30663 on: July 15, 2024, 11:33:41 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 14, 2024, 07:24:52 pm
Pojacar beat Pharmstrong's record by two minutes? A peak EPO/blood doping Pharmstrong?
Seen it all before.
Doesn't pass the sniff test for me.

They've been quicker on the whole (in terms of times for climbs and overall speeds across stages etc) for a while as far as I know. Pogacar and Vinegaard are so far ahead of the rest that there's bound to be questions (I include Vingo because of last year where his TT caused widespread disbelief). One thing worth saying mind, they were pretty half assed back then. What Ullrich (according to his biography by Daniel Friebe) managed to do with the stupidest off season and then early season training is ridiculous. The man would get genuinely fat and then work off the extra pounds by doing insane 200+ k rides fueled only by a banana. He got the weight off but he could have spent that time doing much, much more effective training. Nowdays they're all at altitude for months each year and their training and diet is locked down for almost the entire time.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30664 on: July 15, 2024, 11:42:41 am »
Quote from: Knight on July 15, 2024, 11:33:41 am
They've been quicker on the whole (in terms of times for climbs and overall speeds across stages etc) for a while as far as I know. Pogacar and Vinegaard are so far ahead of the rest that there's bound to be questions (I include Vingo because of last year where his TT caused widespread disbelief). One thing worth saying mind, they were pretty half assed back then. What Ullrich (according to his biography by Daniel Friebe) managed to do with the stupidest off season and then early season training is ridiculous. The man would get genuinely fat and then work off the extra pounds by doing insane 200+ k rides fueled only by a banana. He got the weight off but he could have spent that time doing much, much more effective training. Nowdays they're all at altitude for months each year and their training and diet is locked down for almost the entire time.

Nah, not buying it. UAE money buys a lot of silence and lack of testing during COVID meant doping was easy.  Armstrong wasn't half-assed either.
I get people want to believe its clean but I've been watching since the 80's and I'm too jaded to fall for it.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30665 on: July 15, 2024, 11:51:44 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 15, 2024, 11:42:41 am
Nah, not buying it. UAE money buys a lot of silence and lack of testing during COVID meant doping was easy.  Armstrong wasn't half-assed either.
I get people want to believe its clean but I've been watching since the 80's and I'm too jaded to fall for it.

OK so lets say UAE are doping but others aren't - why aren't they wiping the floor with everyone all the time? Why could Vingo beat a doped Pogacar in 2 tours? If Pogacar is, Jonas is. So you'll have to account for why other teams get away with it as well as UAE, they're not all owned by sports washing nations. As for COVID - even if that's true it's been years since 'doping was easy' so what explains it now? I'm not saying they're clean, there should be a provisionality to every cycling performance given the past. To be honest that should be true of track & field etc too. But I do think the 'they're definitely cheating' is just as wrongheaded as 'they're definitely not cheating' naivety.
« Last Edit: July 15, 2024, 11:53:50 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30666 on: July 15, 2024, 01:13:08 pm »
The contrast between the situation now and back in the 90s and early 2000s is marked. The attacks then came from much further out - with EPO'd riders taking multiple swings at shaking each other on the climbs - or simply soaring away to win by margins measured in minutes. And they looked fresh as daisies when they were done.

That simply doesn't happen now. Attacks generally come near the top of the day's final climb - and for good reason. When Pogi attacked earlier last week, he faded and Vingo caught him on the final climb. Yesterday, the two of them clearly emptied themselves out. But they're equally clearly by far the best at what they do - consistently, over the past 4 years. You would need to use a time machine to find riders in the current peleton who could have challenged them - a 2020-vintage Roglic, a 2019-equivalent Bernal.

Teams are still seeking performance gains wherever they can - there was recently a worrying report about the possible use of carbon monoxide inhalation (I kid you not) as a blood booster. And the speed of yesterday's climb did raise the eyebrows, to say the least. But the equipment, training, sports science and all-round professionalism have all changed massively since the Pantani days. Unless and until the dope-testers discover otherwise, I'll enjoy these performances at face value. Otherwise, what's the point in watching?
Logged

Offline Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30667 on: July 16, 2024, 08:05:29 am »
I read an interesting piece somewhere recently about secret engines that can be fitted into the seat posts of bikes. I remember there was a woman pro rider some years ago who got caught using one.

They can make them so small now and the article explained how they actually worked. I guess it would be too much hassle to strip down every bike after every stage to look for these things but you do wonder if some have used them.
Logged

Online Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30668 on: July 16, 2024, 09:10:36 am »
Quote from: Lad on July 16, 2024, 08:05:29 am
I read an interesting piece somewhere recently about secret engines that can be fitted into the seat posts of bikes. I remember there was a woman pro rider some years ago who got caught using one.

They can make them so small now and the article explained how they actually worked. I guess it would be too much hassle to strip down every bike after every stage to look for these things but you do wonder if some have used them.

Bikes have been getting scanned after stages for years now. Obviously like anti doping they dont test every bike/rider after every stage but I think I heard on the telecast the other day that they scanned about 40 bikes the previous day.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30669 on: July 16, 2024, 10:47:17 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on July 15, 2024, 01:13:08 pm
The contrast between the situation now and back in the 90s and early 2000s is marked. The attacks then came from much further out - with EPO'd riders taking multiple swings at shaking each other on the climbs - or simply soaring away to win by margins measured in minutes. And they looked fresh as daisies when they were done.

That simply doesn't happen now. Attacks generally come near the top of the day's final climb - and for good reason. When Pogi attacked earlier last week, he faded and Vingo caught him on the final climb. Yesterday, the two of them clearly emptied themselves out. But they're equally clearly by far the best at what they do - consistently, over the past 4 years. You would need to use a time machine to find riders in the current peleton who could have challenged them - a 2020-vintage Roglic, a 2019-equivalent Bernal.

Teams are still seeking performance gains wherever they can - there was recently a worrying report about the possible use of carbon monoxide inhalation (I kid you not) as a blood booster. And the speed of yesterday's climb did raise the eyebrows, to say the least. But the equipment, training, sports science and all-round professionalism have all changed massively since the Pantani days. Unless and until the dope-testers discover otherwise, I'll enjoy these performances at face value. Otherwise, what's the point in watching?

Good post and I agree although it's a little ironic to post this immediately after Sunday's stage where Jonas left everyone but Pog behind with about 8+ks to go, they both put minutes into everyone else and Pogacar mostly looked fresh as a daisy the whole time!
Logged

Offline De La Goal

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30670 on: July 16, 2024, 11:26:41 am »
Actually, I thought they both looked right on their limit. Sweat was pouring off Pogi, who is notorious for wilting in the heat. He was totally done immediately after the finish line.

Vingo did what he could for 3k, then was clearly cooked. Even then, Pogi didn't pull out the ginormous gap one might have expected over 5km of HC climbing - neither Vingo nor Remco lost really big chunks of time.

And I suppose my point was that in the past, one would have seen the attacks kick off even before the final climb. True, 8km is quite a long way out compared to recent years, when most attacks seem to have been limited to the final km. But it was a reasonable roll of the dice by Vingo. When he turned his head to check if he'd done any damage, was anyone surprised when Pogi went? It would have seemed more odd had he not gone.
Logged

Offline Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30671 on: July 16, 2024, 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on July 16, 2024, 09:10:36 am
Bikes have been getting scanned after stages for years now. Obviously like anti doping they dont test every bike/rider after every stage but I think I heard on the telecast the other day that they scanned about 40 bikes the previous day.

Cheers. So random scanning then. Kind of makes sense I guess.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30672 on: Today at 07:53:30 am »
Remco is in the process of putting all those doubts about his grand tour abilities to bed in this race. Absolutely dominating the rest once you bracket out Pogacar and Vingo. He may never be on their level but hes going to win a heck of a lot of grand tours (the ones Pog and Vingo dont ride/ dont finish I suspect but still) if he can show he can hold his current form til Sunday.
Logged

Online Rosario

  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30673 on: Today at 11:37:38 am »
He's definitely been impressive over the first two and a bit weeks. He was a late starter to cycling as a junior so should theoretically have a bit more improvement in his descending for sure and hopefully from a fan perspective he can go up a level or two to get a bit closer too those other two when the road heads uphill.

Only thing is even if he isn't quite at their level he'll probably be forced by sponsors and the team to ride the tour just because a podium there is worth more than a win in the other GT's.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30674 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:37:38 am
He's definitely been impressive over the first two and a bit weeks. He was a late starter to cycling as a junior so should theoretically have a bit more improvement in his descending for sure and hopefully from a fan perspective he can go up a level or two to get a bit closer too those other two when the road heads uphill.

Only thing is even if he isn't quite at their level he'll probably be forced by sponsors and the team to ride the tour just because a podium there is worth more than a win in the other GT's.

That'd be a shame on one level although all 3 of them in le tour every year would be really cool. But if I'm Remco I'm 100% going to the Giro in 2025. No way Pogacar rides it again, Vingegaard will want to win back his tour crown so I can't see him riding it either. And 2 of the 3 Grand Tours whilst still qualifying as a best young rider (or near enough, i don't know if he qualifies next year) would be mighty impressive.
Logged

Offline the 92A

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30675 on: Today at 08:08:58 pm »
Nice to see Victor campenearts win a stage, never thought a diesel engine he could win a sprint,  sometimes the race is magnanimous and shares the love. Chapeau
Logged


Offline lobsterboy

  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30676 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Lad on July 16, 2024, 12:21:05 pm
Cheers. So random scanning then. Kind of makes sense I guess.

Motor doping was a thing though. That's why we had all those in race bike changes for no reason for a few seasons.
Less so now. Now its micro dosing in Spain.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30677 on: Today at 10:37:38 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 08:08:58 pm
Nice to see Victor campenearts win a stage, never thought a diesel engine he could win a sprint,  sometimes the race is magnanimous and shares the love. Chapeau

His interview afterwards was so emotional. A reminder that most of these cyclists are just regular blokes struggling like the rest of us. A lovely victory.
Logged
