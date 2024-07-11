The contrast between the situation now and back in the 90s and early 2000s is marked. The attacks then came from much further out - with EPO'd riders taking multiple swings at shaking each other on the climbs - or simply soaring away to win by margins measured in minutes. And they looked fresh as daisies when they were done.



That simply doesn't happen now. Attacks generally come near the top of the day's final climb - and for good reason. When Pogi attacked earlier last week, he faded and Vingo caught him on the final climb. Yesterday, the two of them clearly emptied themselves out. But they're equally clearly by far the best at what they do - consistently, over the past 4 years. You would need to use a time machine to find riders in the current peleton who could have challenged them - a 2020-vintage Roglic, a 2019-equivalent Bernal.



Teams are still seeking performance gains wherever they can - there was recently a worrying report about the possible use of carbon monoxide inhalation (I kid you not) as a blood booster. And the speed of yesterday's climb did raise the eyebrows, to say the least. But the equipment, training, sports science and all-round professionalism have all changed massively since the Pantani days. Unless and until the dope-testers discover otherwise, I'll enjoy these performances at face value. Otherwise, what's the point in watching?