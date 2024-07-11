Yesterday was a pretty stark reminder to Pogacar that this race isn't won yet. When he took yellow I had the 'here we go again' thing going on in my head, but Vingegaard has slowly been chipping away and I thought his performance yesterday was one of his best. It shouldn't be underestimated what he's been through in the past few months.



Regarding Roglic, I like that he's still in the mix, albeit at a distance, but he just hasn't got the team around him to match the ambition. Perhaps he'll come into it a bit more in the Pyrenees, but that is absolutely Vingegaard territory so he may be distanced further. Of most interest to me though is Evenepoel. If he can stay within a minute of the top going into the final stage I reckon he's in with a shout, because he won't be beaten on a time trial by either Pogacar or Vingegaard. If he can get the gap down to within 30-45 seconds it'll be fireworks in Nice.