Yeah, from the POV of a sporting spectacle, it keeps it interesting. And there's a reasonable chance I'm being unfair to Vingo. I've never met him and perhaps he's lovely in person - but he comes over as highly disingenuous. And I don't like his team at all.

Hey, that's the fun of sport - irrational prejudices.
Yesterday was a pretty stark reminder to Pogacar that this race isn't won yet. When he took yellow I had the 'here we go again' thing going on in my head, but Vingegaard has slowly been chipping away and I thought his performance yesterday was one of his best. It shouldn't be underestimated what he's been through in the past few months.

Regarding Roglic, I like that he's still in the mix, albeit at a distance, but he just hasn't got the team around him to match the ambition. Perhaps he'll come into it a bit more in the Pyrenees, but that is absolutely Vingegaard territory so he may be distanced further. Of most interest to me though is Evenepoel. If he can stay within a minute of the top going into the final stage I reckon he's in with a shout, because he won't be beaten on a time trial by either Pogacar or Vingegaard. If he can get the gap down to within 30-45 seconds it'll be fireworks in Nice.
Quote from: San Diego Red on July 10, 2024, 05:30:06 pm
well he did go nuts.......but Vingo took back 30+ seconds on the next climb and caught him.....and he beat him in the sprint which was pretty impressive. Looks like it is game on for sure now. Vingo will probably get stronger as we go on and will Pog's attacks and Giro exploits catch up with him this weekend and in the 3rd week?

Yep I thought he was away and would end up finishing at least a minute ahead at the bottom of that 2nd last climb but he just ran out of gas. to be honest I dont think a minute is enough for Pogacar to win with 5 tough mountain stages left plus a time trial.

Im pretty confident we see the effect of the Giro over the next week and a half start to tire him out.

Quote from: Rosario on July 11, 2024, 12:30:59 pm
Yep I thought he was away and would end up finishing at least a minute ahead at the bottom of that 2nd last climb but he just ran out of gas. to be honest I dont think a minute is enough for Pogacar to win with 5 tough mountain stages left plus a time trial.

Im pretty confident we see the effect of the Giro over the next week and a half start to tire him out.

Giro Tour double is so hard. Itd so cool if he pulled it off. But yes worrying times for him. A nice buffer mind.
Roglic has left the Tour.
What a shame for Rogla. Vuelta for redemption again?

Interesting to see Pogi in the sprint today. Almost like he was trying to pinch some seconds on Vingo.
 
We'll soon know how the big three (as they are now) will go in the mountains. Sans Ayuso, UAE may have to ride differently - though they still have Yates and Almeida, so they're hardly short of elite mountain domestiques. Also, they won't need to manage the apparently awkward Ayuso-Almeida dynamic.

Remco will be hoping Landa can rediscover his peak mountain form. As for Vingo - it's a known unknown. His form in a 3-week GT without any race prep is very hard to read.
This 3rd week (especially if you include this w/e) is absolutely brutal. Insanely hard. And even ignoring the 3rd week proper this is a great w/e of mountains. Hoping we can see Evenpoel and Vingo stay competitive with Pog and Pog maintain his level.
