Pro Cycling 2023

Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 10:01:56 pm
Quote from: the 92A on July  3, 2024, 08:32:14 pm
Dont watch much cycling anymore, still watch highlights  and Im still out on my bike in my sixties. Ive never been jingoistic in who I follow, never got on the Sky train and have always had huge doubts about the marginal gains programme that took riders with average palmares and turned them into world beating super grand tour winners but that is beside the point and I have no problem with others who disagree.
Through out that period one of my cycling heroes has always been Cav, I know he had a period at Sky, it was hard😂, but Ive followed him since he first came over to Liverpool as a junior because he was taken under the wing of someone who I knew and I have family in the Isle of Man. Loved everything about him, have watched with joy at his triumphs and felt the pain of his lows, was on the train when a mate shared the news of today. Always hoped but was realistic and thought his chances had gone with his broken collarbone.
Never let me down in anyway, apart from taking that knighthood 😉. Great day Im so happy, apologies for bothering the regulars in the thread but Im so happy

And to top it off he's a total gent in real life. I had the pleasure of meeting him a while back when he did the Tour of Britain, he was just hanging around after the stage in a town square where the stage finished. Taking pics with people, chatting away, signing autographs, in absolutely no rush to go anywhere at all, I wasn't even aware I was standing next to him until I was (he's quite a small dude in comparison to me so surprisingly easy to miss). We had a chat about his rehab from a shoulder/collarbone injury he'd had (something I've suffered with, he gave me some words of wisdom), absolutely open and sound as fuck. A lovely bloke and I couldn't be happier for him.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 10:10:33 pm
Quote from: the 92A on July  3, 2024, 08:32:14 pm
Dont watch much cycling anymore, still watch highlights  and Im still out on my bike in my sixties. Ive never been jingoistic in who I follow, never got on the Sky train and have always had huge doubts about the marginal gains programme that took riders with average palmares and turned them into world beating super grand tour winners but that is beside the point and I have no problem with others who disagree.
Through out that period one of my cycling heroes has always been Cav, I know he had a period at Sky, it was hard😂, but Ive followed him since he first came over to Liverpool as a junior because he was taken under the wing of someone who I knew and I have family in the Isle of Man. Loved everything about him, have watched with joy at his triumphs and felt the pain of his lows, was on the train when a mate shared the news of today. Always hoped but was realistic and thought his chances had gone with his broken collarbone.
Never let me down in anyway, apart from taking that knighthood 😉. Great day Im so happy, apologies for bothering the regulars in the thread but Im so happy

Bothering? Such a lovely post.

My newborn son was sleeping in his aunts arms so I couldnt shout but I did a little jig with my arms aloft when Cav won today. Obviously the speed was big but in some ways he won it with the wheel surfing, just utterly majestic and the overhead shot showed it in its full glory.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 10:30:18 pm
Im absolutely delighted. One of the best sporting achievements by a Brit ever for me. Far better legacy than Wiggins or Froome. Brilliant 👏
Crosby Nick

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 10:40:45 pm
It must feel even sweeter for him because of how much hes been through to get to this point. Ten years or so ago you probably felt it was inevitable he would get this record at some point. But then it looked like the day would never come.
Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 10:55:41 pm
Glad to see Cav has managed to drag a few more people to the cycling thread. Agree with what Knight said the wheel surfing on the overhead footage to get himself into position before launching the sprint is something else.

Funny how things come full circle with his old lead out man and good mate Mark Renshaw now giving instructions from the car as sports director.
the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 11:12:47 pm
Quote from: Rosario on July  3, 2024, 10:55:41 pm


Funny how things come full circle with his old lead out man and good mate Mark Renshaw now giving instructions from the car as sports director.
Agree, who can forget the HTC highroad days, now that was a lead out train with Mark Renshaw but Cav always was a street fighter able to read situations and jump on rivals trains if the situation warranted it, superb decision making today multi dimensional chess in a bunch sprint
Crosby Nick

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 3, 2024, 11:15:56 pm
Quote from: Rosario on July  3, 2024, 10:55:41 pm
Glad to see Cav has managed to drag a few more people to the cycling thread. Agree with what Knight said the wheel surfing on the overhead footage to get himself into position before launching the sprint is something else.

Funny how things come full circle with his old lead out man and good mate Mark Renshaw now giving instructions from the car as sports director.

Just made me look back to the start of the thread. 2011 (there must have been a previous version!), but I was posting on page 8. What a sad little life. :D
Only Me

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 12:05:05 am
Know very little about cycling, and only started watching at all after getting interested when they shut our road down for the tour of Britain a few years ago and I spent the day watching Wiggins et al zooming past our front gate. It was fantastic.

But those overhead shots today were phenomenal. The spatial awareness and physical ability to do that were mind blowing to watch.

Not to mention the bravery riding that close together at 65 kph plus. Mad fucker.
S

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 12:23:21 am
Quote from: the 92A on July  3, 2024, 08:32:14 pm
Dont watch much cycling anymore, still watch highlights  and Im still out on my bike in my sixties. Ive never been jingoistic in who I follow, never got on the Sky train and have always had huge doubts about the marginal gains programme that took riders with average palmares and turned them into world beating super grand tour winners but that is beside the point and I have no problem with others who disagree.
Through out that period one of my cycling heroes has always been Cav, I know he had a period at Sky, it was hard😂, but Ive followed him since he first came over to Liverpool as a junior because he was taken under the wing of someone who I knew and I have family in the Isle of Man. Loved everything about him, have watched with joy at his triumphs and felt the pain of his lows, was on the train when a mate shared the news of today. Always hoped but was realistic and thought his chances had gone with his broken collarbone.
Never let me down in anyway, apart from taking that knighthood 😉. Great day Im so happy, apologies for bothering the regulars in the thread but Im so happy
Great post.

Used to watch the Tour with my Dad and brother, neither of whom are around anymore. Wed have watched from when Cavendish first burst onto the scene with those HTC wins. This means a lot because it feels like the link between me watching it alone now and watching it with them all those years ago.
Rosario

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 03:46:15 am
Quote from: the 92A on July  3, 2024, 11:12:47 pm
Agree, who can forget the HTC highroad days, now that was a lead out train with Mark Renshaw but Cav always was a street fighter able to read situations and jump on rivals trains if the situation warranted it, superb decision making today multi dimensional chess in a bunch sprint

Absolutely the way HTC just controlled every sprint stage from start to finish like a well oiled machine was something we may never see done that well again. Thats what make Cav the king of the sprint for me that hes done it that way with a team totally focused on one goal and with great riders around him.

But like you said hes also done the hard way with lesser teammates and/or just following wheels like an absolute pro like he did today inside the final 1km.
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 09:25:41 am
Quote from: the 92A on July  3, 2024, 08:32:14 pm
Dont watch much cycling anymore, still watch highlights  and Im still out on my bike in my sixties. Ive never been jingoistic in who I follow, never got on the Sky train and have always had huge doubts about the marginal gains programme that took riders with average palmares and turned them into world beating super grand tour winners but that is beside the point and I have no problem with others who disagree.
Through out that period one of my cycling heroes has always been Cav, I know he had a period at Sky, it was hard😂, but Ive followed him since he first came over to Liverpool as a junior because he was taken under the wing of someone who I knew and I have family in the Isle of Man. Loved everything about him, have watched with joy at his triumphs and felt the pain of his lows, was on the train when a mate shared the news of today. Always hoped but was realistic and thought his chances had gone with his broken collarbone.
Never let me down in anyway, apart from taking that knighthood 😉. Great day Im so happy, apologies for bothering the regulars in the thread but Im so happy

More of this sort of bothering, please.

On the HTC/Highroad tip - that was perhaps the last really great sprint train, after Zabel's T-Mobile (which became HTC anyway) and Cippolini's Saeco "red train".

It only broke up because of money. Highroad's boss, Bob Stapleton, was stiffing Cav on his remuneration - and Cav decided to walk. Without his star sprinter, Stapleton couldn't find a sponsor to replace HTC - and that was the end of that.

I always thought Cav would have been better off forcing Stapleton into a different kind of deal - like co-ownership of the team - in return for staying and bringing in sponsors. He was never likely to find another team that served him so well, as illustrated by his sole season at Sky, then subsequent misadventures at Quickstep (twice), Dimension Data and Bahrain.

This version of Astana is probably the first time since 2011 that he's enjoyed anything like that level of backing. Imagine what he could have done from 2012-2023 if HTC had continued in his service.

But hey, he hasn't done too badly...  ;)
SuperStevieNicol

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 12:41:03 pm
Cav has to be in the discussion for Britain's greatest sportsman.........him, Redgrave, Murray, Jason Kenny.........he's in good company.

Still does the occassional ride here on the IoM; some poor soul on one of the local facebook political pages has suggested we should have a statue of him somewhere on island only to be met with "money needs to go on more doctors" or "fix the potholes before you build that"  :duh :lmao
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 01:31:59 pm
Doesn't have to be either/or, does it? Alternatively, you could go the old "public subscription" route, which was how many statues came about back in the day.
SuperStevieNicol

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 03:51:15 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July  4, 2024, 01:31:59 pm
Doesn't have to be either/or, does it? Alternatively, you could go the old "public subscription" route, which was how many statues came about back in the day.
We dont like any change on the island, even if its marking one of our own being the best in the world at what he does!
6BigCups

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 04:34:43 pm
Philipson completely blocking WVAs sprint. Hes a disgrace.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 4, 2024, 05:54:02 pm
No idea what Astana were playing at today. Did brilliantly for a few k then lost position. But they still had 2 men in front of Cav but made no effort to move him up in the last 2ks or so. Maybe he just didnt have the legs.
the 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 12:19:36 am
Quote from: De La Goal on July  4, 2024, 09:25:41 am
More of this sort of bothering, please.

On the HTC/Highroad tip - that was perhaps the last really great sprint train, after Zabel's T-Mobile (which became HTC anyway) and Cippolini's Saeco "red train".

It only broke up because of money. Highroad's boss, Bob Stapleton, was stiffing Cav on his remuneration - and Cav decided to walk. Without his star sprinter, Stapleton couldn't find a sponsor to replace HTC - and that was the end of that.

I always thought Cav would have been better off forcing Stapleton into a different kind of deal - like co-ownership of the team - in return for staying and bringing in sponsors. He was never likely to find another team that served him so well, as illustrated by his sole season at Sky, then subsequent misadventures at Quickstep (twice), Dimension Data and Bahrain.

This version of Astana is probably the first time since 2011 that he's enjoyed anything like that level of backing. Imagine what he could have done from 2012-2023 if HTC had continued in his service.

But hey, he hasn't done too badly...  ;)
You make a good  point and no doubt are right , but at the same time paradoxically the way he did it after everything from the Epstein barrs, the depression and the broken bones, ultimately adds to the achievement. I take my hat off, chapeau, to the old rascal Vino, cant imagine how much he went out on a limb to not only give him a chance at this edition but to go all in on 39 year old rider with the likes of Jasper about, type of decision that cant be underplayed, Astana hit the jackpot yesterday, that was an incredible gamble that deserves the outcome
Giono

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 12:53:12 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July  3, 2024, 10:30:18 pm
Im absolutely delighted. One of the best sporting achievements by a Brit ever for me. Far better legacy than Wiggins or Froome. Brilliant 👏

I agree. And I'm not British.
Giono

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 01:02:10 pm
I'm watching Stage 6 as I work this morning. They passed 10-15 kms from where I lived and cycled as a young man. It's not the most challenging stage hugging near the canal and the river valley, but damn it's beautiful. The villages it goes through can be tricky with all the twists and the irregular shaped buildings and roadway sizes. I remember cycling through those towns sharing the road with cars and tractors. The more challenging hilly country that is fun to ride is to the west, but I guess the tv cameras love the vineyards. :)
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 01:26:58 pm
Quote from: the 92A on July  5, 2024, 12:19:36 am
You make a good  point and no doubt are right , but at the same time paradoxically the way he did it after everything from the Epstein barrs, the depression and the broken bones, ultimately adds to the achievement. I take my hat off, chapeau, to the old rascal Vino, cant imagine how much he went out on a limb to not only give him a chance at this edition but to go all in on 39 year old rider with the likes of Jasper about, type of decision that cant be underplayed, Astana hit the jackpot yesterday, that was an incredible gamble that deserves the outcome

Sure, the comedowns and comebacks are now part of the story - and it's a ripping yarn indeed. Vino can do more or less whatever he likes at Astana - but going all in on Project 35 was, as you say, a gigantic punt. My chapeau is doffed to infinity.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 01:36:15 pm
Would be great to see Remco destroy everyone today in the TT. A genuine 3 horse race would be brilliant.
Red Skeleton

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 03:37:47 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July  4, 2024, 01:31:59 pm
Doesn't have to be either/or, does it? Alternatively, you could go the old "public subscription" route, which was how many statues came about back in the day.

Melting down the Bee Gees statue would cover the cost of materials
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 5, 2024, 04:55:53 pm
Quote from: Red Skeleton on July  5, 2024, 03:37:47 pm
Melting down the Bee Gees statue would cover the cost of materials

That would be a Tragedy.
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 6, 2024, 12:03:16 pm
Pedersen out with the shoulder injury he picked up a few days ago, a shame but he's prepping for the Olympics so makes sense. Fantastically sweary interview with him on Eurosport too ;D
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 6, 2024, 03:42:45 pm
Would that be "these fuckers will have to win some stages now"? I thought The Guardian might have been making that up!
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 6, 2024, 04:21:27 pm
Quote from: De La Goal on July  6, 2024, 03:42:45 pm
Would that be "these fuckers will have to win some stages now"? I thought The Guardian might have been making that up!

Correct, and he dropped a couple more during the rest of the interview for good measure ;D
ArcticRed

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 6, 2024, 07:22:45 pm
Sad day for norwegian cycling and cycling in general. RIP André Drege 
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
July 6, 2024, 08:23:26 pm
Truly terrible news. Reports say he had been having a great season. But all the platitudes about dying doing what you love feel pretty hollow at the moment.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 02:55:10 pm
Wtf is Pogacar up to?
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:21:29 am
Entertaining us! Beats wheelsucking.
