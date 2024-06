Take a look at the names in that squad though. They could fill 1-2-3 on the podium in Paris by themselves (Pogi, Yates, Ayuso). The rest of the team is not exactly shabby either.



Bearing in mind that Vingo's fitness is a known unknown, they're right to make it hard for Visma (and by extension, everyone else).



Your perspective may also depend on how sceptical you feel about Mauro Gianetti, who used to run the highly drugular Saunier Duval team. But the talents he has at his disposal now are several levels above what he had then.



True, and one can only imagine how much they are paying these guys. They're almost the Man City of the cycling world, I'm really not a massive fan of them and Gianetti's presence doesn't do them many favours in my opinion.I also doubt that Vingegaard will defend his title, there is too much talent in the peloton to hold off and I think he was unwise to even start. Perhaps la Vuelta would have been a much more realistic target, but these guys are almost machines these days so god only knows what medical marvels they've been able to use to get him on his bike and undoubtedly he'll make people like me look like fools. Van Aert looked very good today, I wouldn't put it past him to stay in the mix given the nature of the first few stages.As for Cav, if he starts tomorrow then it will be some feat. His saving grace was that he was not alone in struggling. It's unfortunate that they are in one of the hottest parts of Europe at the moment; once they head into France next week it will be considerably cooler conditions for them, which will help everyone.