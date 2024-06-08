He's claiming the crashes from earlier in the race caught up with him - but also that he was getting constant updates on the time gaps and judged his efforts accordingly. If he was really doing that (the effort-judmoging), he was cutting it pretty fine - would have been just a gap of 4 seconds had Jorgenson beaten Rodriguez for the stage.



Before today, I would have fancied Rogla to push Pogi all the way in Le Tour. Now I'm not so sure. It also seemed that Remco was riding within himself, so may be more of a threat in Le Tour than his Dauphine position suggests.