San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 8, 2024, 04:27:30 pm
Roglic looked good again today.....great work done by Vlasov and nobody is going to beat Roglic in an uphill sprint from 300m out
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
June 8, 2024, 05:56:03 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on June  8, 2024, 04:27:30 pm
Roglic looked good again today.....great work done by Vlasov and nobody is going to beat Roglic in an uphill sprint from 300m out
Obviously no-one had the legs to attack him, but you really can't take roglic to the line, he will win the sprint.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 01:46:43 pm
Roglic did not look good today! What a final climb though.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 01:49:47 pm
That was fun. Roglic lucky lucky boy
De La Goal

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
He's claiming the crashes from earlier in the race caught up with him - but also that he was getting constant updates on the time gaps and judged his efforts accordingly. If he was really doing that (the effort-judmoging), he was cutting it pretty fine - would have been just a gap of 4 seconds had Jorgenson beaten Rodriguez for the stage.

Before today, I would have fancied Rogla to push Pogi all the way in Le Tour. Now I'm not so sure. It also seemed that Remco was riding within himself, so may be more of a threat in Le Tour than his Dauphine position suggests.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 06:40:40 am
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm
He's claiming the crashes from earlier in the race caught up with him - but also that he was getting constant updates on the time gaps and judged his efforts accordingly. If he was really doing that (the effort-judmoging), he was cutting it pretty fine - would have been just a gap of 4 seconds had Jorgenson beaten Rodriguez for the stage.

Before today, I would have fancied Rogla to push Pogi all the way in Le Tour. Now I'm not so sure. It also seemed that Remco was riding within himself, so may be more of a threat in Le Tour than his Dauphine position suggests.

Remco always said this was part of his building form post injury.
