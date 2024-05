It's been fun to watch the Giro - but only really to see a master at the height of his powers.



Pogi keeps saying he's only thinking of the Giro - and not considering the Tour. Fair enough - and very professional. But given the GC cushion he has, why not just see out the next 10 days of racing in the "game management" style?



Think about it: Vingo is unlikely to be at his best, coming back from injury. Ditto Evenepoel. Ineos don't have a convincing proposition (Rodriguez still to prove himself a true GC contender). That leaves Roglic - who is considerably older and something of an unknown quantity due to limited racing, new team and (deliberate?) underperformance in the races he's entered so far this year.



The double is well and truly on, isn't it?