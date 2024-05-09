« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30440 on: May 9, 2024, 07:49:04 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May  9, 2024, 04:15:46 pm
Bit odd pogacar didnt attack there for the stage win. Was within reach youd have thought
Probably. Thing is, the GC battle starts tomorrow with that ITT and then there's the MTF on Saturday.

Another reason might be he doesn't want to be too greedy.  A Patron of the peloton who hoovers up too many wins can find himself with out friends on those occasions when he needs some assistance and there's no team mates to help him pull.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30441 on: May 9, 2024, 10:03:04 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  9, 2024, 07:49:04 pm
Probably. Thing is, the GC battle starts tomorrow with that ITT and then there's the MTF on Saturday.

Another reason might be he doesn't want to be too greedy.  A Patron of the peloton who hoovers up too many wins can find himself with out friends on those occasions when he needs some assistance and there's no team mates to help him pull.

Yeah good points. Doesnt normally stop him winning everything mind :)
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30442 on: May 9, 2024, 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: Knight on May  9, 2024, 10:03:04 pm
Yeah good points. Doesnt normally stop him winning everything mind :)
He does seem to have a lot of friends in the bunch though, so maybe it is something he considers
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30443 on: May 9, 2024, 10:39:24 pm
He's affable. The reason fans warm to him and not to Vinegaard is just that. His media presence, his joking about, it makes people warm to him. Last season journalists referred to his partner, Urska Zigart as Pogačars girlfriend in a race report from the Women's Tour De Suisse

So for a while afterwards Pogacar referred to himself as the boyfriend of Urska. Things like that are what makes him box office.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30444 on: May 9, 2024, 10:50:45 pm
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30445 on: May 10, 2024, 04:19:47 pm
Enough time in hand to sit up and celebrate, in an ITT. 8)

Great ride from Martinez. The GC shakeup has happened.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30446 on: May 10, 2024, 04:26:26 pm




Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30447 on: May 10, 2024, 04:32:08 pm
Could be a difficult stage tomorrow for Thomas. Lots of good riders not too far behind him.
San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30448 on: May 10, 2024, 06:15:13 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 10, 2024, 04:19:47 pm
Enough time in hand to sit up and celebrate, in an ITT. 8)

Great ride from Martinez. The GC shakeup has happened.
GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either :)
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30449 on: May 10, 2024, 07:31:52 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on May 10, 2024, 06:15:13 pm
GC looks dead and dusted to be honest.....and with another pan flat TT to come can't see how anyone can overcome Pog barring illness or injury. Not like he is too shabby in the mountains either :)
The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.

There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.
San Diego Red

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30450 on: May 10, 2024, 08:03:53 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 10, 2024, 07:31:52 pm
The race to the overall is over, as you say, pretty much. But there's a group of good young riders for whom a podium at a GT would look great to them. Look at the progression of Martinez, three good GC wins at stage races since 2020, Can Uijtdebroeks pay back the faith shown him? And everyone's favourite, Tiberi, is thereabouts, and has shown himself to be a decent rider in the mountains. O'Connor has shown his promise with good stage wins, and placements in stage races, in 21 at the TDF, 4th on the overall. Plapp, a good TT rider and decent in the mountains.

There's still a lot of interesting racing to come.
Yeah the podium places look interesting and the white jersey competition is very close......and it being a 3 week grand tour anything could yet happen. Crashes are always a looming threat. Hope the Stelvio doesn't get cancelled although not looking good at the minute due to the avalanche threat.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30451 on: May 10, 2024, 09:18:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/88LLYuBIqi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/88LLYuBIqi4</a>
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30452 on: May 10, 2024, 10:25:51 pm
Is every professional cyclist now contractually obliged to use the phrase "full gas" in every single interview they do? It's become some kind of linguistic disease amongst them.
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30453 on: May 10, 2024, 10:49:09 pm
Its very boring when a rider is so dominant. On the other hand its also boring when riders refuse to attack or be aggressive (see the Giro last year).
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30454 on: Yesterday at 06:25:32 pm
Like a cat with a mouse, playing with them. Two rest days for the GC, and then another MTF on Tuesday.
Baby Huey

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30455 on: Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm
Sven's lad. 8)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/volRyIycc_c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/volRyIycc_c</a>
Knight

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Reply #30456 on: Today at 06:18:28 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:25:32 pm
Like a cat with a mouse, playing with them. Two rest days for the GC, and then another MTF on Tuesday.

Yeah the way he eased onto every riders wheel who attempted to attack was so easy wasnt it. Well see how Thomas does as the race goes on but assuming age is catching up with him this is a super weak GC field so its not surprising Pogacar is so far ahead. Who aside from Pogacar and Thomas has even podiumed a GT? Bardet, anyone else?
