I was hoping for some bravery from the riders who couldn't win the sprint. That it was ending in a sprint was obvious from the Cipressa on. Still, at least a decent rider won, due in part to another good ride from a team mate whose ambitions were put on the back burner to ride for his sprinter.



As for another sprinter ever winning this race again, Stuyven won here just three years ago. I know society is all about the present, but, three years...



Onto Catalunya. Looks like a nice finish to today's stage.



You can't know it's gonna be a sprint from Cipressa. Someone can jump on Poggio. And I was wrong about Cipressa being slow, it was one of the fastest they've ever done it. As for Stuyven winning 3 years ago I don't think he's a sprinter really? He wins classics races mostly. And even if he is, he didn't win from the small group. He jumped at the bottom of the descent and had a decent gap going into the last 150 metres. Albeit he outsprinted the guy he was with. If you want a sprinter you gotta go back to 2016.Re bravery, well Pogacar attacked on the Poggio and then several guys tried to pull a fast one on the descent/ on the flat. That's how you win this race.