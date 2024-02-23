Strade Bianche-Women's.
Strade Bianche-Men's.
Salverda Ster Van Zolle.
Les Tour Des 100 Communes.
Grand Prix Criquielion.
All live to stream tomorrow.
Paris-Nice. Sunday.
Tirreno-Adriatico. Monday.
The most exciting weekend in the early calendar, no one post.
The Women's race is a difficult call with Vollering backed by a strong SD Worx-Protime team that includes Kopecky, and then there's rivals such as Niewiadoma, Labous, and Persico. And the cherry on top, the greatest cyclist of all in the peloton,Vos. As I say, a difficult call.
The Men's race is easier, this is how I rate the riders in terms of winning.
5 Star-Pogacar
4 Star- Pidcock, Valter.
3 Star. Kuss, L. Martinez, Wellens.
2 Star Gregoire, Healy, D. Martinez, Van Gils.
1 Star. Madouas, Mohoric, Powless, Tronchon, Van Eetvelt.
With a nod to keep an eye on Neilson Powless.