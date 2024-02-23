Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Pro Cycling 2023
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
755
756
757
758
759
[
760
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Pro Cycling 2023 (Read 1446539 times)
Baby Huey
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,471
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
«
Reply #30360 on:
February 23, 2024, 03:46:46 pm »
The season begins this weekend at OHN and KBK for the men and OHN and Omloop van het Hageland for the women.
I can't see past Visma for the opener. If they don't win, it'll take a screw up of EQS proportions in the 2015 edition of this race race.
Logged
SouthDerryLaggo
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,598
Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
«
Reply #30361 on:
February 23, 2024, 10:21:55 pm »
Its the season proper now. Hard to look past jumbo visma
Logged
YNWA
redbyrdz
No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,164
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
«
Reply #30362 on:
Today
at 07:52:02 am »
Had to swerve this thread until after I'd cauggt up with the weekend's races. Both OHN races were good, very entertaining. The women's even more so, I thought, good tactics. Sunday's races were decided quite early and a bit less interesting.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Knight
No one understands football like me.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,530
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
«
Reply #30363 on:
Today
at 09:15:23 am »
Right it's almost March, I'm back in. Absolutely love classics season.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
755
756
757
758
759
[
760
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Pro Cycling 2023
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2