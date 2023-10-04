« previous next »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 4, 2023, 04:34:21 pm
De La Goal:
Didn't see yesterday's race. But sounds like the Wolfpack ain't goin' out like that. Good for them. There are few teams I've enjoyed watching more, over the years.

Cycling press saying Bora deal down to the crossing "t"s / dotting "i"s stage now. So Ineos still open for Remco, then.

Which begs the question: whither Lidl-Trek / Bahrain? Time for a cheeky Kuss bid?

And in worst-kept-secret territory: Cavendish has confirmed he's staying at Astana for at tilt at Le Tour next year.
Great win for Wilder. Loved his post race comments too.The start of the Trittico di Autunno, Gran Piemonte tomorrow.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 4, 2023, 04:44:37 pm
De La Goal:
Didn't see yesterday's race. But sounds like the Wolfpack ain't goin' out like that. Good for them. There are few teams I've enjoyed watching more, over the years.

Cycling press saying Bora deal down to the crossing "t"s / dotting "i"s stage now. So Ineos still open for Remco, then.

Which begs the question: whither Lidl-Trek / Bahrain? Time for a cheeky Kuss bid?

And in worst-kept-secret territory: Cavendish has confirmed he's staying at Astana for at tilt at Le Tour next year.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r2A9aMEYeCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r2A9aMEYeCM</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 4, 2023, 05:23:45 pm
Soudal - Quick-Step seems to have it's days counted. It looks more and more likely that the Belgian team will dissolve at the end of either the 2023 or 2024 season, but it now appears as if Patrick Lefevere is working on a creation of a new team that could take in riders and staff that don't immediately find a contract.

Details of the situation are quite vague, however Het Laatste Nieuws reports that this project is being worked on. It supports the theory that the Belgian team could be at the end of the road - with a team gathering recently cancelled, but simultaneously it comes as good news for riders and staff who are likely to be hurt by this situation.





https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/report-suggests-patrick-lefevere-is-working-on-a-team-that-can-absorb-released-soudal-quick-step-riders
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 4, 2023, 05:50:34 pm
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 5, 2023, 09:55:20 pm
Roglic chez BORA-hangrohe, c'est fait ! Annonce officielle demain à 11h


Roglic at BORA-Hangrohe, its done! Official announcement tomorrow at 11 a.m



https://twitter.com/JumboVismaFR/status/1709987903470756078
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 06:48:19 am
Roglic should avoid the Tour but Bora arent paying him what I imagine will be a huge salary to avoid the most high profile race of the year so hell go and be an also ran in the Jonas vs Pog battle.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 10:00:04 am
Roglic is joining Bora to win Le Tour. That's the way he sees it. After all, he's got 3x Vuelta, 1x Giro and a bagful of other stage race titles, plus a sprinkling of classics and an Olympic gold. He's never been an also-ran in any stage race - crashed out, yes, several times - but never fallen out of the reckoning due to physical weakness.

All the evidence suggests he's still an elite GC rider. The only stage race he didn't win this year was the Vuelta. And that's a big "what if", as we all know.

So it should be a highly entertaining showdown in France next summer. Roglic, Vingegaard, Remco, Pogacar - plus full supporting cast. As long as the Jumbo-Quick Step merger doesn't scupper that. And probably another couple of strong candidates who'll become apparent in the early months of the season.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 10:15:09 am
It'll be fun to have them all there but Roglic can't compete against Pog and Jonas at their top level. It took a worldie of (a very hard) TT to beat Geraint Thomas at the Giro. Before then the 2 of them were basically par, G perhaps a little better. Roglic had his shot at the Tour and lost it due to a shocker of a final TT.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 01:56:39 pm
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 03:14:08 pm
Knight:
It'll be fun to have them all there but Roglic can't compete against Pog and Jonas at their top level. It took a worldie of (a very hard) TT to beat Geraint Thomas at the Giro. Before then the 2 of them were basically par, G perhaps a little better. Roglic had his shot at the Tour and lost it due to a shocker of a final TT.

I think it's clear I think highly of Roglic, so I'm inclined to see his prospects in a positive light. But really - I don't agree that he could not compete against Pogi and Vingo at their best.

For the Giro, that looked like a cleverly-managed race, where he always fancied himself in a fairly extreme ITT on what was more or less home soil, thus kept Thomas within a couple of dozen seconds then went for the kill. Spared all the maglia rosa duties and accumulated fatigue that went with it. Smart racing.

He also looked to be biding his time with Remco in both Giro and Vuelta before Remco's untimely demise in both those races. He's a more experienced and savvy GT racer these days.

Roglic's win in Emilia the other day (out-punching Pogi, Yates and the rest) illustrates his facility for the unmatchable late acceleration that wins stages and bonus seconds.

And he's a really under-rated TT-er. Look at the people who finished behind him at the Olympics - real specialists like Kung, Dennis, Ganna, van Aert, Eveneopoel... the 2020 Planche des Belles Filles fiasco lives long in the memory - but ultimately, it was an outlier. As was Pogi's performance that day, to be frank.

So I think it's going to be a ding-dong battle next year. But he's got to stay on his bike...
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 03:25:27 pm
Baby Huey:
Merger between Soudal Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma cancelled.



https://www.hln.be/wielrennen/live-fusie-tussen-soudal-quick-step-en-jumbo-visma-van-de-baan~a2083e88/


Good.

Good for next year's TdeF, good for the spring classics, good all round, really.

Er, have Quick Step got a team to speak of? Jakobsen's gone; Remco might still be away - and lots of the remaining Wolfpack are clearly mightily disaffected.

Any new names coming in? And I don't mean Landa.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 6, 2023, 05:47:46 pm
De La Goal:

Good.

Good for next year's TdeF, good for the spring classics, good all round, really.

Er, have Quick Step got a team to speak of? Jakobsen's gone; Remco might still be away - and lots of the remaining Wolfpack are clearly mightily disaffected.

Any new names coming in? And I don't mean Landa.
Just all round good news for the sport. As to riders, I've not seen any names mentioned. I think they have around 22-23 riders on the roster for next year. There's teams that need more than  one or two for their rosters, Movistar and Ineos both are lacking, to say the least.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 7, 2023, 06:45:06 pm
That was an excellent ride and win by cyclings best cyclist. It's been a decent year in the men's peloton, to this point. A toss up between MVDP and Pogacar as to who was the best, most entertaining rider.

In other news; Evenepoel;The team stays, so I stay with the team Soudal Quick-Step.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 9, 2023, 08:41:02 am
For me, Pogacar gets it, due to his serious tilt at Le Tour, broken wrist and all.

Van der Poel has been excellent - but Pogacar's all-round chops are just ridiculous. Without that broken wrist, he would have been a good shout for Liege - and also Le Tour.

With Mohoric winning the gravel Worlds, it's not been a bad year for Slovenian cycling... (again). Though it's all men - I don't think they have anyone challenging in the women's races, do they?

Remco putting a lot of faith in Landa, there.  ;D
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 9, 2023, 05:58:11 pm
Pogacar will be at the top of the CQ ranking again, and by a big margin, I'd guess, and rightly he is this seasons best all round rider. Both riders ride with a joie de vivre, devil may care attitude, it's so refreshing to watch.

As to Mohoric. What a star. It took him a minute to transfer his youth form into wins at the pro-level, and he's not looked anything other than a star since.

Next year at the Gravel Worlds I'd love to see MVDP and Pogacar, alongside the rest. I'm not sure everyone remembers that Pogacar took the Slovenian National CX title back in 2018...could be fun if he tries to win on the gravel scene.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 9, 2023, 06:00:27 pm
If anyone is still watching the racing.

Tomorrow at Turkey looks likely to be an interesting finish, to say the least. Have a look here at the final climb. Obviously, it's not 81%, but it's still a hard climb.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 9, 2023, 08:35:16 pm
I've just been talking to friends about next season, mainly does Pogacar go to the TDF, or do the other two GT's? We know for sure the big names like Vingegaard, Roglic and Evenepoel will go to the TDF and not many good GC riders will go to the Giro.Him doing so also allows the team to give a shot at the podium to Ayuso and Almeida.

It's also an Olympics year and the route suits a rider of his abilities. He then has wins at all three GT's, something I know is in his thoughts. There's also the world championships in Zurich in September. This also has an interesting circuit for Pogacar.

All we spoke of stemmed from a simple fact, Pogacar will be at the Trento Festival this Friday.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 9, 2023, 08:56:27 pm

Pas le contrat sous les yeux mais j'ai 3 sources qui me confirment que Cian Uitjtdebroeks a signé à la Groupama - FDJ.

Well, I'm delivering the information as I receive it, and we'll have to wait for the press release (if it's confirmed).

Not the contract in front of me but I have 3 sources which confirm to me that Cian Uitjtdebroeks signed with Groupama - FDJ.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 10, 2023, 09:49:06 pm
Baby Huey:
I've just been talking to friends about next season, mainly does Pogacar go to the TDF, or do the other two GT's? We know for sure the big names like Vingegaard, Roglic and Evenepoel will go to the TDF and not many good GC riders will go to the Giro.Him doing so also allows the team to give a shot at the podium to Ayuso and Almeida.

It's also an Olympics year and the route suits a rider of his abilities. He then has wins at all three GT's, something I know is in his thoughts. There's also the world championships in Zurich in September. This also has an interesting circuit for Pogacar.

All we spoke of stemmed from a simple fact, Pogacar will be at the Trento Festival this Friday.

I can't see him *not* going for Le Tour. He will rightly think he has the potential to beat the other three. And he knows he could have won it both last year and this but for his wrist (this year) and over-exuberance (last year). And I don't see why racing Le Tour would stop him being competitive in the Olympics.

I can imagine he'd like to collect the full set of GTs and monuments, but there's plenty of time in his career for the Giro and Vuelta. And while the Giro would throw money at him to line up, he's already on plenty with his UAE salary and endorsements.

Who says he's going to be at Trento for the Giro route presentation?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 12, 2023, 04:45:33 pm
De La Goal:
I can't see him *not* going for Le Tour. He will rightly think he has the potential to beat the other three. And he knows he could have won it both last year and this but for his wrist (this year) and over-exuberance (last year). And I don't see why racing Le Tour would stop him being competitive in the Olympics.

I can imagine he'd like to collect the full set of GTs and monuments, but there's plenty of time in his career for the Giro and Vuelta. And while the Giro would throw money at him to line up, he's already on plenty with his UAE salary and endorsements.

Who says he's going to be at Trento for the Giro route presentation?
Here.

https://www.archysport.com/2023/09/the-great-beauty-trento-prepares-to-host-the-spectacular-2023-giro-ditalia-festival/

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 12, 2023, 05:11:38 pm
Hmmm..... interesting. Though Roglic is going to be there too, and I can't see him defending his Giro title next year.

What price Pogi attempting the Giro/Tour double? Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the closest anyone has come to that since the GT calendar shift was Froome in 2018. And he didn't have to line up against Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Roglic in Le Tour....
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 13, 2023, 12:08:22 pm
De La Goal:
Hmmm..... interesting. Though Roglic is going to be there too, and I can't see him defending his Giro title next year.

What price Pogi attempting the Giro/Tour double? Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the closest anyone has come to that since the GT calendar shift was Froome in 2018. And he didn't have to line up against Vingegaard, Evenepoel and Roglic in Le Tour....
The double hasn't been officially attempted since Quintana in 17, prior to that it was 15 and Contador. As we know neither won both, in fact Quintana lost out at the Giro to Dumoulin. Contador won his Giro.

Doing that double is dependent upon how hard the first leg is. In 17 Quintana had that really hard fought Giro with Dumoulin and then in the Tour was outside the top ten. In 15 Contador had that epic battle with Astana, Aru and Landa. And if memory serves me, Landa could have taken that race without team orders making him ride for Aru. Contador would go on to the Tour and finish off the podium in 5th place.

No rider since Pantani has come close to doing this double. It's too short a gap between the two races to recover properly, yet it's probably too big a gap to retain that winning form needed to perform at the Tour.

I hope he does do the Giro-Vuelta double. This gives him the freedom to do a different programme from the team leaders, and add to his palmares, and would be a refreshing change for fans too.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 13, 2023, 12:26:53 pm
Oh the tour 24. It feels like Jonas can hit absolutely peak form once a year and when he gets there hes the best rider in a grand tour in the stages that most matter. However, he might not get there and even if he does he might get unlucky. Plus Pogs style of racing can introduce enough craziness and variables to make luck a bigger factor. Its such an interesting variety of styles and slight differences in weaknesses and strengths. Plus well, hopefully, have real competition from recmo and roglic next year. So if he doesnt go itd be a huge shame.

As for the best rider this season. Its Pog quite easily I reckon. Jonas if hed won the vuelta. Roglic if hed won the vuelta. But only 2 GTs could have beaten Pogs palmeries (sp?) for the year.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 13, 2023, 12:32:41 pm
Baby Huey:
The double hasn't been officially attempted since Quintana in 17, prior to that it was 15 and Contador. As we know neither won both, in fact Quintana lost out at the Giro to Dumoulin. Contador won his Giro.

Doing that double is dependent upon how hard the first leg is. In 17 Quintana had that really hard fought Giro with Dumoulin and then in the Tour was outside the top ten. In 15 Contador had that epic battle with Astana, Aru and Landa. And if memory serves me, Landa could have taken that race without team orders making him ride for Aru. Contador would go on to the Tour and finish off the podium in 5th place.

No rider since Pantani has come close to doing this double. It's too short a gap between the two races to recover properly, yet it's probably too big a gap to retain that winning form needed to perform at the Tour.

I hope he does do the Giro-Vuelta double. This gives him the freedom to do a different programme from the team leaders, and add to his palmares, and would be a refreshing change for fans too.

Didnt Froome try in 18?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 14, 2023, 01:23:43 pm
Some images from the course at Waterloo. The opener for the CX World Cup. Forecast for tomorrow is cold, it's not going to be any drier for the races. 8)

All of the World Cup will be shown live on GCN.















Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 14, 2023, 07:05:12 pm
Knight:
Didnt Froome try in 18?

As I mentioned above, he gave it a go. He was actually the bookies' favourite, though it always seemed like a big ask, as - except for that sui generis three-peak escape - he hadn't looked at his best in the Giro. And of course he was wearing number 1 in Le Tour.

I don't think he gave any presents to Thomas, put it that way. 

On the other hand, Sky had prepared Thomas for leadership - taking him to the Dauphine, getting in the GC lead early, so he would get used to the post-stage routine of the leader. So they always had Thomas in mind as their GC contender, even if Froome was officially number one.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
October 14, 2023, 07:59:52 pm
De La Goal:
As I mentioned above, he gave it a go. He was actually the bookies' favourite, though it always seemed like a big ask, as - except for that sui generis three-peak escape - he hadn't looked at his best in the Giro. And of course he was wearing number 1 in Le Tour.

I don't think he gave any presents to Thomas, put it that way. 

On the other hand, Sky had prepared Thomas for leadership - taking him to the Dauphine, getting in the GC lead early, so he would get used to the post-stage routine of the leader. So they always had Thomas in mind as their GC contender, even if Froome was officially number one.
I never mentioned Froome as his attempt wasn't an official one. As I'm sure you recall his appearance at that edition of the Tour was in doubt up to the eve of that race.

As for his "sui-generis", Floyd says, hiya. ;D

Have you gone over the route for the 24 Giro? It's tailor made for a certain rider...and Vegni has as much as admitted just that. Throw enough appearance money at a rider and they'll turn up. Both Froome, Armstrong, accepted it, why not Pogacar.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 10:22:45 am
Yeah, the adverse analytical finding thing... That was really silly. Anyone who uses salbutomol knows there's no performance boost other than opening yer bronchioles so you can actually breathe. Very different from another asthma mediaction - clenbuterol - which cyclists, famously including Contador, have been known to deploy nefariously.

But having said all that - I still think Froome was riding to win in that Tour. It just so happened that he was off his best form and Thomas was at the best level he would ever reach.

As for the Giro, it looks like the charm offensive is on. But Pogi isn't a 2009 Armstrong, Froome going for the GT grand slam in 2018 or short of money (as he gets 6m/year just from UAE). So how much would it take to persuade him?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 07:17:55 am
The scepticism of cycling fans is so boring sometimes. Sure Froome might have doped but you know the big difference between Froome and Floyds huge solo escapes to wrestle control of the race? Floyd was caught by the testers straight away after his. That is a pretty huge difference.
