Just back from Glasgow. First Live experience of track racing and its class. The road race yesterday was amazing too, Pro cycling is so surreal as the riders just casually are riding around the city, Kwiatokowski jumped a fence beside me after he finished to speak to some mates on the pavement. Went down to the BMX courtesy of Devastatin Dave on here and saw a couple of runs though it got cancelled cos of the rain. I just see they have delayed the BMX final an hour too cos of rain, I don't know why they didn't hold that in an indoor venue as the amount of rain it was taking to get cancelled was minimal.



All in all a class event, the europeans love a party and stuck in amongst the Danes and Norwegians (few wearing Liverpool tops, cue the evertonian jokes) the guys beside us taped an amplifier to a lamppost.