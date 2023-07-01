There are only two GC riders who have been making the moves so far (unless you count Adam Yates).



Simon Yates is doing exactly what he should be doing - trying to pick up small time gaps, time bonuses, etc., which give him the advantage over the others scrapping for (realistically) third place. Also, this is the way he tends to race - he's usually fun to watch. Nobody's seen him for months - he was prioritising altitude training over racing - and he seems to be in good shape. Whether he can sustain this form over three weeks is the big question.



Pogacar is (a) flexing his muscles after a couple of months away from racing and (b) putting Jumbo to the test. He knows they have conflicting ambitions because of van Aert's hunger for individual glory. And he's setting his team to exploit that. I don't think he's going to struggle in the high mountains at all. Having Adam Yates as the second GC card to play could be a big advantage. As long as he remains in contention, Jumbo will have to cover his moves.



Also, Pogacar picking up the bonus seconds is a smart move. He will know from one of Roglic's Vuelta victories (2020 vs Carapaz) that in a tight race, you can win the overall that way. And this race could be very tight indeed.