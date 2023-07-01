« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29600 on: July 1, 2023, 11:18:07 am »
Kittel? Although there was another one too I think, the three (including Cavendish) seemed to have a good rivalry.

Im like you, used to follow it fairly closely back then but havent in a while. Might get back into watching the daily highlights show, ideally without knowing the stage result first.
Offline S

  pineless.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29601 on: July 1, 2023, 11:57:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2023, 11:18:07 am
Kittel? Although there was another one too I think, the three (including Cavendish) seemed to have a good rivalry.

Im like you, used to follow it fairly closely back then but havent in a while. Might get back into watching the daily highlights show, ideally without knowing the stage result first.
Kittel, thats the one. Then there was Greipel of course.

Wont be able to catch much of the races live so Im hoping the highlights are as good as they used to be. Gary Imlach better still be doing it.
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29602 on: July 1, 2023, 01:33:52 pm »
Sagan is riding, but retiring at the end of this season. It would be very surprising if he won a stage. He's going for the MTB world championships later in the year.

Cav came out of the Giro in very good form, winning the final stage in Rome. If he gets his positioning right, he'll be competitive. Which will be tricky, as Astana have zero history as a sprint team.

But the only other pure sprinters in the peleton are Ewan, Philipsen, Groenewegen and Jakobsen (unless I've forgotten anyone). None of them are dominant. The punchy sprinters (van der Poel, van Aert, Pedersen) will be targeting different, hillier stages.

So the flat sprints could be very competitive and exciting.

Kittel was one of a number of top riders who've retired due to mental health issues (Dumoulin and Kennaugh the others which immediately spring to mind). And he still has great hair.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29603 on: July 1, 2023, 04:18:45 pm »
Another Klasikoa win. ;D
Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29604 on: July 1, 2023, 04:35:20 pm »
Ask any questions you like!

Cycling these days is dominated by a few titans of the sport.
Wout Van Aert (who can do almost everything except win GCs in stage races and rides for Jumbo Visma), Tadej Pogacar (rides for UAE and can also do everything, including GC in stage races, hes the 2nd best stage racer in the world), Jonas Vingegaard who is much like Chris Froome used to be (the best at 3 week stage races and in the high mountains but less flexible than Pogacar. He rises for Jumbo Visma like Wout Van Aert). Theres also Matthie Van Der Poel but hes more of a classics specialist. All of them are at Le tour this year.

This tour de France will be a battle Royale between Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, as the last 2 have been. Theyre 1-1 at the moment. Although Pogacar also won in 2020 before Vingegaard came on the scene.
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29605 on: July 1, 2023, 04:36:25 pm »
No spoilers, for those who are waiting to watch the highlights. But there was a very special outcome to the end of the first stage of the Tour.

Also, significant events involving some of the GC contenders.
Offline anandg_lfc

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29606 on: July 1, 2023, 08:32:17 pm »
Drama right from the start. Race officials have also announced that there might be changes in the route if the french cant provide security because of the riots.

Pogacar was too overconfident coming in last year and thought everyone would bend the knee to the two time champ. Jumbo Visma had a super aggressive plan and executed it to perfection last time around. The rest of the field is so underwhelming that i can see massive gaps from the top 2 to the rest. Hoping someone like gaudu or someone else spring a surprise to challenge pogi & jonas.
Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29607 on: July 1, 2023, 09:08:00 pm »
Think that's unfair on the rest of the field. It's more that Pog and Jonas are otherworldly.
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29608 on: July 1, 2023, 10:14:46 pm »
Now you've had enough time to watch the highlights...

Twins first and second on the stage, and on the GC? No one has ever seen the like. I was laughing out loud watching them ride away from the other favourites.

UAE now have an extra card to play, compared to last year. Adam Yates can be their Roglič this year, to discombobulate Jumbo, as Roglič and Vingegaard did to Pogačar last year. He looks very strong at the moment, that's for sure.

First week crashes can indeed knacker your GC chances. Mas was never going to do anything much. More of a shame about Carapaz. Anyone ever tried riding with a broken kneecap?


Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29609 on: July 1, 2023, 10:29:52 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on July  1, 2023, 10:14:46 pm
Now you've had enough time to watch the highlights...

Twins first and second on the stage, and on the GC? No one has ever seen the like. I was laughing out loud watching them ride away from the other favourites.

UAE now have an extra card to play, compared to last year. Adam Yates can be their Roglič this year, to discombobulate Jumbo, as Roglič and Vingegaard did to Pogačar last year. He looks very strong at the moment, that's for sure.

First week crashes can indeed knacker your GC chances. Mas was never going to do anything much. More of a shame about Carapaz. Anyone ever tried riding with a broken kneecap?
I remember the Schlecks were on the podium in Paris, in 11, I think. Both Luxemburgers ended up on the podium in Paris, the first time brothers have accomplished that in the Tour de France. Yates has previous in the Basque Country. He won on a stolen break at Klasikoa in 15, leaving in his wake some of the peloton best one day riders.

I still cant believe that people were  talking up puncheurs chances on todays stage. Anyone whose ever watched an edition of the Basque semi-classic that is the Circuito de Getxo would have known it was going to be a race between climbers and GC riders.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29610 on: July 1, 2023, 10:37:18 pm »
After yesterdays washout cancellation of the prologue, todays stage at the Giro Donne was won from a break by Annemiek. Soloed after an attack to the finish.

Tomorrows stage details are here, if anyones interested that is.

https://www.giroditaliadonne.it/2023-stage-3/#1623147972570-85c03fe0-560f
Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29611 on: July 1, 2023, 11:17:36 pm »
Annoyingly saw who won while scrolling through BBC sport. Oops. Just out the highlights on though, great to have the itv crew back. Good old Gary Imlach (and theme tune).
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29612 on: July 2, 2023, 08:07:27 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on July  1, 2023, 10:37:18 pm
After yesterdays washout cancellation of the prologue, todays stage at the Giro Donne was won from a break by Annemiek. Soloed after an attack to the finish.

Tomorrows stage details are here, if anyones interested that is.

https://www.giroditaliadonne.it/2023-stage-3/#1623147972570-85c03fe0-560f

I would be interested. But I seem to have bandwidth only for one race at a time, which is my loss in this case. It's a bit annoying to have the top women's stage race on at the same time as the men's Tour. And it sounds like there's been a right palaver over organisation and TV coverage.

I know ASO are going to do what they want to do vis-a-vis the Tour. But the UCI really should try to coordinate the races better - and cross promote them. Little wonder there's not enough money in women's racing - leading to some farcical and dangerous situations already this year - if they're doing the equivalent of putting it on against Coronation Street.
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29613 on: July 2, 2023, 08:15:06 am »
On another note, has anyone else noticed that UAE are breaking (or at least circumventing) Velominati Rule 13? Adam Yates is wearing 19. The team should be numbered 11-18. Guess what's missing. Bah, humbug.

Rule #13 // If you draw race number 13, turn it upside down. Paradoxically, the same mind that holds such control over the body is also woefully fragile and prone to superstitious thought. It fills easily with doubt and is distracted by ancillary details. This is why the tape must always be perfect, the machine silent, the kit spotless. And, if you draw the unlucky Number 13, turn it upside down to counter-act its negative energy.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29614 on: July 2, 2023, 04:58:43 pm »
Well..
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29615 on: July 2, 2023, 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on July  2, 2023, 04:58:43 pm
Well..

Are we channelling King Kelly?
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29616 on: July 2, 2023, 08:11:57 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on July  2, 2023, 06:45:57 pm
Are we channelling King Kelly?
:D

No one was calling that win today, not even Kelly. ;D
Offline the 92A

  Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus.
  • RAWK Staff
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29617 on: July 2, 2023, 08:38:56 pm »
Knew even the cool kids would be talking TdF ;)
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29618 on: July 2, 2023, 08:52:40 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on July  2, 2023, 08:38:56 pm
Knew even the cool kids would be talking TdF ;)

Where are they, then?  ;)

It's been a ludicrously fast start to the Tour. And for the second day running, the finish had me laughing out loud. That was a brilliant winning move, perfectly timed and executed.

Yes, van Aert is supreme. But he's a little too fond of himself at times. So I enjoyed his frustration. Does that make me a bad person?
Offline the 92A

  Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus.
  • RAWK Staff
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29619 on: July 2, 2023, 09:37:34 pm »
Waited till Van Aert had covered a few moves and them legs hurt and were full of lactic and then bang, his one chance, beautiful, brave and bonkers, know exactly what you mean about Van Aert but also like him and his acceptance that he's never going to win the GC and his obvious tension he wasn't helped today. Starting in the Basque Country has made these first two days so exciting, enjoyed these two days more than whole tours that were processions.
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29620 on: July 2, 2023, 09:56:39 pm »
These are great days to watch pro cycling. The vans, Pogačar and Pidcock are such exciting riders.

But it's great when an unfancied rider on a cursed team mugs the lot of 'em. He came from so far back in the bunch that by the time he hit the front he was travelling at warp speed. There was no catching him. I knew straight away he had it. And I'm sure van Aert and co knew it too.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29621 on: July 2, 2023, 11:01:49 pm »
Enjoyed that again. Back in the day, the GC riders were content to sit back and bide their time in the first week or so werent they (time trials aside)? Whats changed?
Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29622 on: July 2, 2023, 11:04:32 pm »
Partly Pogacar is a natural racer. Partly hes gonna get torched when the high mountains start so is trying to make stuff happen before it.
Offline De La Goal

  Main Stander
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29623 on: July 3, 2023, 08:15:35 am »
There are only two GC riders who have been making the moves so far (unless you count Adam Yates).

Simon Yates is doing exactly what he should be doing - trying to pick up small time gaps, time bonuses, etc., which give him the advantage over the others scrapping for (realistically) third place. Also, this is the way he tends to race - he's usually fun to watch. Nobody's seen him for months - he was prioritising altitude training over racing - and he seems to be in good shape. Whether he can sustain this form over three weeks is the big question.

Pogacar is (a) flexing his muscles after a couple of months away from racing and (b) putting Jumbo to the test. He knows they have conflicting ambitions because of van Aert's hunger for individual glory. And he's setting his team to exploit that. I don't think he's going to struggle in the high mountains at all. Having Adam Yates as the second GC card to play could be a big advantage. As long as he remains in contention, Jumbo will have to cover his moves.

Also, Pogacar picking up the bonus seconds is a smart move. He will know from one of Roglic's Vuelta victories (2020 vs Carapaz) that in a tight race, you can win the overall that way. And this race could be very tight indeed.
Offline S

  pineless.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29624 on: July 4, 2023, 04:47:48 pm »
Was really hoping Cavendish could have taken that.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29625 on: July 4, 2023, 05:58:35 pm »
These mvdp lead outs are just unreal
. He seems to have got his timing back
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29626 on: July 4, 2023, 08:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  2, 2023, 11:01:49 pm
Enjoyed that again. Back in the day, the GC riders were content to sit back and bide their time in the first week or so werent they (time trials aside)? Whats changed?
The parcours. If wed have had a prologue and three flat/sprinters theyd not be as animated.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29627 on: July 4, 2023, 08:20:10 pm »
Will be interested in the break tomorrow although I think UAE will pace for a Pogi stage win (he won his first tour stage in Laruns). Jumbo should send Benoot out with the break, which I think will be full of decent riders.

Alaphillipe, Martinez, Powless, Simmons, Cort, Jorgenson, Champoussin,Van Gils, Mohoric, Madouas, Costa,Houle.

The stage is pretty much the stage where Pogacar won here, remember Hirschi getting chased down in the he finale?

If I was on the UAE bus Id tell Yates to attack on the Col De Marie Blanque, set Jumbo and Vinegaard a problem.

It could be a good day in the GC, the final climb is really stiff, heres hoping.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29628 on: July 4, 2023, 08:43:28 pm »
Ive just had a look at the Paris Olympics road race route, its good. It's a beauty: 273 km (the longest ever edition) and 2800m of climbing with start from Eiffel Tour, climbing Montmartre 3 times and finishing at Trocadero. Eleven proper climbs and that distance will make this an exciting race, better than that Tokyo race.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29629 on: July 4, 2023, 10:28:51 pm »
The one flaw with watching late but knowing its a day for the sprinters is that I knew Cavendish had t won otherwise Id have had a news alert. Few crashes in the the last couple of KMs today.
Offline PJJ

  Kemlynite
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29630 on: July 4, 2023, 11:13:50 pm »
Van der Poel relegated for his move and yet Philipsen keeps the win. Doesnt seem right. Without VDP he doesnt win that. They need to look at the rules. Its a team sport. Otherwise lead outs can do what they want safe in the knowledge their sprinter wont lose the win.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29631 on: Yesterday at 07:38:19 am »
Quote from: PJJ on July  4, 2023, 11:13:50 pm
Van der Poel relegated for his move and yet Philipsen keeps the win. Doesnt seem right. Without VDP he doesnt win that. They need to look at the rules. Its a team sport. Otherwise lead outs can do what they want safe in the knowledge their sprinter wont lose the win.
Any serious lead-out man has done what MVDP did, its part of the sprint and always had been.

I dont see how you punish a rider who has not done anything wrong.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29632 on: Yesterday at 02:39:56 pm »
If youre not watching live pictures, turn them on now.
Offline scalatore

  Kopite
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29633 on: Yesterday at 04:02:13 pm »
Holiday with family meant I was reduced to watching highlights for the first four stages. Back live now though, not getting any work done and enjoying today's stage.

Still reckon Cav has a win in him. Big ask, but I really hope he does it.
Offline the 92A

  Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29634 on: Yesterday at 04:29:50 pm »
What a stage if you havent seen it avoid result and watch highlights or better full stage
Offline scalatore

  Kopite
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29635 on: Yesterday at 04:30:17 pm »
Cracking stage, that. Pretty clear answer where the GC is headed but there's a lot of racing left.
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29636 on: Yesterday at 06:34:02 pm »
A great start to the race. Great parcours and riders taking advantage and making the best of them.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29637 on: Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm »
Id love hindley to hold on for as long as possible here. Hopefully pogacar will go kamikazee to take time back
Offline Baby Huey

  Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29638 on: Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm »
Remember Kruijswijk in 16 is what those on the podium tonight should be recalling.


  • Anny Roader
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #29639 on: Today at 04:14:44 am »
Starts today. Turul Ciclist al Sibiului 2023. Theres a live stream from here.

https://ciclism.sibiu.ro/index.html
