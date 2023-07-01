Will be interested in the break tomorrow although I think UAE will pace for a Pogi stage win (he won his first tour stage in Laruns). Jumbo should send Benoot out with the break, which I think will be full of decent riders.
Alaphillipe, Martinez, Powless, Simmons, Cort, Jorgenson, Champoussin,Van Gils, Mohoric, Madouas, Costa,Houle.
The stage is pretty much the stage where Pogacar won here, remember Hirschi getting chased down in the he finale?
If I was on the UAE bus Id tell Yates to attack on the Col De Marie Blanque, set Jumbo and Vinegaard a problem.
It could be a good day in the GC, the final climb is really stiff, heres hoping.