That's desperately sad.



Most of us enjoy watching the high-speed, technical descents (though one member of my household can't look), but nobody should be dying for a sport.



Rather than putting it down as a "racing incident", everyone from the UCI to the CPA should be looking at this forensically, to establish why it happened and how to prevent future serious injuries and deaths, whether that would be through apparel/safety equipment, course management or other measures.



And yes, they should be asking whether a descent that some riders felt was too dangerous (e.g. Remco) should have been included.