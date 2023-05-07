The drama is set up a different way this year - and the penultimate day time trial is going to be brutal, especially after three weeks of racing. I have been to Tarvisio, where the stage starts - and the climbing starts more or less straight away, with some short, sharp climbs through the town. It will be very hard to get a rhythm going, especially with the adrenaline flowing.



One interesting factor is that there are a couple of punchy sprinters in the race this year - Matthews and Pedersen. It's already clear their teams will work together to use any climbs to try to burn off the "pure" sprinters before the finish, causing collateral damage to some of the minor GC players and leaving Remco isolated. If any of the big GC guys have a mechanical, chute or bad day, they could pay a heavy price.



As for yesterday's stage - madness. I wondered why they were all sprinting on the double white line in the wet. Cav's rear wheel stepped out, so he paused his sprint. Then as he tried to kick again, Dainese cut across and took out his front wheel.



Dainese was found culpable and relegated to last in the group. So Cav finished 4th in the sprint, having crossed the line on his backside. Not bad. Looks like he could be competitive in the other sprints.



