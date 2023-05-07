Boring today then. I'm off on Friday and will be watching, that stage definitely gives opportunities for the GC. I'm not sure what is going to happen mind and who will take it up. Presumably Roglic needs to attack Remco, but Roglic doesn't do attacks on mountains, he just 'Roglifies' the stage in the last 200 metres. Plus Roglic seemed a bit off it in the TT on Saturday (although lost no time to Remco up the climb itself) so is he a little undercooked right now and will hit his peak in the 3rd week? If that's the case it might not be in his interest for it to be too hard this early. Ineos should probbaly be going all in with attacks from multiple riders but today they just rode pointless tempo up the climb so they probably don't have the imagination.