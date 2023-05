Van Vleuten was totally untouchable in the tour last year. Clearly not so today… what’s happened? Just a form issue? Other riders improved?



Being 40 doesn’t help.I think she’s preparing with her GT races in mind.She’s winding down as she’s retiring at the end of the season. I think she’s only doing races she’s interested in this season. In fact I think today was only her second stage race, I know she rode earlier this year at Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Feminines. I don’t think she won a stage or had a podium place. itzulia I would think will be her next outing, she rides for Movistar…all that said, she’s just won at Vuelta Femenina. Yet another GT on an already great palmares.She’ll ride at the Giro d'Italia Donne and the Tour de France Femmes, it’s possible she retires with all three GT’s.