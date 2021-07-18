« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2021

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 18, 2021, 10:07:02 am
monkeyharris
I'm going Yes Cav
That quickstep train gonna bring him home
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 18, 2021, 10:38:39 am
Butcher Knife Roberto
Quote from: Pheeny on July 17, 2021, 11:06:02 pm
So will Cav do it tomorrow?

Absolutely. In terms of pure speed no one is near him in this year's race and his lead-out train, especially Morkov, has been phenomenal. Griepel might want to try and spoil the party as it's his last season before retirement, but DQS have raced this tour solely with Cav in mind since Alaphilippe's chances for the yellow jersey went to pot in the first week. They've raced perfectly up to now and I don't see them screwing it up today.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 18, 2021, 03:55:18 pm
the 92A
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on July 18, 2021, 10:38:39 am
Absolutely. In terms of pure speed no one is near him in this year's race and his lead-out train, especially Morkov, has been phenomenal. Griepel might want to try and spoil the party as it's his last season before retirement, but DQS have raced this tour solely with Cav in mind since Alaphilippe's chances for the yellow jersey went to pot in the first week. They've raced perfectly up to now and I don't see them screwing it up today.
Fingers crossed. I've been a fan from the start, hated it when he joined Sky but made an exception for him and cheered him on anyway, everything is set up but I'm more nervous than when we have a big game. Been a fantastic edition even with Pogacar having aced it, hope you are wrong about UAE but take on board your suspicions, but ending with a positive have had some great days where it's been exciting again and even as a big fan I could never have hoped Cav would light up the Tour again beyond my wildest dreams
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 18, 2021, 06:49:59 pm
SamAteTheRedAcid
Wout Van Aert is some rider. The first man since Bernard Hinault in 1979 to win a mountain stage, sprint and time trial in the same Tour apparently.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 18, 2021, 08:24:02 pm
ArcticRed
Pretty decent last week and a half from Jumbo Visma with half a team. Makes you wonder if they could've pushed Pogacar a little harder with a few less withdrawals. Especially considering Martin and Kruijswijk were the last two to go
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
September 19, 2021, 11:44:42 am
SouthDerryLaggo
Any predictions for the worlds TT today? the course is 40km or thereabouts but not at all hilly or technical with only a few corners. I think thus suits remco as he's probably the most aero rider but lacks top end kick. Not having to accelerate constantly should help him as well as the long straight sections will allow him to keep his aero position for longer.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
September 19, 2021, 08:55:54 pm
Knight
Ganna is absurd.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
September 19, 2021, 09:42:22 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Quote from: Knight on September 19, 2021, 08:55:54 pm
Ganna is absurd.
Indeed. What a man. Only 25 too
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
October 3, 2021, 07:59:42 pm
ArcticRed
Proper muddy Paris - Roubaix race today. Like a 260 km cyclo-cross competition :)
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
March 19, 2022, 02:31:29 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Break still have a healthy lead here at milan san remo
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
May 9, 2022, 11:54:57 am
Millie
Mark Cavendish won the third stage at the Giro yesterday.  Brilliant sprint finish.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
May 9, 2022, 12:18:12 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Quote from: Millie on May  9, 2022, 11:54:57 am
Mark Cavendish won the third stage at the Giro yesterday.  Brilliant sprint finish.
Fucking phenomenal sprint. 300m or more
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
May 21, 2022, 02:16:16 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Madness at the giro today
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
May 28, 2022, 04:32:11 pm
Red Cactii
Looks like we may get the first Aussie to ever win the Giro dItalia, massive performance from Hindley to put over a minute on Carapaz today.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 14, 2022, 07:54:41 am
kingkenny79
Fireworks & great teamworks by TJV on yesterdays TDF stage11. Hopefully UAE & Pogacar can response on todays stage12 up to Alpe D Huez
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 14, 2022, 08:14:11 am
SouthDerryLaggo
What a stage. Great tactics from JV. Hopefully pog goes back at them now
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 14, 2022, 02:26:24 pm
jymbojetset
Bastille day today :)

Tom Pidcock is on mission - his descending skills are something else!!
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 15, 2022, 11:36:17 am
Ziltoid
2 great stages the last 2 days
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 21, 2022, 03:44:12 pm
Gerry Attrick
A proper GC battle between a couple of bike riders at their absolute peak.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 21, 2022, 07:25:21 pm
Crosby Nick
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 21, 2022, 03:44:12 pm
A proper GC battle between a couple of bike riders at their absolute peak.

Just watching the highlights now with them both slipping on the descent. Seem like a good, sporting pair.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 22, 2022, 10:13:59 am
Knight
Ah I missed the activity on this thread. What a race. Probably the best Tour Ive ever seen. The first day in the Alpes where Rog and Vin ripped chunks out of Pog until he caved was the most extraordinary sporting spectacle youll witness. Pidcock winning up DHuez, the descent yesterday, Pog never giving in, WVA being the best overall rider in the world and its not even close. It was extraordinary. Outstanding sport, a privilege to witness.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 22, 2022, 02:33:35 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Best tour in years, probably surpassing 2019 for me. rarely do we ever see the best at the top of their game go at each other on the climbs, Great drama although the performances somewhat dubious. I accept its pharmacologicals are rife in cycling forever and have made my peace with it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 24, 2022, 03:53:02 pm
Red Dane
Congrats to Vingegaard. And he is a huge Liverpool fan. His girldfriend and him visited Anfield last season.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
July 24, 2022, 08:59:08 pm
Pheeny
Great TDF 2022 for the Belgians.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
September 25, 2022, 11:38:39 am
anandg_lfc
TDF 2023 is going to be fire especially if Vingegaard, Pogacar and Evanopoel are all fit. I did not expect Evanopoel to pull off the the win in the world championships.   
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
September 25, 2022, 11:53:24 am
SouthDerryLaggo
Pro cyclist are so obsessed with not burning g matches that the group of favourites regularly let someone go who attacks because someone else will chase
Fantastic stuff my remco. Showed balls and went for it
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
October 21, 2022, 08:37:07 am
AA1122
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 25, 2022, 11:38:39 am
TDF 2023 is going to be fire especially if Vingegaard, Pogacar and Evanopoel are all fit. I did not expect Evanopoel to pull off the the win in the world championships.   

You know what, I've never really watched cycling much. But, as a Belgian lady came into my life, I started to watch it a lot this past year. I absolutely love watching the road races. I just love all the tactical battles going on between teams and for jerseys etc.

The TDF was amazing, loved Pidcock winning on Alpe D'Huez and that moment when Pogacar crashed and Vingegaard waited and then they shook hands. Magical. So much respect for the riders, love watching WVA too, he is phenomenal. Love Pogacar's attacking style. Apparently, I started to really watch it at such a great time. Inspired me to start getting out on the bike more which is great too.

Then watched La Vuelta (good thing about working from home), I'd heard a lot about Evenepoel and how he played for Anderlecht as a kid, very driven personality, had a TV show about him and was the next big thing. I thought he did great in the Vuelta. Very measured and professional. Yes Roglic lost Kuss and there was not as much firepower about with only Mas really contending. But Remco lost Alaphillippe too and you can only beat what's there. Then he wins the RR at the WC too. What a season for him. Must admit I have not warmed to Remco as much as Vingegaard, Pogacar, WVA and others. But, I can't wait for 2023 road racing season.

Might even watch a bit of cyclocross through the winter.  Anyway, what a fantastic sport to watch, love all the tactical elements to it.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
February 4, 2023, 05:05:35 pm
redbyrdz
Bumping this!

CX Worlds this weekend. Watch on Eurosport and GCN+.

No Pidcock, he's with the road team prepping for the classics, but van der Poel and van Aert both there.



Go watch it. Takes your mind of the footy as well... :-X
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
February 25, 2023, 10:16:37 pm
Baby Huey
Quiet in here. The Ruta was last week.OHN today. Also Camino. Ardeche too. KBK tomorrow, and no one posting. :)
 








.                 



                                             
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
April 9, 2023, 08:09:25 pm
Knight
Yeah this thread is dead 

That said - what a race today. Absolute chaos and why cycling is an incredible sport.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
April 10, 2023, 11:03:36 am
Lad
Quote from: Knight on April  9, 2023, 08:09:25 pm
Yeah this thread is dead 

That said - what a race today. Absolute chaos and why cycling is an incredible sport.

I love pro cycling and Im a cyclist myself but this thread ground to a halt when Dave 5516 disappeared. Such a shame but there doesnt seem to be the enthusiasm for it on here anymore.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
April 10, 2023, 11:05:39 am
SamAteTheRedAcid
Quote from: Knight on April  9, 2023, 08:09:25 pm
That said - what a race today. Absolute chaos and why cycling is an incredible sport.

Van Aert must be fuming he got that puncture. Almost as much as me when it happens on the way to work.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
April 10, 2023, 12:21:07 pm
McSquared
Quote from: Lad on April 10, 2023, 11:03:36 am
I love pro cycling and Im a cyclist myself but this thread ground to a halt when Dave 5516 disappeared. Such a shame but there doesnt seem to be the enthusiasm for it on here anymore.

Ground to a halt when he appeared you mean. Totally took over and killed any diversity apart from a few hangers on
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Yesterday at 06:26:55 am
Knight
Pogacar is on a completely different planet in these classics right now. If Remco and him are at LBL its gonna be very interesting.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Yesterday at 08:40:52 am
Lad
Quote from: McSquared on April 10, 2023, 12:21:07 pm
Ground to a halt when he appeared you mean. Totally took over and killed any diversity apart from a few hangers on

That's one view. I would suggest though that his input kept the thread constantly near the top of the page and therefore generated interest and enthusiasm from people who wouldn't normally bother, and maybe have even encouraged others to take up cycling.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Yesterday at 06:11:35 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Would love this thread to take off a bit. Love riding and watching cycling nearly as much as football. Did yous see the week ben Healy had?
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Yesterday at 07:46:13 pm
Baby Huey
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 06:11:35 pm
Would love this thread to take off a bit. Love riding and watching cycling nearly as much as football. Did yous see the week ben Healy had?
Did.  Hes having a decent season. He was second at Brabantse and third on GC along with a stage win at Coppi a Bartali.
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Today at 05:14:29 pm
Knight
Ok well I can post more.

LBL on Sunday. Every year I take a real interest in more of the monuments and this year will be my first watching LBL I think. Started with Paris-Roubaix, then Milan-San Remo, this year I watched Flanders and will watch LBL. Anyone calling it for anyone but Pog?
Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Today at 05:15:54 pm
SouthDerryLaggo
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Ok well I can post more.

LBL on Sunday. Every year I take a real interest in more of the monuments and this year will be my first watching LBL I think. Started with Paris-Roubaix, then Milan-San Remo, this year I watched Flanders and will watch LBL. Anyone calling it for anyone but Pog?
Hard to see past pogacar. Would love Alaphillipe to discover some form. Pidcock could be a dark horse too. And the above mentioned healy. I wonder will roglic ride it?
