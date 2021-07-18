TDF 2023 is going to be fire especially if Vingegaard, Pogacar and Evanopoel are all fit. I did not expect Evanopoel to pull off the the win in the world championships.



You know what, I've never really watched cycling much. But, as a Belgian lady came into my life, I started to watch it a lot this past year. I absolutely love watching the road races. I just love all the tactical battles going on between teams and for jerseys etc.The TDF was amazing, loved Pidcock winning on Alpe D'Huez and that moment when Pogacar crashed and Vingegaard waited and then they shook hands. Magical. So much respect for the riders, love watching WVA too, he is phenomenal. Love Pogacar's attacking style. Apparently, I started to really watch it at such a great time. Inspired me to start getting out on the bike more which is great too.Then watched La Vuelta (good thing about working from home), I'd heard a lot about Evenepoel and how he played for Anderlecht as a kid, very driven personality, had a TV show about him and was the next big thing. I thought he did great in the Vuelta. Very measured and professional. Yes Roglic lost Kuss and there was not as much firepower about with only Mas really contending. But Remco lost Alaphillippe too and you can only beat what's there. Then he wins the RR at the WC too. What a season for him. Must admit I have not warmed to Remco as much as Vingegaard, Pogacar, WVA and others. But, I can't wait for 2023 road racing season.Might even watch a bit of cyclocross through the winter. Anyway, what a fantastic sport to watch, love all the tactical elements to it.