Cav looks clean. What about Pogacar?
Good question
To follow the rules of how he's developed as a junior rider to a senior his successes were expected of him
But to win Grand Tours at such a young age?...does raise questions
Has he been through a Bjarne Riis donkey to thoroughbred though EPO(or something similar)transformation?I don't think so
His winning average speed last year was down on the year before at 39.82km an hour from 40.57kmh in 2019 so doesn't hint to anything nefarious there
Rumours over last few years have been that teams and riders have been doping using genetic methods which are pretty hard to detect...possible he's taken help that way