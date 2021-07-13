G what a finish today, tactics on the mountain



Absolutely. Carapaz was up to some proper old school gamesmanship, faking the grimace and everything. Loved it. I thought Vingegaard was also excellent, and to come back in the final kilometre took some doing. He's definitely one to watch.Pogacar though, well.... I just have an unsettling feeling about how UAE Team Emirates have come from pretty much nowhere and seem to just be able to keep going and going. I won't say any more but it does remind me a little too much of the old US Postal Service team from 20 years ago. I hope it's just pure talent, and hey fair enough if it is, but something just doesn't feel right about them.