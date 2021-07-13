« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2021

No666

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29360 on: July 13, 2021, 06:51:41 pm
Cav looks clean. What about Pogacar?
monkeyharris

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29361 on: July 14, 2021, 12:33:03 pm
Quote from: No666 on July 13, 2021, 06:51:41 pm
Cav looks clean. What about Pogacar?
Good question
To follow the rules of how he's developed as a junior rider to a senior his successes were expected of him

But to win Grand Tours at such a young age?...does raise questions
Has he been through a Bjarne Riis donkey to thoroughbred though EPO(or something similar)transformation?I don't think so
His winning average speed last year was down on the year before at 39.82km an hour from 40.57kmh  in 2019 so doesn't hint to anything nefarious there

Rumours over last few years have been that teams and riders have been doping using genetic methods which are pretty hard to detect...possible he's taken help that way
The 92A

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29362 on: July 14, 2021, 04:24:03 pm
Quote from: monkeyharris on July 14, 2021, 12:33:03 pm
Good question
To follow the rules of how he's developed as a junior rider to a senior his successes were expected of him

But to win Grand Tours at such a young age?...does raise questions
Has he been through a Bjarne Riis donkey to thoroughbred though EPO(or something similar)transformation?I don't think so
His winning average speed last year was down on the year before at 39.82km an hour from 40.57kmh  in 2019 so doesn't hint to anything nefarious there

Rumours over last few years have been that teams and riders have been doping using genetic methods which are pretty hard to detect...possible he's taken help that way
G what a finish today, tactics on the mountain
Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29363 on: July 14, 2021, 10:41:08 pm
Quote from: The 92A on July 14, 2021, 04:24:03 pm
G what a finish today, tactics on the mountain

Absolutely. Carapaz was up to some proper old school gamesmanship, faking the grimace and everything. Loved it. I thought Vingegaard was also excellent, and to come back in the final kilometre took some doing. He's definitely one to watch.

Pogacar though, well.... I just have an unsettling feeling about how UAE Team Emirates have come from pretty much nowhere and seem to just be able to keep going and going. I won't say any more but it does remind me a little too much of the old US Postal Service team from 20 years ago. I hope it's just pure talent, and hey fair enough if it is, but something just doesn't feel right about them.
monkeyharris

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29364 on: July 14, 2021, 11:26:14 pm
Quote from: The 92A on July 14, 2021, 04:24:03 pm
G what a finish today, tactics on the mountain
Yes Albie boss stage
Top three riders dukeing it out like that
Loved Carapazs tactical play..he was proper pissing the other two off😁but got his just desserts

Now did I mention a few years back that Ive climbed the Portet..😉
Took me 1 hour and 57 mins
Took Tadej 48 mins and 15 seconds today
Youth is wasted on the young

Pheeny

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29365 on: Yesterday at 11:06:02 pm
So will Cav do it tomorrow?
No666

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29366 on: Today at 09:47:51 am
Would love it but I feel as if the mountains took a lot out of those 36-year-old legs.
monkeyharris

Re: Pro Cycling 2021
Reply #29367 on: Today at 10:07:02 am
I'm going Yes Cav
That quickstep train gonna bring him home
