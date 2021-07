It was just as bad as Viviani in the 2019 Giro, for one. And he cut in on not one but two riders. Well within the rulebook, but would've messed up the romantic narrative of Cav's return and how close he is to surpass Merckx.

Chuffed for Cav, though. He has really grabbed the lifeline Lefevre threw his way with both hands.



On a different note, that was some stage today. Bit of a bummer for Roglic, but at least he made my fantasy Tdf decision a bit easier before the mountains



No he didn't - he moved over *after* the lead out man (Melier) released Phillipsen - but then Melier carried on instead of doing what most lead out riders would do and slow down - and that was after he was more than a bike length in front. And then in response, Phillipsen came across from his side to try and benefit, and hit his lead out himself. Let's not forget that with 500m to go, the person leading Melier and Phillipsen swerved across the width of the road, into Sagan (causing him to brake suddenly) as they didn't like the line they had picked for their sprint.Given that, I'd argue either relagate all 3 of them, and give Bouhanni a stage win, or none of them.On another note - Tadej bloody Pogacar - ridiculous performance today