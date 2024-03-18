« previous next »
Offline Circa1892

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #560 on: March 18, 2024, 06:03:25 pm »
Online DelTrotter

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #561 on: March 18, 2024, 06:05:36 pm »
Funny how they claim to care about the "football pyramid" but have no problems breaking rules and sending others down that pyramid. Would be nice if some of these clubs just took some responsibility.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #562 on: March 18, 2024, 06:06:50 pm »
If they were smart they should just accept the relatively minimal punishment given they will probably still stay up. They're the kind of club that if they get their finances in order will benefit from other clubs getting deductions in the future (including Everton very soon).
Offline Redley

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #563 on: March 18, 2024, 06:08:23 pm »
Send in Clatts, hell see you right
Offline jamieredders

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #564 on: March 18, 2024, 06:14:20 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 18, 2024, 04:00:37 pm
Fuck their fans ,theyre poison.they dont think theyve done any wrong ,hard done by ,wah,wah,wah.
Forest are cheats  pure and simple ,knew what they were  doing but with the owner they have is it any wonder .
Sooner they go back to oblivion the better.

Spot on.  "World famous City Ground" my arse
Offline flying pig

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #565 on: March 18, 2024, 06:17:22 pm »
Could they be said to havedropped the ball?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #566 on: March 18, 2024, 07:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on March 18, 2024, 06:03:25 pm
"Unique circumstances" = "we went on a spending spree"?
We spent money as freely as we pissed water  isnt much of an excuse.  Theyve got off exceptionally lightly
Online coolbyrne

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #567 on: March 18, 2024, 07:43:35 pm »
The thing that gets me is -if I've read the parameters right- it's not as if they've barely broken the rules. Everton fans bemoan the fact they were only £19.5m over the limit, when in fact, they were £19.5m over the PSR threshold of £105m. So they were £120m over the limit. Forest have done the same. Though they had a lower PSR threshold (£61m), they were over it by £34.5m. So they were also well over the limit.

I agree with the idea of a set points deduction, then go up from there, based on the severity of the breach. I'd also include a transfer-in ban for at least one window. Might also add in an additional point deduction if the appeal is deemed frivolous, same as they do with red card appeals. Time to start sharpening teeth here, particularly before the City decisions are made.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #568 on: March 18, 2024, 08:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Redley on March 18, 2024, 06:08:23 pm
Send in Clatts, hell see you right

;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #569 on: March 18, 2024, 08:05:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 18, 2024, 05:38:06 pm
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2024/march/18/club-statement/

LOL.

Oh do fuck off - you get promoted, obey the rules, get relegated, you're then one of the 3 richest clubs in the division you were in 12 months prior, so you can outspend most clubs and you get promoted again.
Offline Legs

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #570 on: March 18, 2024, 08:10:48 pm »
The thing is they all saw Everton get their deduction reduced so now they will all try it as they have nothing to lose.
Online Eeyore

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #571 on: March 18, 2024, 08:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 18, 2024, 08:10:48 pm
The thing is they all saw Everton get their deduction reduced so now they will all try it as they have nothing to lose.

Initially, they were going to get 8 points but had a reduction of two points for an early plea and because they cooperated fully. Launching an appeal could see those points being reinstated.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #572 on: March 18, 2024, 08:55:52 pm »
Hopefully this ensures these wankers get relegated.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #573 on: March 18, 2024, 08:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 18, 2024, 08:15:00 pm
Initially, they were going to get 8 points but had a reduction of two points for an early plea and because they cooperated fully. Launching an appeal could see those points being reinstated.
They got significant decision for cooperation.

I suspect they saw Evertons 10 point deduction and soiled themselves.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #574 on: March 18, 2024, 09:40:41 pm »
In their submission, Forest used numbers from..Transfer market :lmao

Fucking hell, even Samie doesnt go that low
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #575 on: March 18, 2024, 10:08:50 pm »
Good.

City next.
Offline Legs

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #576 on: March 18, 2024, 10:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 18, 2024, 10:08:50 pm
Good.

City next.

Looks like Leicester if they come up and there is a chance others could follow....Villa ?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #577 on: March 18, 2024, 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 18, 2024, 08:15:00 pm
Initially, they were going to get 8 points but had a reduction of two points for an early plea and because they cooperated fully. Launching an appeal could see those points being reinstated.
Yes was thinking that myself, if they appeal, do they run the risk of another IC coming to a completely different conclusion and deducting them 8 points or even 6, it could be the difference between them getting relegated and staying up.

They have got away quite lightly in the grand scheme of things, they would be far better off just taking it on the chin and get themselves out of trouble
Online Fromola

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #578 on: March 19, 2024, 09:45:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 18, 2024, 10:42:24 pm
Yes was thinking that myself, if they appeal, do they run the risk of another IC coming to a completely different conclusion and deducting them 8 points or even 6, it could be the difference between them getting relegated and staying up.

They have got away quite lightly in the grand scheme of things, they would be far better off just taking it on the chin and get themselves out of trouble

Had they beat Luton at the weekend they'd be a couple of points ahead of them even with the deduction, and Sheff U and Burnley way behind which may have made them more inclined to take it on the chin. Psychologically the fact it puts them in the bottom 3 may make them appeal.
Online Fromola

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #579 on: March 19, 2024, 09:48:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 18, 2024, 05:38:06 pm
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2024/march/18/club-statement/

LOL.

You might have some sympathy with the statement if they didn't come up and spend 130 million pound on a whole new squad of players while throwing around daft salaries. That's not sustainable and they knew the rules. Brentford and Brighton show a better way.

I'd rather see transfer bans than points taken off though unless there's systemic rule breaking like at Everton or City. Leicester will come up with a deduction even though they get relegated after not signing anyone the summer before (while Everton spent big and stayed up at their expense). Therefore Leicester are doomed before they start next season, even though FFP has already cost them one relegation by not spending.

Problem is clubs didn't take the rules seriously until Everton got the deduction, primarily because Everton had took the piss for years.
Offline dirkster

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #580 on: March 19, 2024, 11:53:05 am »
I doubt they'll get relegated even with the points deduction as it stands. The three teams that came up last season are so awful, they're going straight back down. Pity, as them and their scummy fans deserve to be relegated.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #581 on: March 19, 2024, 12:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 19, 2024, 09:48:28 am
You might have some sympathy with the statement if they didn't come up and spend 130 million pound on a whole new squad of players while throwing around daft salaries. That's not sustainable and they knew the rules. Brentford and Brighton show a better way.

I'd rather see transfer bans than points taken off though unless there's systemic rule breaking like at Everton or City. Leicester will come up with a deduction even though they get relegated after not signing anyone the summer before (while Everton spent big and stayed up at their expense). Therefore Leicester are doomed before they start next season, even though FFP has already cost them one relegation by not spending.

Problem is clubs didn't take the rules seriously until Everton got the deduction, primarily because Everton had took the piss for years.

They were idiots for going into last season with a squad that was predominantly loanees, they hit the lottery & wasted a perfect opportunity to use that windfall and parachute payments to them rebuild & have a proper go at staying up.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #582 on: March 19, 2024, 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 19, 2024, 09:48:28 am
You might have some sympathy with the statement if they didn't come up and spend 130 million pound on a whole new squad of players while throwing around daft salaries. That's not sustainable and they knew the rules. Brentford and Brighton show a better way.

I'd rather see transfer bans than points taken off though unless there's systemic rule breaking like at Everton or City. Leicester will come up with a deduction even though they get relegated after not signing anyone the summer before (while Everton spent big and stayed up at their expense). Therefore Leicester are doomed before they start next season, even though FFP has already cost them one relegation by not spending.

Problem is clubs didn't take the rules seriously until Everton got the deduction, primarily because Everton had took the piss for years.
They took the piss

Jesse Lingard earned £120,000 a week at Nottingham Forest to not play - not for the first time, he made the wrong choice.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/jesse-lingard-nottingham-forest-disaster-not-first-time-he-made-the-wrong-choice/blta207142df55e516d%23:~:text%3DLingard%2520was%2520also%2520offered%2520a,of%2520the%2520club%27s%2520top%2520earners.&ved=2ahUKEwjuztfCtoCFAxUPWEEAHVJPC48QFigAegQIEhAA&usg=AOvVaw04WpqJ9X-z1tlEL0Gak0Dx

Yeah, the best punishment is a real-time punishment.
Online Ray K

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #583 on: March 19, 2024, 02:24:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 19, 2024, 01:26:06 pm
They took the piss

Jesse Lingard earned £120,000 a week at Nottingham Forest to not play - not for the first time, he made the wrong choice.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/jesse-lingard-nottingham-forest-disaster-not-first-time-he-made-the-wrong-choice/blta207142df55e516d%23:~:text%3DLingard%2520was%2520also%2520offered%2520a,of%2520the%2520club%27s%2520top%2520earners.&ved=2ahUKEwjuztfCtoCFAxUPWEEAHVJPC48QFigAegQIEhAA&usg=AOvVaw04WpqJ9X-z1tlEL0Gak0Dx

Yeah, the best punishment is a real-time punishment.
Harry Arter has been on £40k per wk (£2m per year) until the end of this June. The last time he played 90 minutes for Forest was in December 2020.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #584 on: March 19, 2024, 02:55:27 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on March 19, 2024, 11:53:05 am
I doubt they'll get relegated even with the points deduction as it stands. The three teams that came up last season are so awful, they're going straight back down. Pity, as them and their scummy fans deserve to be relegated.


It will all hinge on the 6 pointers


Everton v Burnley
Brentford v Sheff Utd
Luton v Brentford
Everton v Forest
Sheff Utd v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Luton v Everton
Sheff Utd v Forest
Everton v Sheff Utd
Burnley v Forest


Even if it only relates to teams beating Sheff Utd when they get the chance, any team that wins all of the games above they are in against other crap teams has a chance.


Let's also hope Forest can take something off City at Forest and that Luton can provide shocks when they travel to City and Arsenal
Online coolbyrne

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #585 on: March 19, 2024, 03:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 19, 2024, 02:24:32 pm
Harry Arter has been on £40k per wk (£2m per year) until the end of this June. The last time he played 90 minutes for Forest was in December 2020.

Played 4 games for Charlton and 9 games for Notts County, on loan both times. Has played all of 13 games for Forest and a combined 13 for Charlton/Notts. 26 games in 3 years. It's no wonder he didn't want to walk away from his contract.
Offline daniel.owen89

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #586 on: March 20, 2024, 05:55:12 pm »
MP on sly complaining about the rules in place at the time, but how can you make that argument when specifically Leicester would still be in the league if they had broken the rules (4 points difference between the two, same as the punishment. But Leicester with the superior goal difference)
Online duvva 💅

Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #587 on: Today at 03:57:22 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68675690
Forests coach fined after abusing Tierney after our game.

The BBC Couldnt miss another opportunity to mention Clattenberg and highlight the drop ball
