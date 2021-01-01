« previous next »
Nottingham Forest

Quote from: rafathegaffa83:
It seems very basic doesn't it. Imagine what the British media would say if a Spanish or Italian club had an ex-top flight referee on their books

Say nothing of the chaos if every club had one. 😄
Quote from: jillcwhomever:
Say nothing of the chaos if every club had one. 😄

For us it would have to be Martin Atkinson wouldn't it, given that Howard Webb is currently unavailable.
 :-\
Forest must have had a very nicely reffed season to be crying so much about a mistake a ref made 2 mins before the oppo scored a goal.

What the fuck would they do if they had a good goal that was given on the pitch disallowed by an incompetent VAR, or a penalty not given for a player playing basketball in the penalty area. What a weak willed fanbase, very much the image of their cowardly coach and his timewasting tactics.
If it somehow came down to the last day and it's between these scabs and the blue-shite for the last relegation spot, then stick a blue shirt on me while I whistle z cars.
Quote from: Nitramdorf:
I keep wondering if we have reached peak insanity yet. I thought Robertson being elbowed and it being our fault would be hard to beat. Fuck Forest, Clattenburg and Jenas. The worlds fucking crazy.

It's gaslighting, pure and simple. They want us to think that we're the crazy ones and that reality is whatever they say it is.
Quote from: L6 Red:
Quote from: Golden_Child:
Over the years I've aways had a feeling that I'd prefer a Premier League with Forest in it - same with Leeds, who've obviously spent most of the last two decades absent. Reasonably big club who famously had a particularly rich period in their history - always felt they were better 'value' than some other teams who've appeared in the top flight from time to time.

I won't miss their supporters & their song-set when the eventually drop back down again.
Horrible bunch. Funny that they wanted to sing about us for the entire game though. Small time.
I think it's important to remember that at the end of the day Nottingham is full of scabs.
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 12:20:41 pm
There were two bookings during added time for time wasting. Gibbs White AND Danilo.
Oh that's right. I knew Danilo got booked but "missed" the reason why. A bit like the Endo touch, which if much clearer from the LF highlights.
Quote
I posted in another thread the other week that I'm binning football off when Klopp leaves. The only thing that can keep me interested is if we get Alonso and it's basically because of shit like this every single week.
Yes, I saw that. Each to their own, of course, but I didn't bin LFC when Hodgson was manager so I doubt I will for the next Liverpool manager. Amorim looks a good fit too.

Not sure what you mean by "shit like this every single week"? I'll take 99th minute winners and industrial strength cry-arsing, owners on the pitch, letters to the PGMOL and Jenas and his "shocking decision". It the equivalent of a wrongly awarded throw in nearly two minutes before the goal. It's made a lovely spring Sunday all the sweeter.

And as for singing GSTK, do they think it riles us or something? We don't give a fuck and just makes a supporter base look like servile, fore-lock tugging bellends.
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:58:03 pm
Over the years I've aways had a feeling that I'd prefer a Premier League with Forest in it - same with Leeds, who've obviously spent most of the last two decades absent. Reasonably big club who famously had a particularly rich period in their history - always felt they were better 'value' than some other teams who've appeared in the top flight from time to time.

I won't miss their supporters & their song-set when the eventually drop back down again.

The sad thing is, if Forest go down, they'll just be replaced by Leicester coming back up.

Can we just annex the Midlands? Full of thick, unimaginative, Tories.
Quote from: Hestoic:
Football fans in this country are so retarded.
Football fans in this country are so retarded.

Quite possibly, but in this case most will be merely being deliberately obtuse as it gives them an excuse to slag off LiVARpool as despite us losing out on most decisions it was clearly a benefit to us to get a drop ball rather than the free kick it should have been.  ::)
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:10:21 pm
It seems very basic doesn't it. Imagine what the British media would say if a Spanish or Italian club had an ex-top flight referee on their books

I don't think it is inherently a bad thing as too many footballers, managers and pundits don't understand the rules, but he clearly shouldn't be coming out and making a public statement like this, especially one that is so biased and flawed.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm
I don't think it is inherently a bad thing as too many footballers, managers and pundits don't understand the rules, but he clearly shouldn't be coming out and making a public statement like this, especially one that is so biased and flawed.

It was the "I've got friends at the PGMOL I'll be speaking to" line that I didn't like, suggests he thinks he can influence decisions going forwards
enjoy your points deduction you fucking cheats.
What do they think would have happened had hudson odoi kept the ball or got it back?

They are acting like they had a penalty or a one on one denied. It was a ball out wide with 2 defenders and a crowded box. Fucking weirdos
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
Was there Saturday. This lot are on a Leicester level of cuntishness. Despise them with all my being.

After what happened at Hillsborough, I thought there would be some kind of mutual respect.

For a fan base that appears to despise scousers, they have no issue belting out a song (twice every game) that was written and performed by one of the most famous scousers ever to walk the earth.

Absolutely made up we won but even more happy in the way we won it.  Hopefully they finish the season a solitary 1 point below the team in 17th, thus enabling us to take credit for sending the scab bastards back to the championship.


Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Was there Saturday. This lot are on a Leicester level of cuntishness. Despise them with all my being.

After what happened at Hillsborough, I thought there would be some kind of mutual respect.

For a fan base that appears to despise scousers, they have no issue belting out a song (twice every game) that was written and performed by one of the most famous scousers ever to walk the earth.

Absolutely made up we won but even more happy in the way we won it.  Hopefully they finish the season a solitary 1 point below the team in 17th, thus enabling us to take credit for sending the scab bastards back to the championship.

They would probably all go on strike!

...oh no, wait....
Ditch them in the summer Divock lad, you're far far too good for them.

Wouldn't mind Gibbs-White if we've got a suitable gap in our squad for him to fill.
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm

Wouldn't mind Gibbs-White if we've got a suitable gap in our squad for him to fill.

The tea lady is retiring
That stat I heard yesterday. 'Liverpool have never beat Forest at the city ground in the premier league era'

My mind immediately took me back to the first ever televised premier league Sky game and teddy sheringhans goal and I was immediately 16 again watching with dad and my
Mum messing about in the kitchen. Still alive still together

A stat that sent my mind on a chaotic emotional rollercoaster and the Nunez winner finished me
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Was there Saturday. This lot are on a Leicester level of cuntishness. Despise them with all my being.

After what happened at Hillsborough, I thought there would be some kind of mutual respect.

For a fan base that appears to despise scousers, they have no issue belting out a song (twice every game) that was written and performed by one of the most famous scousers ever to walk the earth.

Absolutely made up we won but even more happy in the way we won it.  Hopefully they finish the season a solitary 1 point below the team in 17th, thus enabling us to take credit for sending the scab bastards back to the championship.

WTF was that lad doing after Darwin scored, only saw him run on and then get dragged of by a few stewards
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm
WTF was that lad doing after Darwin scored, only saw him run on and then get dragged of by a few stewards
Looked like he wanted to deck Tierney ... Kostas and a Forest player came to his rescue ...
