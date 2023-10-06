Southgate, who my uncle met once by a river and described him to me as the most boring man he'd ever met



I met him at the Hilton Hotel in Vilamoura when he was manager of Middlesbrough. They were there for pre-season training etc. 2008/09 season.A mate of mine who worked at the hotel introduced me to him and he was indeed very boring.I thanked him in advance for our 6 points against them for the upcoming season.He wasn't amused at all.We won the first match at Anfield 2-1 and lost the second one at the Riverside 2-0.