I did not mention anyone in terms of adopting or not adopting as we all can have a say as no one here is an expert (I dont think) on abused animals. Fair deuce to you if you have adopted as its not easy as the two dogs I have adopted so far in my life, one was scared of his shadow for the first few months but eventually was as loving as he was loved. The other fella was the ugliest mutt in the pen he was sharing at the adoption day but was the first to come to me and lick my hand. Love at first lick but having a pet is hard work which too many find out after they get one for a Christmas present and end up dropping off at a center.



To those who end up going to a pet shop I hope to god they at least tried to adopt first but I fear more often than not they want the pedigree fluffy 'ideal' pet that is a cute wee puppy or kitten instead of the ugliest but friendliest best friend you can find at a shelter that may need a wee bit of work to integrate into your home.