« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 319606 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,675
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3760 on: Today at 11:52:13 am »
Off topic slightly....but why is it predominantly Romania that seems to have this big issue with dogs needing rehoming compared to other countries?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3761 on: Today at 11:58:02 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:51:43 am
The Foxes vs the Hammers on Sunday.

Not sure if that's a football match or Kurt Zouma's plans for the weekend.


 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,233
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3762 on: Today at 11:58:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:52:13 am
Off topic slightly....but why is it predominantly Romania that seems to have this big issue with dogs needing rehoming compared to other countries?

Its not to be honest. Hungary is bad too, as are quite a few countries that way.

Its mainly down to their lax laws around animals. So you get puppy farms over there and the puppies are expected all over Europe. Then when theyre done with the bitch they just get rid of her.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,877
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3763 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:51:43 am
The Foxes vs the Hammers on Sunday.

Jolyon Maugham's favourite fixture.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3764 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:52:13 am
Off topic slightly....but why is it predominantly Romania that seems to have this big issue with dogs needing rehoming compared to other countries?

Part of it is that there is a law in Romania allowing strays to be euthanised if theyre not adopted within 14 days, they basically get sent to kill centres where they wait to be killed unless theyre adopted within 14 days, so the charities adopt them and attempt to find them permanent homes. Apparently the start of the overpopulation stems back to their communist period where people had to move into apartments which didnt allow dogs so they were forced to abandon their pets, theres a decent article on it below;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-49980851.amp

And here if you have the stomach for it;

https://www.barkingmaddogrescue.co.uk/why-romania
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,600
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3765 on: Today at 12:10:58 pm »
I did not mention anyone in terms of adopting or not adopting as we all can have a say as no one here is an expert (I dont think) on abused animals. Fair deuce to you if you have adopted as its not easy as the two dogs I have adopted so far in my life, one was scared of his shadow for the first few months but eventually was as loving as he was loved. The other fella was the ugliest mutt in the pen he was sharing at the adoption day but was the first to come to me and lick my hand. Love at first lick but having a pet is hard work which too many find out after they get one for a Christmas present and end up dropping off at a center.

To those who end up going to a pet shop I hope to god they at least tried to adopt first but I fear more often than not they want the pedigree fluffy 'ideal' pet that is a cute wee puppy or kitten instead of the ugliest but friendliest best friend you can find at a shelter that may need a wee bit of work to integrate into your home.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »
Literally picking up a puppy tomorrow that's come over from Romania via paws2rescue.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable - it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,046
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 12:15:59 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:10:58 pm
To those who end up going to a pet shop I hope to god they at least tried to adopt first but I fear more often than not they want the pedigree fluffy 'ideal' pet that is a cute wee puppy or kitten instead of the ugliest but friendliest best friend you can find at a shelter that may need a wee bit of work to integrate into your home.
You can 'foster' too, before you adopt. That way, you take some pressure off the centres and you get some time to get used to each other. Vet bills etc. are usually taken care of, as is equipment - all you do is feed them and love them! This can lead to adoption.......and more love than you can shake a shitty stick at!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:13 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 12:19:04 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:10:58 pm
I did not mention anyone in terms of adopting or not adopting as we all can have a say as no one here is an expert (I dont think) on abused animals. Fair deuce to you if you have adopted as its not easy as the two dogs I have adopted so far in my life, one was scared of his shadow for the first few months but eventually was as loving as he was loved. The other fella was the ugliest mutt in the pen he was sharing at the adoption day but was the first to come to me and lick my hand. Love at first lick but having a pet is hard work which too many find out after they get one for a Christmas present and end up dropping off at a center.

To those who end up going to a pet shop I hope to god they at least tried to adopt first but I fear more often than not they want the pedigree fluffy 'ideal' pet that is a cute wee puppy or kitten instead of the ugliest but friendliest best friend you can find at a shelter that may need a wee bit of work to integrate into your home.

Aye, I think its a great thing to check out the shelter first, my parents got a dog from there and when we are ready We will too, I have concerns about the dogs back ground because I have a small kid, dont want it biting (through no fault of its own) but unless you go look and enquire you never find out.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3769 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:13:40 pm
Literally picking up a puppy tomorrow that's come over from Romania via paws2rescue.

Thats great!  :D Our dog was also through them, we got him almost a year ago and is just the most chilled, amazing dog.

Like with a lot of them they can take weeks to get used to the new life here, our dog had an almost 3 day panic attack and was freaking out for a while as he had never seen the inside of a house before. (he was rescued from being tied up 'guarding' a scrap metal yard.) So just be aware of that as it is something we never thought about, but depending on age he/she may react much better. He now sleeps all day, lounges around and is absolutely loving his lifelong retirement which is great to see.

I know they give you tons of information anyway but if you need any help or advice feel free to PM me.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,494
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 12:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:30:52 pm
Thats great!  :D Our dog was also through them, we got him almost a year ago and is just the most chilled, amazing dog.

Like with a lot of them they can take weeks to get used to the new life here, our dog had an almost 3 day panic attack and was freaking out for a while as he had never seen the inside of a house before. (he was rescued from being tied up 'guarding' a scrap metal yard.) So just be aware of that as it is something we never thought about, but depending on age he/she may react much better. He now sleeps all day, lounges around and is absolutely loving his lifelong retirement which is great to see.

I know they give you tons of information anyway but if you need any help or advice feel free to PM me.

Ta, will do.  Think our dog should be fine, he's only 6 months old and has socialised with loads of other dogs/people at the rescuer's place over there.  Just gotta learn Romanian so I can talk to him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 