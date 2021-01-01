Literally picking up a puppy tomorrow that's come over from Romania via paws2rescue.
Thats great!
Our dog was also through them, we got him almost a year ago and is just the most chilled, amazing dog.
Like with a lot of them they can take weeks to get used to the new life here, our dog had an almost 3 day panic attack and was freaking out for a while as he had never seen the inside of a house before. (he was rescued from being tied up 'guarding' a scrap metal yard.) So just be aware of that as it is something we never thought about, but depending on age he/she may react much better. He now sleeps all day, lounges around and is absolutely loving his lifelong retirement which is great to see.
I know they give you tons of information anyway but if you need any help or advice feel free to PM me.