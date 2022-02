Also, as a black man who's probably absolutely had enough of racism he's probably not sat there thinking "Ooh, I might get moaned at for false equivalency on RAWK". The point he's trying to make is not that what Zouma has done isn't bad but people have done worse in years gone by and not suffered as much as some people are calling for Zouma to and if you choose to misconstrue that it's on you I think.



Why should someone see this as a black man? If we start with this logic, then nobody shouldn't show any empathy for the cats, since I'm pretty sure many people, at some point of their lives have faced discrimination, due to their race, ethnicity, nationality or religion. If your battle with racism have made you to have less empathy for certain things, then I'm sorry but they won. My advice is, don't let anyone to take away that from you. That is exactly what racist people want, they want you to be a lesser human.