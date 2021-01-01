I appreciate that but Im not constantly bringing Liverpool footballers into it, Ive actually argued against those comparisons in this very thread. Its simply that its a recent photo which has been bothering me since I saw it and is relevant to the wider point of animal cruelty even if its not directly relevant to this exact point.
For the record Ive repeatedly said I want Zouma to get sacked because of this, so bringing a Liverpool player into into it if I had some backhanded ulterior motive doing so wouldnt achieve that goal. Its simply because I think it probably could be avoided by the club catching wind of it and educating the players a bit more, I appreciate they cant do it for every single thing and, as you say, footballers will do dumb things but I do think a lot of it could be (and often is these days avoided when you compare it to the regularity of dumb behaviour in the 90s and 00s).
I didn't say you were mate but others have
We can't spoon-feed them though. I'd much prefer them not to do stupid stuff. Diogo with that, a few of them shooting straight off to Dubai to play golf, Mo and the Brazilian lads seemingly supporting some (at best) questionable politicians. Lovren even worse when he was here. Even Trent with his 'u got snapchat' thing a few years ago! Robbo and his NFT stuff, which I still don't get. But you can only do so much, and young men with loadsa money are generally pretty likely to do silly things now and then. As long as its nothing drastic, it doesn't really fuss me.
This discussion should be about an absolute nutter who was kicking his cat about and then forcefully slapping it, whilst being recorded (as if its something he's done before and likes to do to get a laugh from people). And then his clubs reaction to it, which has been dreadful.