Re: General West Ham thread
Whats weirder is that the whataboutery is quite often bringing Liverpool players into the conversation. Its terribly odd. We've had Jota, Gerrard, Molby and Firmino all thrown in.
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:15:16 am
Why are people in this thread so quick to 'compare' wildly different incidents of criminality?
Nevermind the moral overlords then coming in and deciding that we can only be pissed off at one thing at a time so it can't be the cat we should have empathy for but the billions and billions from around the world.

The lack of comprehensive thinking is infuriating.

I think it's more a lack of empathy to be fair.
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:15:16 am
Why are people in this thread so quick to 'compare' wildly different incidents of criminality?
Nevermind the moral overlords then coming in and deciding that we can only be pissed off at one thing at a time so it can't be the cat we should have empathy for but the billions and billions from around the world.

The lack of comprehensive thinking is infuriating.

You can consider each incident in isolation whilst also comparing to others to get an idea of suitable proportionality.

Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: capt k on Today at 11:21:44 am
  I thought that was from the late 60's early/mid 70's..
Liverpools love affair with intrepid felines dates back the opening game of the 1964-65 season, the Reds  defending First Division champions  took on Arsenal in a match which became the first ever to have highlights televised on Match of the Day.
The original Anfield Cat, snapped during the Liverpool v Arsenal match in August 1964
A black cat appeared from the behind the Kop and held up play briefly. The invader certainly proved to be a lucky omen  Liverpool won the game 3-2 and also went on to win the FA Cup for the first time at the end of the season.
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:21:33 am
I suppose though it's the level of media attention and moral outrage from everywhere. I am not denying he is a cock but most people won't blink an eyelid when the next boat capsizes in the english channel, yet go into a frenzy because someone has kicked a cat.

As I said I am not condoning it and actually think it's pretty awful, but I can sometimes never understand the public in general when it comes to human life and those of pets. But maybe that's going off topic a bit. There is a punishment for every crime and if he is convicted then justice is served. End of.

That's the thing though.

People seem to phrasing it as "If you are bothered about this cat THEN you cannot be bothered about anything else. Ever."

It's just a surreal argument.

Most people are able to feel empathy across a range of subjects.
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:25:22 am
Whats weirder is that the whataboutery is quite often bringing Liverpool players into the conversation. Its terribly odd. We've had Jota, Gerrard, Molby and Firmino all thrown in.

Go onto the picture on Jotas Instagram and look at the bear hes stood next to, its not great.

For what its worth I also said in the same post that I suspect its ignorance rather than anything more and the onus should really be on the club to educate the players to avoid going to places like this as I dont think hes the only footballer theyve had there, it strikes me as another brand cleaning operation where theyve made a zoo and get famous people and athletes to visit it in an attempt to mask whatever the fuck theyre up to with their money.

I highly doubt Jota would like to be viewed to be endorsing that kind of thing if he knew what was going on, you can clearly see that by some of the other pictures in the post where hes feeding the animals etc.
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:31:14 am
Go onto the picture on Jotas Instagram and look at the bear hes stood next to, its not great.

For what its worth I also said in the same post that I suspect its ignorance rather than anything more and the onus should really be on the club to educate the players to avoid going to places like this as I dont think hes the only footballer theyve had there, it strikes me as another brand cleaning operation where theyve made a zoo and get famous people and athletes to visit it in an attempt to mask whatever the fuck theyre up to with their money.

I highly doubt Jota would like to be viewed to be endorsing that kind of thing if he knew what was going on, you can clearly see that by some of the other pictures in the post where hes feeding the animals etc.

I saw. Its dumb. But then I expect footballers to generally do dumb things, because they're generally dumb.

But this isn't a dumb footballer thread, or what have other footballers done thread, or every problem in the world thread. Its a West Ham thread discussing what a West Ham player has done recently and West Hams response to what that West Ham player did. The people constantly bringing Liverpool players into the conversation are either doing so because they want to close down the discussion, which is odd. Or because they want to be seen as 'winning the argument' by exposing some sort of hypocrisy in other posters, which is also odd.
Re: General West Ham thread
i'm an animal guy from forever and i struggle to comprehend the mind set, it seems more infantile than psychotic to me, as in about two year old world view level. im no expert though.

If i was the judge id take his animals away and sentence him to empathy training (if such a thing exists) and extensive volunteer work in animal charity settings which would continue untill his reports came back of his genuine contributions to just helping the animals rather than reporting as ordered. In so far as work, a 2 week suspension some more in house empathy and or psychological help/training and a strict warning last chance would be my ption.

fwiw.  If the guys doing weird things like that its got to be stopped but he needs direction and help also because thats just wacked. The point would be to have him genuinely change for the better if this is possible.

West Ham are tits though for doing nothing at the start. they didnt need to over react but not reacting at all is just unforgivable.
Re: General West Ham thread
It's possible that some people throw around whataboutery and say that his actions don't deserve harsh punishment because they don't actually think it is such a bad thing or even cruel. 'Who gives a fuck it's just a cat'.

I personally think he should get charged and if that leads to jail time or similar then this would send out a huge signal for any other sick person thinking it is ok to beat or abuse an animal.
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:35:26 am
I saw. Its dumb. But then I expect footballers to generally do dumb things, because they're generally dumb.

But this isn't a dumb footballer thread, or what have other footballers done thread, or every problem in the world thread. Its a West Ham thread discussing what a West Ham player has done recently and West Hams response to what that West Ham player did. The people constantly bringing Liverpool players into the conversation are either doing so because they want to close down the discussion, which is odd. Or because they want to be seen as 'winning the argument' by exposing some sort of hypocrisy in other posters, which is also odd.

I appreciate that but Im not constantly bringing Liverpool footballers into it, Ive actually argued against those comparisons in this very thread. Its simply that its a recent photo which has been bothering me since I saw it and is relevant to the wider point of animal cruelty even if its not directly relevant to this exact point.

For the record Ive repeatedly said I want Zouma to get sacked because of this, so bringing a Liverpool player into into it if I had some backhanded ulterior motive doing so wouldnt achieve that goal. Its simply because I think it probably could be avoided by the club catching wind of it and educating the players a bit more, I appreciate they cant do it for every single thing and, as you say, footballers will do dumb things but I do think a lot of it could be (and often is these days avoided when you compare it to the regularity of dumb behaviour in the 90s and 00s).
Re: General West Ham thread
The levels of whataboutery on this topic are insane now. He did a fucking gross thing - he's a fucking weapon and should be heavily punished.

Other things also should have higher levels of punishment - but lots of people trying to find routes to excuse this by calling out other, unrelated things and typically doing so in a tribal nature. Would expect no different from the weird mixture of Tory fans and the Twitter "finished club" brigade...
Re: General West Ham thread
Vitality and the Kissimmee tourist agency both specified that it was the actions (or lack thereof) of West Ham themselves that made them pull sponsorship. They know you can't control what your employees do in their own time, but you can control what  you do about it. Gold, Sullivan, Brady and Moyes all decided that getting 3 points to qualify for the money of the Champions League was more important than making even a token gesture of dropping him for one game and fining him. I can see why they did it, but it was idiotic to not think there'd be a backlash.

As for Adidas, they would probably have dropped him at the end of the contract anyway, this gave them a chance for good PR and a chance to end it early. Apparently a lot of the major sportswear companies are re-evaluating the worth of sponsoring every player under the sun. Huge names like Messi, Neymar, M'Bappe and Salah will still be paid huge sums but others are being dropped  when the contracts end. Tifo did an interesting video on it

https://youtu.be/d1wvKDn3Nzo
Re: General West Ham thread
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:45:48 am
I appreciate that but Im not constantly bringing Liverpool footballers into it, Ive actually argued against those comparisons in this very thread. Its simply that its a recent photo which has been bothering me since I saw it and is relevant to the wider point of animal cruelty even if its not directly relevant to this exact point.

For the record Ive repeatedly said I want Zouma to get sacked because of this, so bringing a Liverpool player into into it if I had some backhanded ulterior motive doing so wouldnt achieve that goal. Its simply because I think it probably could be avoided by the club catching wind of it and educating the players a bit more, I appreciate they cant do it for every single thing and, as you say, footballers will do dumb things but I do think a lot of it could be (and often is these days avoided when you compare it to the regularity of dumb behaviour in the 90s and 00s).

I didn't say you were mate but others have

We can't spoon-feed them though. I'd much prefer them not to do stupid stuff. Diogo with that, a few of them shooting straight off to Dubai to play golf, Mo and the Brazilian lads seemingly supporting some (at best) questionable politicians. Lovren even worse when he was here. Even Trent with his 'u got snapchat' thing a few years ago! Robbo and his NFT stuff, which I still don't get. But you can only do so much, and young men with loadsa money are generally pretty likely to do silly things now and then. As long as its nothing drastic, it doesn't really fuss me.

This discussion should be about an absolute nutter who was kicking his cat about and then forcefully slapping it, whilst being recorded (as if its something he's done before and likes to do to get a laugh from people). And then his clubs reaction to it, which has been dreadful.
