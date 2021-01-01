« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 313955 times)

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:21:14 pm
I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?

How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.

About the 1st point of punishment, the only way to ensure that crimes are not repeated by the same person is to demand and get the justice needed. This is what people are asking for.

Also, a person, when found doing a crime and punished adequately, will give others the security that people who have already been victims of different crimes/assaults/abuses will be more secure in the presence of potential threats when those threats know and have seen the level of punishment that previous crime doers have got.

Basically, justice and punishment for wrongdoers is the only safety blanket that genuine and compassionate people have, and if that is thrown out of the window, there is no way you can expect morals from certain types of people, and all will be chaos. This is why it is important that a crime meets justice, especially one that is public. If criminals are let go in public knowledge, it will give so much of an opportunity/confidence for crimes to be done by other people among public, with an idea that they can get away with it and eventually, it will lead to people thinking it is okay to do certain crimes since they are not/will not be punished for them.

About the 2nd point of reforming and rehabilitation - punishment and rehabilitation are not mutually exclusive, a person can be punished according to the law, serve time/or whatever they are asked to do and then be rehabilitated or they can be rehabilitated when they're serving time. I've seen several jails encouraging teachers to impart their knowledge and morals to people serving time, so that they can come back as a changed person. So, it's not this or the other like you're making it out. If people do find that someone is actually a changed man eventually (by actions and not by words), then of course they can redeem some of what they lost by their initial mistake.

But doing a crime, and then writing a letter saying they won't do again, will never cut it. No person changes the moment they get caught. They change through a long process of accepting punishment and then going through rehabilitation.
Logged

Online Lochgelly Violet

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 07:28:50 pm »
One thing that is surprising (and maybe telling) is how poorly West Ham have judged the situation. Surely a sane, well run organization would have made sure that Zouma never made it onto the pitch last night. There was very little upside to playing Zouma last night and the backlash inevitable.

It's like Yorkshire not realizing how badly their response to the racism report would go down in the world at large. Cultural dinosaurs run by fat torys, wholly unaware the world has changed around them.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:42:41 pm
In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.

The right thing according to me if I sponsored somebody like him, would be to withdraw the sponsor, allow him to go through whatever justice he has to, maybe guide/suggest the person to go through rehabilitation for x period of time and then get the necessary signatures from the rehabilitation officers that it has been complete, and then resume the sponsorship again to give the person a second chance. That way, I'm giving the person a chance to recover, which is the point you have raised.

But continuing to sponsor is just setting a bad example, it gives so many crime doers a leeway, and get them thinking, I can get away with this if I do this - fuck that.

After the person is rehabilitated, but for some reason repeats the offence, I would cancel the contract/sponsorship for life, and the second chance is over.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,855
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:42:41 pm
In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.

I agree with your last sentence. However the bolded part, it seems that Vitality's relationship was with West Ham the  clun not the player, and they have ended their relationship today after West Ham played Zouma last night. I don't think it is unfortunate in the slightest  or a sad reflection of society that a company and companies their associated companies take a PR hit for their actions last night.

For Zouma, I am always in favour of rehabilitation, but that involves being held accountable, accepting your punishment and showing genuine remorse and doing what you can to make amends. If those happen, then rehabilitation  and can follow. The same applies to Goodwillie.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,203
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 07:40:51 pm »
Sponsors work with "influencers" who they think align with their goals. Once that person does something stupid then they are rightly dropped as they no longer align.

I see absolutely no issue with that. People's actions have consequences, and losing sponsors is one of them when you're a footballer.

If he reforms he'll likely get another sponsor down the line, but he'll take a deserved financial hit.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,209
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 07:41:59 pm »
Another thing to consider and has possibly already been mentioned  is that this is very unlikely to have been a one off. Sick individual. Zero sympathy for him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,600
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 07:42:40 pm »
Plus.hes a footballer. If he never works again hes still set for life
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 07:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 07:28:50 pm
One thing that is surprising (and maybe telling) is how poorly West Ham have judged the situation. Surely a sane, well run organization would have made sure that Zouma never made it onto the pitch last night. There was very little upside to playing Zouma last night and the backlash inevitable.

It's like Yorkshire not realizing how badly their response to the racism report would go down in the world at large. Cultural dinosaurs run by fat torys, wholly unaware the world has changed around them.

Moyes is probably a SNP supporter if anything but thats besides the point. To say one thing and then reward the Zouma player with a starting place showed us this club has no moral authority whatsoever.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,203
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:42:40 pm
Plus.hes a footballer. If he never works again hes still set for life

Well, depends really as if he's sacked and WHU go after him for his fee then he could be wiped out.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 07:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:37:49 pm
I agree with your last sentence. However the bolded part, it seems that Vitality's relationship was with West Ham the  clun not the player, and they have ended their relationship today after West Ham played Zouma last night. I don't think it is unfortunate in the slightest  or a sad reflection of society that a company and companies their associated companies take a PR hit for their actions last night.

For Zouma, I am always in favour of rehabilitation, but that involves being held accountable, accepting your punishment and showing genuine remorse and doing what you can to make amends. If those happen, then rehabilitation  and can follow. The same applies to Goodwillie.

Exactly. Rehabilitation when your initial idea was that it was okay to hit a pet/animal/person for fun (which is much worse than being drunk and not in senses or reacting back to taunts, which certain people are prone to occasionally) is not as simple as someone making a statement of apology and moving on.

The person has to realize that it was not okay to do that genuinely, that is when rehabilitation can happen. It's a slow process and often the process only happens when the person is punished adequately. Any person will have second thoughts over certain actions/decisions/line of thought only when they meet opposition and punishment for a wrong act. Otherwise, the person's line of thought will remain the same, it's just that they will be more careful about doing the crime in public, but the root of the problem will still remain.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:53 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online Lochgelly Violet

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 08:46:32 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:43:46 pm
Moyes is probably a SNP supporter if anything but thats besides the point. To say one thing and then reward the Zouma player with a starting place showed us this club has no moral authority whatsoever.

I was more thinking about the board room and executives which should have put a hand on his shoulder. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 