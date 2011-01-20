« previous next »
Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 313529 times)

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3520 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Just seen that West Ham levied the fine against Zouma after their sponsor Vitality stated they were walking away from the club due to Zouma's actions. So basically, as soon as it looked like they'd lose money, that's when they finally did something. For all the wrong reasons rather than the ones that actually matter. Club is ran by a shower of bastards.

Didn't realise 150,000 people had signed a petition to have him prosecuted. Might actually have some legs.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3521 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:45:34 pm
This comparison is so wrong in so many levels.

Is it, Why
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3522 on: Today at 04:56:53 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:49:15 pm
I disagree with you there. I think the point he was trying to make is similar to mine. Yes Justice needs to be done and Justice needs to be seen to be done. Plus it needs to be proportional. What I am seeing here is retribution and lynch mobs. You, as a mod have a responsibility to temper this down. Else where do we go? Does his family and children deserve to suffer for his actions? What is enough retribution? When he has become 'strange fruit'? Hanging from a tree? How many on here willfully kill spiders? Are their lives unimportant? Should we hound and villify those too? What degree do we go to as a society to punish them? Do we use opinion or justice?

Edit: and before any fucker accuses me of hating animals, I bought a pair of fucking £75 converse I dont need coz Elsie my cat loves their boxes but Beryly, her sister, has chewed it to fuck.

Is it honestly lacking proportionality to sack him and expect the police to do their fucking job and arrest him?

If I got nicked for drunk driving Id expect to be arrested and Id be very aware that my job would be severely under jeopardy. I cant understand why it would be un-proportional for Zouma to be arrested for a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and his employer to consider his position untenable, especially as a small part of the job is representing himself and his employer well off the pitch, which hes absolutely failed to do by showing himself up to be an animal abusing shithouse.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3523 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
I just wondered what went through Moyes head when he was contemplating whether or not he should sit Zouma. He could have nipped the controversy in the bud, instead he opted to play him against 19th placed Watford. That to me he was signalling he personally didnt think it was a big deal, and that supporting Zouma was much more important than the grandiose words he threw around after the game.

What a bizarre decision.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3524 on: Today at 04:57:46 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:44:51 pm
My two are rescue cats. I had been fostering them (mother, 2 years old, her kitten was just 5 weeks old) - now they're fully settled and I signed the papers this week with Estonia's RSPCA - I officially belong to them now, as there bounded and contracted servant and I love it!!!!! They're ragdolls and had been liberated from the squalid conditions of an illegal breeder. You don't want to know the details - makes Zouma look like a fuckin saint.......so this incident really hit close to home. Cats and dogs are particularly vulnerable to abuse and carry the psychological scars of ill treatment for life. Fact.
Good on you mate, shame that more people won't do something similar, and I really like that approach in Estonia. I've not had anything like that myself, but as a converted cat person having got mine 2 years ago following consistent nagging from my partner, I absolutely adore our cat and love how affectionate and sociable she is, so just the thought of someone doing that to a defenceless cat infuriates me.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 04:58:12 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:49:15 pm
I disagree with you there. I think the point he was trying to make is similar to mine. Yes Justice needs to be done and Justice needs to be seen to be done. Plus it needs to be proportional. What I am seeing here is retribution and lynch mobs. You, as a mod have a responsibility to temper this down. Else where do we go? Does his family and children deserve to suffer for his actions? What is enough retribution? When he has become 'strange fruit'? Hanging from a tree? How many on here willfully kill spiders? Are their lives unimportant? Should we hound and villify those too? What degree do we go to as a society to punish them? Do we use opinion or justice?

Edit: and before any fucker accuses me of hating animals, I bought a pair of fucking £75 converse I dont need coz Elsie my cat loves their boxes but Beryly, her sister, has chewed it to fuck.

Maybe you and some others aren't aware of one thing but abusing animals and enjoying doing it, it's one of signs of a psychopath person.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:49:15 pm
I disagree with you there. I think the point he was trying to make is similar to mine. Yes Justice needs to be done and Justice needs to be seen to be done. Plus it needs to be proportional. What I am seeing here is retribution and lynch mobs. You, as a mod have a responsibility to temper this down. Else where do we go? Does his family and children deserve to suffer for his actions? What is enough retribution? When he has become 'strange fruit'? Hanging from a tree? How many on here willfully kill spiders? Are their lives unimportant? Should we hound and villify those too? What degree do we go to as a society to punish them? Do we use opinion or justice?

Edit: and before any fucker accuses me of hating animals, I bought a pair of fucking £75 converse I dont need coz Elsie my cat loves their boxes but Beryly, her sister, has chewed it to fuck.
If you, or anyone else, sees something specific that crosses a line, then YOU have a responsibility to report it. It's a collective thing. Don't be telling me what my responsibilities as a mod are - we run this place voluntarily and in our free time. Last time I looked, killing a spider wasn't a criminal offence but booting a cat across a kitchen and chasing it around the house is. That post of mine - and this one, for that matter, are as me, not as a mod. If the staff room sees fit to demote me, I'll take that.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:56:15 pm
Is it, Why
Because whilst it's dangerous ground to conflate particular crimes, I think most would agree that throwing some punches against someone who's wound you up, whilst horrible behaviour, is nowhere near as horrendous and abhorrent as sexual assault.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 05:05:30 pm »
Yes 24+7 if I see someone breaking the law I report it and leave it to justice. I do not involve myself in a lynch mob to hound that person. I rely on The Law. Yes, I hope he gets prosecuted. But I leave it to the professionals to establish his punishment. I do not get dragged along with social media trends. That is dangerous ground.

Thank you for your service. I do appreciate it. But whether or not its from you as you or you as a mod, is unclear. But what really rattles my cage is social media hysteria.

Your glib response about spiders dissapoints me. I like the fuckers and dont kill them. Ner.

Edit: none of this is personal you understand. I understand your anger as neither you nor I would dream of hurting the lazy furry bastards.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 05:05:30 pm
Yes 24+7 if I see someone breaking the law I report it and leave it to justice. I do not involve myself in a lynch mob to hound that person. I rely on The Law. Yes, I hope he gets prosecuted. But I leave it to the professionals to establish his punishment. I do not get dragged along with social media trends. That is dangerous ground.

Thank you for your service. I do appreciate it. But whether or not its from you as you or you as a mod, is unclear. But what really rattles my cage is social media hysteria.

Your glib response about spiders dissapoints me. I like the fuckers and dont kill them. Ner.

If youre seriously of the opinion that reporting something to the police is likely to result in justice of any sort the majority of the time then I dont know what to say to you.

The fucking issue with this is that justice hasnt been done, hes been fined (in the context of his salary) a paltry amount and the MET have stated that they wont be investigating it.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:45:22 pm
I know we won't get a proper answer, but is there any particular reason you felt you needed to lump Gerrard and Molby in with alleged rapists and someone who caused death by dangerous driving?

There's a quite unusual theme amongst certain posters of trying to involve Liverpool players in any sort of conversation around morality etc. Its....yeah, a bit odd.

the reason was I was thinking of different types of cases, I didnt include Johnson and Rix as sex crimes are covered by Mendy and Greenwood, I didnt include Barton as he is a serial offender, Gerrard was a good example as he hit a ssaulted someone  so did Zouma.
Molby, offence was bad enough for a 3 month jail term. I forgot about Micky Thomas

You are obviously trying to make a point, what is it, Why do you think I Included Liverpool players?

Next Question - Is there a reason why I cant include Liverpool players ?


Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:59:53 pm
Spot on. He is a piece of shit, given his intentions to hurt the animal and to do it in front of his kid is doubly fucked up. Cruelty to animals make my blood boil, theres far to many incidents of it too. The last thing we need is kids and teens out and about now looking for cats to do a Zouma. He has neglected his responsibility as a role model and fucked up big time in my book.

I feel the same way. What we have on display is a complete disregard for the life of a another sentient being, a being that you have consciously made a part of your own household, only to abuse and humiliate it for your own enjoyment and laughs. And those poor kids watching it. Ive been pretty upset since I saw the news, and abstained from commenting thus far. Just despicable and he should bear consequences.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 05:11:06 pm »
Cool Jm55, lets organise a mob and go around doing vigilante style justice.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 05:12:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:45:22 pm
I know we won't get a proper answer, but is there any particular reason you felt you needed to lump Gerrard and Molby in with alleged rapists and someone who caused death by dangerous driving?

There's a quite unusual theme amongst certain posters of trying to involve Liverpool players in any sort of conversation around morality etc. Its....yeah, a bit odd.

Goodwillie isn't alleged
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 05:13:55 pm »
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm »
now thats funny^
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 05:15:35 pm »
"Adidas has ended its sponsorship deal with Kurt Zouma following the video footage of him kicking and slapping one of his cats.

He was fined $338,763 by West Ham this morning and his two cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA, a UK animal welfare charity."
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
sack the  c*nt
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:09:12 pm
the reason was I was thinking of different types of cases, I didnt include Johnson and Rix as sex crimes are covered by Mendy and Greenwood, I didnt include Barton as he is a serial offender, Gerrard was a good example as he hit a ssaulted someone  so did Zouma.
Molby, offence was bad enough for a 3 month jail term. I forgot about Micky Thomas

You are obviously trying to make a point, what is it, Why do you think I Included Liverpool players?

Next Question - Is there a reason why I cant include Liverpool players ?



With the greatest of respect, what the everloving fuck are you prattling on about?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 05:19:52 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 05:05:30 pm
Yes 24+7 if I see someone breaking the law I report it and leave it to justice. I do not involve myself in a lynch mob to hound that person. I rely on The Law. Yes, I hope he gets prosecuted. But I leave it to the professionals to establish his punishment. I do not get dragged along with social media trends. That is dangerous ground.

Thank you for your service. I do appreciate it. But whether or not its from you as you or you as a mod, is unclear. But what really rattles my cage is social media hysteria.

Your glib response about spiders dissapoints me. I like the fuckers and dont kill them. Ner.

Edit: none of this is personal you understand. I understand your anger as neither you nor I would dream of hurting the lazy furry bastards.
Cheers boots - please always assume that my responses are as me, unless otherwise stated. I don't kill spiders either, by the way......glibness was not intended, rather it was to serve the point that in this specific case the law is being pointedly ignored (apparently the police will not be investigating :no ) - I don't see a lynch mob, I see a lot of pissed off people rightly angry that this guy appears to be going to get off from committing a crime.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 05:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:15:35 pm
"Adidas has ended its sponsorship deal with Kurt Zouma following the video footage of him kicking and slapping one of his cats.

He was fined $338,763 by West Ham this morning and his two cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA, a UK animal welfare charity."


His cats are safe now, that's the main thing for me. I just wish the police would take it seriously.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm »
I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?

How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 05:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:17:53 pm
With the greatest of respect, what the everloving fuck are you prattling on about?

answering a question
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Cheers Gerry. For a while there I thought I was on GOT forum.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:22:01 pm
answering a question
Which you raised yourself with your utterly absurd whataboutery.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 05:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:25:26 pm
Which you raised yourself with your utterly absurd whataboutery.

Whataboutery, is usually used to defenf or deflect from something, which is clearly not what Im doing, I was posing 2 questions
What level of offence from a footballer would require him never being allowed to play again? and is it right that players are help to a different standard than others in society?

So no, not whataboutery
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 05:11:06 pm
Cool Jm55, lets organise a mob and go around doing vigilante style justice.

How is it vigilante justice to want the police to investigate a crime which the accused has already confessed to?

How would you feel if you had a pet and someone did that to it and then the bizzies immediately confirmed that they wouldnt be investigating it? Would you challenge that response or just accept that its up to them to enact justice?

Its a staggering position to see a crime being committed that carries a sentence of 5 years and willingly accept that it wont be investigated on the grounds of leaving justice to a body that have shown time and again that theyve little interest in implementing it, and fans of this club are all to aware of that point.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 05:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:21:14 pm
I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?

How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.

If you ran a business, would you sponsor someone who twats cats in front of kids?. Or would you continue to sponsor him?. I get what your saying, teach and rehabilitate sounds good, but it wont stop people and organisations being angry or disappointed in what he has done, As for lynch mobs? I dont think so, people are talking from their own view points, nothing organised, the petition, maybe, but most are relying on their own values and using their own voices.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 05:41:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:04:23 pm
When?

Valentines day.


(not for you)

Zouma isn't fucking African
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 05:42:41 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:36:10 pm
If you ran a business, would you sponsor someone who twats cats in front of kids?. Or would you continue to sponsor him?. I get what your saying, teach and rehabilitate sounds good, but it wont stop people and organisations being angry or disappointed in what he has done, As for lynch mobs? I dont think so, people are talking from their own view points, nothing organised, the petition, maybe, but most are relying on their own values and using their own voices.

In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 05:44:37 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:36:10 pm
If you ran a business, would you sponsor someone who twats cats in front of kids?. Or would you continue to sponsor him?. I get what your saying, teach and rehabilitate sounds good, but it wont stop people and organisations being angry or disappointed in what he has done, As for lynch mobs? I dont think so, people are talking from their own view points, nothing organised, the petition, maybe, but most are relying on their own values and using their own voices.

exactly.

Theres probably a load of stuff other footballers have done Ive completely ignored and made no comment on, which may not be a good thing like, but thats how it is. Only reason I feel strongly about this is because it is really top of my shit list in abhorrent human behaviour. People may not agree with that, but thats just my view. So Gerry calling it a lynch mob mentality is way off the mark for me. 

As is whoever it was saying move on.  Id hazard a guess that Zouma is wondering what the fuss is all about, and that he isnt a first time offender in abusing his cat. So if it takes him losing sponsorships and getting fined and hopefully being prosecuted to realise that hes a grade A prick and a vile person who needs to get some serious help, then good.  And again, that isnt lynch mob mentality or cancel culture, or whatever.

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 05:46:24 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 05:11:06 pm
Cool Jm55, lets organise a mob and go around doing vigilante style justice.

Should send a JCB round.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 05:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:06:01 pm
As much as Id love to see West Ham sack this piece of shit, thats partly me coming from an emotional place as people hurting animals is top of my shit list.

I do though want to see the coward arrested and charged and punished. West Ham should have suspended him without pay at least. To play him last night was disgraceful, and shame on Moyes and the powers that be at that club.

BUT people do get sacked for cruelty to animals - that horse kicking coward at the hunt got sacked I think? Doesnt mean they cant work ever again does it - so I dont think its wrong to suggest West Ham should or could have done that. Getting sacked doesn't mean losing a livelihood forever - so not sure why you are taking that angle - unless people have said he should never work again (not read everything on it clearly!).


Good post, thank you

Ive took that angle as I find it a more complex and interesting question than sacking someone. The sacking question is quite straigtforward, based on likely clauses in an employment contract regarding behaviour

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 06:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:42:41 pm
punched a DJ

Wasn't he acquitted ?
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 06:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:12:22 pm
Goodwillie isn't alleged

I know hes not mate but went plural just to cover backs with the others
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3555 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:21:14 pm
I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?

How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.

Well said.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3556 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:42:41 pm
In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.

More so IMO, its a reflection on society that people think its ok to batter animals. Its equally important IMO that someone stands up for the animals who are defenceless. Im not standing by people who do this, if he genuinely learns his lesson and never hits another animal the lesson could come from the backlash, the guilt? No one wants to hurt the guy, but they are pissed off with him. for me its not wrong for people to be upset and angry at those who are cruel to animals. to say dont get so angry and give the guy a chance, from my perspective isnt the important issue here, the well-being of the animals is. He can either go sort himself out and try to change for the better, if he somehow cant, then friends and family can help or even West Ham can help, the cat had no help, now there are people standing up for it. If he deserves a chance right now, was the RSPCA wrong to take the cats away? Couldnt they have given him some lessons on why he shouldnt hit his pets in front of his kids and be on there way?.anyway, sorry if it looks like Im going on, Ill leave it there.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3557 on: Today at 07:05:46 pm »
Hey, I mind this one time, right, I was stationed oot in Belize, right, and I had this little macaque monkey as a pet, right. And one day, I came back to me tent, right, and it had eaten all me fags. So I picked it up and I threw it in the sea.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3558 on: Today at 07:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:05:46 pm
Hey, I mind this one time, right, I was stationed oot in Belize, right, and I had this little macaque monkey as a pet, right. And one day, I came back to me tent, right, and it had eaten all me fags. So I picked it up and I threw it in the sea.

