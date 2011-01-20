This comparison is so wrong in so many levels.
I disagree with you there. I think the point he was trying to make is similar to mine. Yes Justice needs to be done and Justice needs to be seen to be done. Plus it needs to be proportional. What I am seeing here is retribution and lynch mobs. You, as a mod have a responsibility to temper this down. Else where do we go? Does his family and children deserve to suffer for his actions? What is enough retribution? When he has become 'strange fruit'? Hanging from a tree? How many on here willfully kill spiders? Are their lives unimportant? Should we hound and villify those too? What degree do we go to as a society to punish them? Do we use opinion or justice? Edit: and before any fucker accuses me of hating animals, I bought a pair of fucking £75 converse I dont need coz Elsie my cat loves their boxes but Beryly, her sister, has chewed it to fuck.
My two are rescue cats. I had been fostering them (mother, 2 years old, her kitten was just 5 weeks old) - now they're fully settled and I signed the papers this week with Estonia's RSPCA - I officially belong to them now, as there bounded and contracted servant and I love it!!!!! They're ragdolls and had been liberated from the squalid conditions of an illegal breeder. You don't want to know the details - makes Zouma look like a fuckin saint.......so this incident really hit close to home. Cats and dogs are particularly vulnerable to abuse and carry the psychological scars of ill treatment for life. Fact.
Is it, Why
Yes 24+7 if I see someone breaking the law I report it and leave it to justice. I do not involve myself in a lynch mob to hound that person. I rely on The Law. Yes, I hope he gets prosecuted. But I leave it to the professionals to establish his punishment. I do not get dragged along with social media trends. That is dangerous ground.Thank you for your service. I do appreciate it. But whether or not its from you as you or you as a mod, is unclear. But what really rattles my cage is social media hysteria. Your glib response about spiders dissapoints me. I like the fuckers and dont kill them. Ner.
I know we won't get a proper answer, but is there any particular reason you felt you needed to lump Gerrard and Molby in with alleged rapists and someone who caused death by dangerous driving?There's a quite unusual theme amongst certain posters of trying to involve Liverpool players in any sort of conversation around morality etc. Its....yeah, a bit odd.
Spot on. He is a piece of shit, given his intentions to hurt the animal and to do it in front of his kid is doubly fucked up. Cruelty to animals make my blood boil, theres far to many incidents of it too. The last thing we need is kids and teens out and about now looking for cats to do a Zouma. He has neglected his responsibility as a role model and fucked up big time in my book.
the reason was I was thinking of different types of cases, I didnt include Johnson and Rix as sex crimes are covered by Mendy and Greenwood, I didnt include Barton as he is a serial offender, Gerrard was a good example as he hit a ssaulted someone so did Zouma.Molby, offence was bad enough for a 3 month jail term. I forgot about Micky ThomasYou are obviously trying to make a point, what is it, Why do you think I Included Liverpool players?Next Question - Is there a reason why I cant include Liverpool players ?
"Adidas has ended its sponsorship deal with Kurt Zouma following the video footage of him kicking and slapping one of his cats.He was fined $338,763 by West Ham this morning and his two cats have been taken into care by the RSPCA, a UK animal welfare charity."
With the greatest of respect, what the everloving fuck are you prattling on about?
answering a question
Which you raised yourself with your utterly absurd whataboutery.
Cool Jm55, lets organise a mob and go around doing vigilante style justice.
I agree with you for what it's worth Boots and said as much this morning. Of course there is always a fine line between adequate punishment and too much. Unfortunately people aren't keen to tread that line anymore, they go full bore. West Ham are losing sponsors, Zouma is losing his personal deals and if anybody thinks we're finished here they're deluded. The only thing that satisfies a large number of people these days is to effectively finish them. I would be amazed if it doesn't finish up with West Ham having to either "mutually agree" to part ways or plain sacking him. I can't see him being able to play football in England ever again. I just cannot agree with anybody who believes this is the way to go now. For absence of doubt, once again it's a horrible act he committed; pre meditated and cowardly but this lynch mob mentality is just chronic nowadays and I'm bored of it. Every time somebody makes a mistake every man and his fucking dog is called to arms to make sure 'justice' is served. Chris Packham ffs?How about as a society we seek to teach and rehabilitate people instead of this charade we're seeing. I hope to god nobody from RAWK is in the unfortunate position of ever making a big mistake that becomes well publicised because the way we're moving as a society they'll find it impossible to come back from it.
When?
If you ran a business, would you sponsor someone who twats cats in front of kids?. Or would you continue to sponsor him?. I get what your saying, teach and rehabilitate sounds good, but it wont stop people and organisations being angry or disappointed in what he has done, As for lynch mobs? I dont think so, people are talking from their own view points, nothing organised, the petition, maybe, but most are relying on their own values and using their own voices.
As much as Id love to see West Ham sack this piece of shit, thats partly me coming from an emotional place as people hurting animals is top of my shit list. I do though want to see the coward arrested and charged and punished. West Ham should have suspended him without pay at least. To play him last night was disgraceful, and shame on Moyes and the powers that be at that club. BUT people do get sacked for cruelty to animals - that horse kicking coward at the hunt got sacked I think? Doesnt mean they cant work ever again does it - so I dont think its wrong to suggest West Ham should or could have done that. Getting sacked doesn't mean losing a livelihood forever - so not sure why you are taking that angle - unless people have said he should never work again (not read everything on it clearly!).
punched a DJ
Goodwillie isn't alleged
In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.
Hey, I mind this one time, right, I was stationed oot in Belize, right, and I had this little macaque monkey as a pet, right. And one day, I came back to me tent, right, and it had eaten all me fags. So I picked it up and I threw it in the sea.
