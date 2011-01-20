In this case I honestly can say I would because this is not something somebody cannot recover from. I get why they're pulling funding because of the outrage and all that feeds in to. Unfortunately it's a reflection on society again that Vitality's value would take a shit if they showed loyalty to West Ham. Sometimes it might be nice for people to stand by somebody and allow them to demonstrate they can improve though. I don't think as a society we always need to seek the harshest revenge we can think of as a way to get back at somebody.



More so IMO, its a reflection on society that people think its ok to batter animals. Its equally important IMO that someone stands up for the animals who are defenceless. Im not standing by people who do this, if he genuinely learns his lesson and never hits another animal the lesson could come from the backlash, the guilt? No one wants to hurt the guy, but they are pissed off with him. for me its not wrong for people to be upset and angry at those who are cruel to animals. to say dont get so angry and give the guy a chance, from my perspective isnt the important issue here, the well-being of the animals is. He can either go sort himself out and try to change for the better, if he somehow cant, then friends and family can help or even West Ham can help, the cat had no help, now there are people standing up for it. If he deserves a chance right now, was the RSPCA wrong to take the cats away? Couldnt they have given him some lessons on why he shouldnt hit his pets in front of his kids and be on there way?.anyway, sorry if it looks like Im going on, Ill leave it there.