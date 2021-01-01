interesting question where do you draw the line on losing their liveliehood



Mendy

Greenwood

Goodwillie

M Alonso

Zouma

Gerrard

Molby



is it just football they cant work in?



Do the any of the Above offences block you from employment outside of football or are we holding famous/rich people to higher standards



As much as Id love to see West Ham sack this piece of shit, thats partly me coming from an emotional place as people hurting animals is top of my shit list.I do though want to see the coward arrested and charged and punished. West Ham should have suspended him without pay at least. To play him last night was disgraceful, and shame on Moyes and the powers that be at that club.BUT people do get sacked for cruelty to animals - that horse kicking coward at the hunt got sacked I think? Doesnt mean they cant work ever again does it - so I dont think its wrong to suggest West Ham should or could have done that. Getting sacked doesn't mean losing a livelihood forever - so not sure why you are taking that angle - unless people have said he should never work again (not read everything on it clearly!).