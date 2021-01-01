« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: General West Ham thread  (Read 312491 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 03:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:06:43 pm
interesting question  where do you draw  the line on losing their liveliehood

Mendy
Greenwood
Goodwillie
M Alonso
Zouma
Gerrard
Molby

is it just football they cant work in?

Do the any of the Above offences block you from employment outside of football  or are we holding famous/rich people to higher standards

It depends on severity of course but some of the allegations of the above would stop you from getting some forms of work, and are of such an abhorrent nature, that they do (or should) stop you from "celebrity work" because of the allegations.
Logged

Offline redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 03:31:01 pm »
Peter Bonetti turning in his grave.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,745
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 03:32:34 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 03:27:08 pm

I went last night and he was booed by a lot of West Ham Fans as well as Watford Fans. Moyes didn't read the room, typically, and should not have played him.

I am pleased to hear that mate.  I have a good friend who lives in Hackney and supported West Ham his whole life and he was telling me earlier that they were giving the cat kicker plenty of grief, Booo every time he touched the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 03:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:00 am
Effes is long gone mate.


aah yes I remember that  ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,404
  • Truthiness
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 03:36:01 pm »
Vitality have suspending their sponsorship as their 'wellness partner'.  When sponsors start to pull the cash, that's when shit gets serious for clubs.  Expect a suspension in the next 24 hours or so.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,197
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:36:01 pm
Vitality have suspending their sponsorship as their 'wellness partner'.  When sponsors start to pull the cash, that's when shit gets serious for clubs.  Expect a suspension in the next 24 hours or so.

Good. It was a total fuck up from the club to allow him to play last night.

Saw a tweet from another of their sponsors saying they were considering their deal too.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,745
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 03:32:47 pm

aah yes I remember that  ;D
How could we possibly forget it saying as little dick nick brings it up like every half an hour.    :P
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,745
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 03:39:26 pm »
I can hardly believe this shithouse is paid half a million pounds a month.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 03:42:41 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 03:29:25 pm

What did Gerrard do ?

punched a DJ
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,952
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 03:43:31 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 03:29:25 pm

What did Gerrard do ?

I'm assuming he's referring to the time he punched a dj.

Bit weird to throw that in with rapists and drink driving murderers.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:43:31 pm
I'm assuming he's referring to the time he punched a dj.

Bit weird to throw that in with rapists and drink driving murderers.

maybe you didnt understand the question
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,952
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:45:29 pm
maybe you didnt understand the question

I fully understood it. It's still weird to list hitting someone a dig, which is a professional sport, alongside rapists and people that have killed due to driving with alcohol in their system.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:56:57 pm
I think they would have done the right thing just as Man City, Everton and Man U have.  The severity of those alleged crimes would have forced them to involve (sensible) legal people.


I dunno.. Sunderland carried on playing Adam Johnson right up until he plead guilty.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 03:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:47:59 pm
I fully understood it. It's still weird to list hitting someone a dig, which is a professional sport, alongside rapists and people that have killed due to driving with alcohol in their system.

Ive no idea what the bolded part means

I dont think you did understand it, its not an exhaustive list, neither Zouma or Gerrard or Molby killed or rape anyone
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 03:57:36 pm »
I dont think he should lose his job as a footballer personally. I adore cats. I have 2. Ive had a cat in my home for all my life. There comes a time when justice is replaced by retribution and I dont think thats a good thing for a decent society. People need to be allowed to learn and rehabilitate. BTW, this is for Zouma. Peado's, well I'd just shoot them as soon as guilty was said. Rapists? Hmmm...prob just a kneecap or two. But yes he hurt the cats, and if it'd been in my presence I'dve collected his crackers on my knee. But replacing justice with retribution sits uncomfortably with me.

As for Stevie punching a DJ, well theres a few that could use a good kicking. Esp those wankers doing wedding discos playing hey ho silver fucking lining and the like or wham ffs.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,699
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 03:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:36:01 pm
Vitality have suspending their sponsorship as their 'wellness partner'.  When sponsors start to pull the cash, that's when shit gets serious for clubs.  Expect a suspension in the next 24 hours or so.

Good.
Said last night on this thread I hoped sponsors start pulling their deals.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 03:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:06:43 pm
interesting question  where do you draw  the line on losing their liveliehood

Mendy
Greenwood
Goodwillie
M Alonso
Zouma
Gerrard
Molby

is it just football they cant work in?

Do the any of the Above offences block you from employment outside of football  or are we holding famous/rich people to higher standards

They're automatically held to higher standards by being constantly in the public eye. If social media was such the massive beast it is now when Marcos Alonso did what he did, his career would've took a completely different trajectory i'm sure. People can now find out about these things and the touch of a screen, a few years ago you'd probably not even notice David Goodwillie signing for Raith Rovers unless a tabloid picked up on it.

That being said the likes of Mendy & Greenwood should be condemned for their actions whatever industry they work in.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,745
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 04:00:24 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:57:36 pm
I dont think he should lose his job as a footballer personally. I adore cats. I have 2. Ive had a cat in my home for all my life. There comes a time when justice is replaced by retribution and I dont think thats a good thing for a decent society. People need to be allowed to learn and rehabilitate. BTW, this is for Zouma. Peado's, well I'd just shoot them as soon as guilty was said. Rapists? Hmmm...prob just a kneecap or two. But yes he hurt the cats, and if it'd been in my presence I'dve collected his crackers on my knee. But replacing justice with retribution sits uncomfortably with me.

As for Stevie punching a DJ, well theres a few that could use a good kicking. Esp those wankers doing wedding discos playing hey ho silver fucking lining and the like or wham ffs.


What about Aggadoo?
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,767
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 04:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:43:31 pm
I'm assuming he's referring to the time he punched a dj.

Bit weird to throw that in with rapists and drink driving murderers.

A DJ probably saved their life.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm »
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,197
  • YNWA
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:02:36 pm
A DJ probably saved their life.

When?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,699
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 04:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:06:43 pm
interesting question  where do you draw  the line on losing their liveliehood

Mendy
Greenwood
Goodwillie
M Alonso
Zouma
Gerrard
Molby

is it just football they cant work in?

Do the any of the Above offences block you from employment outside of football  or are we holding famous/rich people to higher standards

As much as Id love to see West Ham sack this piece of shit, thats partly me coming from an emotional place as people hurting animals is top of my shit list.

I do though want to see the coward arrested and charged and punished. West Ham should have suspended him without pay at least. To play him last night was disgraceful, and shame on Moyes and the powers that be at that club.

BUT people do get sacked for cruelty to animals - that horse kicking coward at the hunt got sacked I think? Doesnt mean they cant work ever again does it - so I dont think its wrong to suggest West Ham should or could have done that. Getting sacked doesn't mean losing a livelihood forever - so not sure why you are taking that angle - unless people have said he should never work again (not read everything on it clearly!).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 04:06:05 pm »
What a storm in a tea cup.

Fine him, condemn his actions, make him learn his lesson. But some are going way too far.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,055
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:40:28 pm
West Ham confirmed Kurt Zouma fined "the maximum amount possible" and the money donated to animal charities. That is two weeks' wages - understood to be £250,000

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1491416842099130368?s=20&t=vW-O0S-RR0b6iuW6gZQMTA

Good I spose, at least itll benefit something worthy.  But also, Zouma is on 125k a week..... this fucking sport at this level, broken beyond repair if average players like him are on that amount.

The maximum amount you can fine a player is 6 weeks wages according to Simon Jordan.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 