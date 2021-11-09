Corners are part of the game my dude. When we won the league, we won plenty of games scoring from corners.



They are, however you would expect the first one to be ruled out. Also if you watch the other one, Antonio starts off impeding Alisson as the kick is about to be taken then moved away and Alisson fell for it. Scoring from 2 corners does not make a team into title challengers tho.With many teams getting away with dark arts stuff against us I would like us to develop a bit of a nasty streak at times, or Atleast stand up for ourselves( harass the referee if a decision incorrectly goes against us).