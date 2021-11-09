West Ham are getting far more credit than they deserve for yesterdays win. They scored from 2 corners, first one was a foul on Alisson and second one Alisson was too concerned with Antonio impeding him as the corner was taken. The other goal was a breakaway which shouldve been stopped. Apart from that they created nothing. If the officials do their job then West Ham have no chance of winning that game.
Corners are part of the game my dude. When we won the league, we won plenty of games scoring from corners.
ACL injury?? I thought Jota just elbowed him
He went down numerous times and then tried to play on at one stage. I suspect he did an awful lot more damage when he did that.
Maybe he landed awkwardly after fouling Alisson for the first goal?
Ogbonna done his ACL
Im sure he went down with the knee injury, then played on, then came off following the unintentional elbow from Jota.
They are, however you would expect the first one to be ruled out. Also if you watch the other one, Antonio starts off impeding Alisson as the kick is about to be taken then moved away and Alisson fell for it. Scoring from 2 corners does not make a team into title challengers tho. With many teams getting away with dark arts stuff against us I would like us to develop a bit of a nasty streak at times, or Atleast stand up for ourselves( harass the referee if a decision incorrectly goes against us).
Have to admit, Bowen is better than I thought
Their new 27% Czech shareholder is confirmed.
