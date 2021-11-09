« previous next »
Red-Soldier

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 01:32:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on November  8, 2021, 08:42:48 pm
West Ham are getting far more credit than they deserve for yesterdays win. They scored from 2 corners, first one was a foul on Alisson and second one Alisson was too concerned with Antonio impeding him as the corner was taken. The other goal was a breakaway which shouldve been stopped. Apart from that they created nothing. If the officials do their job then West Ham have no chance of winning that game.

Yes, but don't let that ruin a good story.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:07:46 pm
Quote from: JRed on November  8, 2021, 08:42:48 pm
West Ham are getting far more credit than they deserve for yesterdays win. They scored from 2 corners, first one was a foul on Alisson and second one Alisson was too concerned with Antonio impeding him as the corner was taken. The other goal was a breakaway which shouldve been stopped. Apart from that they created nothing. If the officials do their job then West Ham have no chance of winning that game.

Corners are part of the game my dude. When we won the league, we won plenty of games scoring from corners.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

JRed

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:13:16 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November  9, 2021, 05:07:46 pm
Corners are part of the game my dude. When we won the league, we won plenty of games scoring from corners.
They are, however you would expect the first one to be ruled out. Also if you watch the other one, Antonio starts off impeding Alisson as the kick is about to be taken then moved away and Alisson fell for it. Scoring from 2 corners does not make a team into title challengers tho.
With many teams getting away with dark arts stuff against us I would like us to develop a bit of a nasty streak at times, or Atleast stand up for ourselves( harass the referee if a decision incorrectly goes against us).
jillc

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:23:48 pm
Quote from: On Axis on November  9, 2021, 12:52:44 pm
ACL injury?? I thought Jota just elbowed him  :o

He went down numerous times and then tried to play on at one stage. I suspect he did an awful lot more damage when he did that.
JRed

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:25:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on November  9, 2021, 05:23:48 pm
He went down numerous times and then tried to play on at one stage. I suspect he did an awful lot more damage when he did that.
Maybe he landed awkwardly after fouling Alisson for the first goal?
jillc

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:30:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on November  9, 2021, 05:25:11 pm
Maybe he landed awkwardly after fouling Alisson for the first goal?

Could be, he was throwing himself into a lot of challenges that afternoon.
Fortneef

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:47:27 pm
Yous should be nice about Moyes. The better the manager he is, the worse that makes Everton and Man Utd.
Samio

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:51:47 pm
Ogbonna done his ACL

Im sure he went down with the knee injury, then played on, then came off following the unintentional elbow from Jota.
Red-Soldier

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 05:54:08 pm
Quote from: Samio on November  9, 2021, 05:51:47 pm
Ogbonna done his ACL

Im sure he went down with the knee injury, then played on, then came off following the unintentional elbow from Jota.

He did.

Shame.
Samio

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 06:00:51 pm
Admittedly, at the time, I was shouting at the telly for him to get off the f*cking pitch as well.

My bad.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: General West Ham thread
November 9, 2021, 06:32:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on November  9, 2021, 05:13:16 pm
They are, however you would expect the first one to be ruled out. Also if you watch the other one, Antonio starts off impeding Alisson as the kick is about to be taken then moved away and Alisson fell for it. Scoring from 2 corners does not make a team into title challengers tho.
With many teams getting away with dark arts stuff against us I would like us to develop a bit of a nasty streak at times, or Atleast stand up for ourselves( harass the referee if a decision incorrectly goes against us).

I'm frustrated as anyone with that defeat, but their dark arts worked perfectly against us. I sill have no idea why our defenders weren't fighting with West Ham players for Alisson's space. They were allowed to stick to Alisson like a glue, and I've never seen us allowing that before. It was very very strange for me, and i blame only ourselves for that.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

sinnermichael

Re: General West Ham thread
November 10, 2021, 01:11:45 pm
Their new 27% Czech shareholder is confirmed.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: General West Ham thread
December 6, 2021, 10:23:10 am
Have to admit, Bowen is better than I thought
FiSh77

Re: General West Ham thread
December 6, 2021, 10:27:45 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  6, 2021, 10:23:10 am
Have to admit, Bowen is better than I thought

newterp

Re: General West Ham thread
December 6, 2021, 02:59:04 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 10, 2021, 01:11:45 pm
Their new 27% Czech shareholder is confirmed.

He's still not writing the checks.



(ok ok ban me - tired on a monday morning after a busy weekend).
rushyman

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:07:28 am
Watching them then they recycle the ball well, keep it in the right areas, passing is good, good off ball

But theyll finish behind a very shit Man U who theyre clearly better than

Its an odd phenomenon
