But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.
Why was he sacked though?
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock. Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round. In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him. How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21Who thought that video was a good idea
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
Those replies, christ, talk about underwhelmed
They've pulled off a masterclass<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E</a>
Only two or three managers with a better win record in the league, he says
Moyes in press conference today::"That's what I do, I win."
A truly atrocious signing.This is a man who has utterly failed as manager of Manchester United, Real Sociedad (28.57% win rate), Sunderland (relegated, 18.6% win rate) and West Ham themselves (29.03% win rate, their worst even win rate behind Aran Grant).Hes shit, he gets shit results, yet gets paid a fortune
Moyes in press conference today::"That's what I do, I win without winning."
