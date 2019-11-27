« previous next »
General West Ham thread

Red-Soldier

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 01:28:25 PM
But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.
Red Bird

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 02:05:50 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:28:25 PM
But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.
Maybe the owners should just accept being a mediocre, mid-table Premier  League team. In which case, Moyes perfectly suits West Ham.
Rob Dylan

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 02:23:56 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:28:25 PM
But he kept them up last time, and got some decent results.

Why was he sacked though?
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 02:37:57 PM
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 02:23:56 PM
Why was he sacked though?

They wanted to challenge for European spots and thought Pellegrini would get them there. During his 6 months there, Moyes complained about leaks and fan protests. I can't see how that would change. He made the awful signing of Jordan Hugill and Patrice Evra's forgettable stint there.
Yosser0_0

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 02:52:07 PM
Wow, just heard Moyes might be going back there? The last time I looked at the win percentage for West Ham managers Pellegrini was either top or second all time with something like 43.5%, obviously might have dropped a bit recently, but its decent. Moyes was about 28% there and was either bottom or second to bottom, all time, so good luck with that one.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:05:08 PM
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 02:23:56 PM
Why was he sacked though?

They wanted to hire a 'high profile' manager in line with the Club's ambitions - that was literally their statement at the end of the season when Moyes went.

He kept them up yeah, but the football was shite and they had some dreadful results under him - smashed by Burnley, Swansea and someone else really shite.

EDIT: Just Googled and it was Brighton. They also got their obligatory hammering by Man City and lost heavily to Liverpool under him.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:11:54 PM
Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:

Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock.

Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round.

In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him.

How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.
plucking affattedgoose

  Buck Dancer
Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:15:11 PM
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 02:23:56 PM
Why was he sacked though?

He wasnt sacked, his contract ran out and they didnt offer him a new one.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 04:18:07 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 04:11:54 PM
Just had a more in-depth look at them under Moyes:

Went out of the ELF Cup 1-0 to Arsenal under him - away from home. Not a shock.

Drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury in the FA Cup and beat them 1-0 AET in the reply at the Olympic stadium. Then lost 2-0 at Wigan in the next round.

In the league: lost 10, drew 9 and won 8 under him.

How do you look at that, knowing how the fans feel about him and knowing he hasn't been employed since and think, 'Yeah, this is a wise move.' Could maybe understand it as a temporary move but not with a 2.5 year contract.

They're experts in fucking oneself.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: General West Ham thread
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 04:25:23 PM »
"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future," said West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan.

"We feel that it is right to move in a different direction. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44140002

LOL
Zizou

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:07:18 PM
Moyes confirmed.

Doesn't get any brighter for the Irons.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:13:44 PM
red1977

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:18:43 PM
Gluttons for punishment.
Gerry Attrick

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:20:57 PM
Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:29:55 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 09:13:44 PM
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21

Who thought that video was a good idea :lmao
Those replies, christ, talk about underwhelmed
RedSamba

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:34:21 PM
feel the moyes
Chig

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:40:27 PM
Wow, rooting for them to relegate now.
wheresnemeth

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 09:54:53 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 09:13:44 PM
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21

Who thought that video was a good idea :lmao

:lmao :lmao :lmao They must know that anyone looking at that is waiting for him to morph into Gollum.
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 PM
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 10:03:21 PM
Fucking hell, Moyes is a snake oil salesman, how on Earth do him and his chums in the LMA continue to land managerial posts?, Moyes, Hughes, Pardew, Pulis, Allardyce, hardly a trophy between the lot of them!
Tobelius

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 10:09:12 PM
My condolences to the hammers fans
Floydy

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 10:20:34 PM
We them Moyes Boys
We them Moyes Boys
PUSSSSSYYYYYY
BarryCrocker

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 11:18:41 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 09:13:44 PM
https://twitter.com/westham/status/1211391443127930885?s=21

Who thought that video was a good idea :lmao

Whats the story with all the dandruff floating in the air around him?
stoopid yank

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 11:40:03 PM
Quote from: Little Robbie Red Breast on Yesterday at 09:29:55 PM
Those replies, christ, talk about underwhelmed

Beyond underwhelmed, some seem furious, rightly so. Expect objects to be thrown at the owners box next home game.
Alf

Re: General West Ham thread
Yesterday at 11:44:47 PM
Was saying last week the old boys network was over. Allardyce, Moyes & Pardew and now Moyesh has resurfaced.

As for West Ham, I pity the fools.
Caligula?

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 12:00:19 AM
They've pulled off a masterclass

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E</a>
BarryCrocker

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 05:58:06 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:00:19 AM
They've pulled off a masterclass

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E</a>

I hope they packaged it up with a session from Will Wright.
T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:21:03 PM
A truly atrocious signing.

This is a man who has utterly failed as manager of Manchester United, Real Sociedad (28.57% win rate), Sunderland (relegated, 18.6% win rate) and West Ham themselves (29.03% win rate, their worst even win rate behind Aran Grant).

Hes shit, he gets shit results, yet gets paid a fortune
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:25:25 PM
I wonder how much of that stadium will get filled in the Championship. Probably have to sell the bubble machines in order to not go under.
Red-Soldier

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 01:31:07 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:00:19 AM
They've pulled off a masterclass

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DgrvyPc8w-E</a>

To be fair to him, one of his masterclass ideas is that he plays a goalkeeper.  Says so at the beginning.
gerrardisgod

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:23:30 PM
Only two or three managers with a better win record in the league, he says :lmao
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:28:47 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:23:30 PM
Only two or three managers with a better win record in the league, he says :lmao

Moyes in press conference today::

"That's what I do, I win."
Red-Soldier

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:33:17 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 02:28:47 PM
Moyes in press conference today::

"That's what I do, I win."

They are getting a very experienced Premier League manager. I think there's only two or three managers with a better Premier League win record. That's what I do, I win. I'm here to get West Ham wins and get them away from the bottom three.
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:43:09 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 01:21:03 PM
A truly atrocious signing.

This is a man who has utterly failed as manager of Manchester United, Real Sociedad (28.57% win rate), Sunderland (relegated, 18.6% win rate) and West Ham themselves (29.03% win rate, their worst even win rate behind Aran Grant).

Hes shit, he gets shit results, yet gets paid a fortune

Masterclass... Shittery?
The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:43:19 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 02:28:47 PM
Moyes in press conference today::

"That's what I do, I win without winning."
Nobby Reserve

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 02:52:55 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 02:28:47 PM
Moyes in press conference today::

"That's what I do, I win."


What a guy, just keeps on giving  ;D
RedForeverTT

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 03:01:33 PM
At this point of their season, its all about survival and practicality. The choice is between Moyes, Allardyce and Pardew, none of which is really palatable.
Fortneef

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 03:43:42 PM
You forgot Antonio Pulisao
Fortneef

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 03:49:00 PM
and Gervasio de Margarida
DelTrotter

Re: General West Ham thread
Today at 04:12:42 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 02:28:47 PM
Moyes in press conference today::

"That's what I do, I win."

 ;D Was just coming on to post this after seeing it on SSN. The fucking arrogance of the man. (And its a blatant lie)
