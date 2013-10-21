« previous next »
Author Topic: Pete Doherty

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #280 on: October 21, 2013, 12:08:10 am »
Brilliant show tonight...buzzing
Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  Brace for Impact
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #281 on: October 21, 2013, 02:07:46 am »
Never understood the vitriol that Doherty attracted, especially about the drugs. People really have a thorn in their paw about Peter, he's a great musician that's made a lot of stupid decisions but not a bad guy.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #282 on: September 11, 2015, 04:52:33 pm »
Libertines gig cancelled due to Pete having a 'medical situation'

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-34218728

Anyone heard the new album?
Offline Mad Max

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #283 on: September 11, 2015, 08:03:15 pm »
Where does all the money go?
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #284 on: September 11, 2015, 08:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Skuzzlebutt on May 13, 2011, 04:37:48 pm
:lmao

Thats the biggest pile of shite I've ever read.  Rhyming Sins with Gins?  He's a waste of oxygen that junkie fuck.
what a shite argument (i know it's 4 years ago)

no idea what's happened with the "medical condition" but i'll check out the album. Weirs, I was randomly listening to Fuck Forever last night and now I see this, this morning
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #285 on: June 1, 2021, 02:36:12 pm »
Shameless 6 year bump.

He's kicked the heroin and ket and is now 'mostly clean' besides alcohol. Think he lives in France.

Just saw The Libertines are touring again later this year - booked to go see them in November. Saw them at BST Hyde Park in 2014 and it was incredible (besides the crowd trouble!). Excited.
Offline TepidT2O

  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #286 on: June 1, 2021, 02:38:48 pm »
Assumed he had died ;D
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #287 on: June 1, 2021, 02:42:18 pm »
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #288 on: June 1, 2021, 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June  1, 2021, 02:42:18 pm

Seen other pictures where he looks better. Glad he is enjoying life more now.
Offline Crosby Nick

  Poultry in Motion
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #289 on: June 1, 2021, 02:51:04 pm »
What became of the lighter lads?

Time for (Miniature) Heroes

Cant Stand Up Now


Thats all for now.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #290 on: June 1, 2021, 04:18:59 pm »
Nice tits
Offline JasonF

    Funny T-Shirts
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #291 on: June 1, 2021, 05:41:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  1, 2021, 02:51:04 pm
What became of the lighter lads?

Time for (Miniature) Heroes

Cant Stand Up Now


Thats all for now.

Kill a man for his Gyros
Offline Crosby Nick

  Poultry in Motion
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #292 on: June 1, 2021, 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on June  1, 2021, 05:41:08 pm
Kill a man for his Gyros

Aeros more likely. :D
Offline Roopy

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #293 on: June 7, 2021, 02:38:54 am »
Quote from: JasonF on June  1, 2021, 05:41:08 pm
Kill a man for his Gyros

Haha I'll pay that one.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #294 on: June 7, 2021, 09:18:27 am »
Pete Dougherty
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #295 on: June 7, 2021, 01:52:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  1, 2021, 02:38:48 pm
Assumed he had died ;D


No, that was the writer he [allegedly] had thrown from a balcony for mithering him.

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #296 on: November 16, 2023, 06:25:03 pm »
The Louis Theroux interview with Peter is well worth a watch, on the iPlayer.
Offline thejbs

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #297 on: November 16, 2023, 10:56:26 pm »
Recorded him once for bbc and he was a total gent. Polite, engaging, funny and a brilliant musician. He asked me more questions about my job than I could him about his. I was expecting the spectre conjured up by the tabloids.
Offline redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #298 on: November 16, 2023, 11:24:46 pm »
Just watched this tonight, really sad in parts, good to see him looking happy with his wife and new baby but his health doesn't sound too good.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #299 on: November 17, 2023, 09:52:42 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 16, 2023, 11:24:46 pm
Just watched this tonight, really sad in parts, good to see him looking happy with his wife and new baby but his health doesn't sound too good.


Caught the back end of this.

He was blaming his previous excesses for a health condition, suggesting it's inevitable given all the drugs and booze his consumed. How does that explain Keith Richards, though?  8)

You never know with Doherty whether he's playing with you or serious. That wracking cough when he swigged the whisky (?) from the bottle - I recognise that; sounded like an acid reflux flare. Needs to get on the Omeprazole!!

He still came across as an utter dick.




Offline Fruity

  a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #300 on: November 17, 2023, 10:22:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on November 16, 2023, 10:56:26 pm
Recorded him once for bbc and he was a total gent. Polite, engaging, funny and a brilliant musician. He asked me more questions about my job than I could him about his. I was expecting the spectre conjured up by the tabloids.

yeah thought overall he came across as pretty likeable. Seemed to get himself tied up in knots when talking about the death of the guy in the flat - to me it felt like he was trying to justify his innocence but who knows what went on in regard to that and hopefully the truth will come out.
Offline redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #301 on: November 17, 2023, 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 17, 2023, 09:52:42 am

Needs to get on the Omeprazole!!


Haha I thought the same about that ;D
Offline ToneLa

  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #302 on: November 17, 2023, 01:08:20 pm »
His "cover" of the La's' Son of a Gun is shockingly poor

Quote from: thejbs on November 16, 2023, 10:56:26 pm
Recorded him once for bbc and he was a total gent. Polite, engaging, funny and a brilliant musician.

Yeah, not in my book I'm afraid
Offline markedasred

  No Murdoch in our house
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #303 on: November 21, 2023, 04:30:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on November 17, 2023, 01:08:20 pm

Yeah, not in my book I'm afraid
I stumbled across the Theroux thing last night obviously on a repeat, and continued to watch it, with the preconceived notion that there was a sort of mildly intriguing honesty to the Libertines, with Docherty as a weakest link. That he had turned in to a poor impression of Hercule Poirot in appearance was just amusing. The fellow over the balcony though, I missed coverage of that. It's far more sinister, but presumably still as yet unproven. Though Docherty stepping over the body and running away in the CCTV footage doesn't look great.
Online LFC_R_BOSS

  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #304 on: Today at 01:47:02 am »
Has anyone been to one of his solo shows ? He was on at the church in Anfield last year . Just wondered how it was .
Offline ToneLa

  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:07:51 am »
I found a recording once of him doing the La's Son of a Gun, it was laughably bad, wrong rhythm, barely kept his own rhythm, I could play better than that with my feet
