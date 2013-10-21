« previous next »
Author Topic: Pete Doherty  (Read 15790 times)

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #280 on: October 21, 2013, 12:08:10 am »
Brilliant show tonight...buzzing
Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • Brace for Impact
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #281 on: October 21, 2013, 02:07:46 am »
Never understood the vitriol that Doherty attracted, especially about the drugs. People really have a thorn in their paw about Peter, he's a great musician that's made a lot of stupid decisions but not a bad guy.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #282 on: September 11, 2015, 04:52:33 pm »
Libertines gig cancelled due to Pete having a 'medical situation'

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-34218728

Anyone heard the new album?
Offline Mad Max

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #283 on: September 11, 2015, 08:03:15 pm »
Where does all the money go?
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #284 on: September 11, 2015, 08:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Skuzzlebutt on May 13, 2011, 04:37:48 pm
:lmao

Thats the biggest pile of shite I've ever read.  Rhyming Sins with Gins?  He's a waste of oxygen that junkie fuck.
what a shite argument (i know it's 4 years ago)

no idea what's happened with the "medical condition" but i'll check out the album. Weirs, I was randomly listening to Fuck Forever last night and now I see this, this morning
Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #285 on: June 1, 2021, 02:36:12 pm »
Shameless 6 year bump.

He's kicked the heroin and ket and is now 'mostly clean' besides alcohol. Think he lives in France.

Just saw The Libertines are touring again later this year - booked to go see them in November. Saw them at BST Hyde Park in 2014 and it was incredible (besides the crowd trouble!). Excited.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #286 on: June 1, 2021, 02:38:48 pm »
Assumed he had died ;D
Offline El Denzel Pepito

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #287 on: June 1, 2021, 02:42:18 pm »
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #288 on: June 1, 2021, 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on June  1, 2021, 02:42:18 pm

Seen other pictures where he looks better. Glad he is enjoying life more now.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #289 on: June 1, 2021, 02:51:04 pm »
What became of the lighter lads?

Time for (Miniature) Heroes

Cant Stand Up Now


Thats all for now.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #290 on: June 1, 2021, 04:18:59 pm »
Nice tits
Offline JasonF

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #291 on: June 1, 2021, 05:41:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  1, 2021, 02:51:04 pm
What became of the lighter lads?

Time for (Miniature) Heroes

Cant Stand Up Now


Thats all for now.

Kill a man for his Gyros
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #292 on: June 1, 2021, 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on June  1, 2021, 05:41:08 pm
Kill a man for his Gyros

Aeros more likely. :D
Offline Roopy

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #293 on: June 7, 2021, 02:38:54 am »
Quote from: JasonF on June  1, 2021, 05:41:08 pm
Kill a man for his Gyros

Haha I'll pay that one.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #294 on: June 7, 2021, 09:18:27 am »
Pete Dougherty
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #295 on: June 7, 2021, 01:52:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  1, 2021, 02:38:48 pm
Assumed he had died ;D


No, that was the writer he [allegedly] had thrown from a balcony for mithering him.

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Pete Doherty
« Reply #296 on: Today at 06:25:03 pm »
The Louis Theroux interview with Peter is well worth a watch, on the iPlayer.
