I HAVE FINALLY DEFEATED BOSSES ORNSTEIN & SMOUGH!

Made it to Bosses Ormstein and Smough at the end of Anor Londo. There is now way I'm beating these two without a trip back.



Re: Defeating Ornstein & Smough Bosses.



I've tried using Solaire mate and still get wasted. Another problem is having to defeat those bloody Royal Sentinels again each time i die.



I will fire it up again and see what I can do now I've had a big break.







I still have a massive hangup with myself about Ornstein & Smough almost 3 years on. Sad i Know.



Just been reading on Wiki how gamers felt emotions of 'pure zen' and 'unrivalled jubilation' after defeating O&S. How it was their game defining moment and how the encounter was also "Soul draining".



I did beat Ornstein once but was then killed by supersize Smough.





I really want to play Bloodborne and knew I'd see posters Fish77 and Living Legends in this thread. They were about when I was reduced to tears on Dark Souls a few years ago.



'Dark Souls' is actually what is putting me off this game. I was actually loving DS but simply couldn't defeat Ornstein & Smough and it took age to get back to the fight arena to take them on again once you died. A grown man in his 40's almost crying over a console boss level made me rethink how I was spending my free time.





Sorry for the long-winded post here guys, but today at approx. 01:15 am, a momentous occasion occurred for me after almost 40 years as a casual gamer. I am posting this here for my own prosperity and in the hope that RAWK posters and Dark Souls Legends "FiSh77" and "Living Legends" are still active on here and see it too. To be honest, any Dark Souls aficionados will also kind of feel my pain (and joy).After 7 years and 4 months of trying on and off. -No NPC summons or online co-op was used as I swore to myself from the start I would do this unaided.I initially dispatched of Dragonslayer Ornstein with Pyro, using 2 x Great Chaos Fireballs (Wearing the "Crown of Dusk" and "Bellowing Dragoncrest Ring", all while utilizing the personal buff "Power within").Ornstein no more, this left just a Super Charged Smough to contend with. I decided I was going to take the big guy down by traditional methods. (No Pyromancy or Spell casting). Hitting him with pyro seemed to be futile anyway!Using my +5 Divine Claymore two-handed, I stayed permanently locked on to the bastard. Lots of dodge rolling, running and always used the stone pillars as cover to take Estus onboard. The emotions I felt when Executioner Smough finally went down and the caption "VICTORY ACHIEVED" covered the screen, were just unreal. Initial overwhelming jubilation was followed by a few moments of silent reflection. These pair of bastard bosses had plagued me for over 7 fucking years!! No more I tell thee!I will now go on and complete the game (hopefully) and then run through NG+ and grab Platinum.At 51 years old with kids and grandchildren, I am still a little bit confused (as is my missus) how a bloody video game can invoke such emotions in a grown manNot that I ever mentioned it on RAWK like