Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #760 on: February 24, 2022, 03:47:08 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on February 24, 2022, 03:36:44 pm
Yes, you can drop your summon sign and hope another Sun covenant player summons you for the boss that theyve not defeated yet. Might be worth looking at most popular summon spots if youre just looking to farm the medals.

Cheers mate

A quick google tells me the best summoning spot for me (level 40-50) is perhaps Quelaag's Domain

Anyone knocking about fancy firing up DS and helping me get these sunlight medals

No, thought not. Cheers anyway :)

Logged

Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #761 on: February 24, 2022, 04:01:29 pm
Never played DS online, sorry.
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #762 on: February 24, 2022, 09:37:07 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 24, 2022, 04:01:29 pm
Never played DS online, sorry.


Me neither but just seen you need to pay for the privilege and subscribe to PlayStation +
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #763 on: February 26, 2022, 05:24:05 pm
Been at Sens Fortress this afternoon and cleared the level out completely.  Really enjoyed that level, brilliant fun.  Have also done Darkroot Garden and Darkroot Basin this week.

Going to do the Catacombs now, armed with a Divine Claymore in preparation for Anor Londo.

I feel my character is much more buffed at this point opposed to the last time I played this.  Still dreading O&S like.

btw - Great Grey Wold Silf was a bitch boss to beat.  Most satisfying when I took her down.
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #764 on: March 9, 2022, 12:26:52 pm
Sorry for the long-winded post here guys, but today at approx. 01:15 am, a momentous occasion occurred for me after almost 40 years as a casual gamer.  I am posting this here for my own prosperity and in the hope that RAWK posters and Dark Souls Legends "FiSh77" and "Living Legends" are still active on here and see it too.  To be honest, any Dark Souls aficionados will also kind of feel my pain (and joy).

After 7 years and 4 months of trying on and off. - I HAVE FINALLY DEFEATED BOSSES ORNSTEIN & SMOUGH!

No NPC summons or online co-op was used as I swore to myself from the start I would do this unaided.

I initially dispatched of Dragonslayer Ornstein with Pyro, using 2 x Great Chaos Fireballs (Wearing the "Crown of Dusk" and "Bellowing Dragoncrest Ring", all while utilizing the personal buff "Power within").

Ornstein no more, this left just a Super Charged Smough to contend with.  I decided I was going to take the big guy down by traditional methods. (No Pyromancy or Spell casting).  Hitting him with pyro seemed to be futile anyway!

Using my +5 Divine Claymore two-handed, I stayed permanently locked on to the bastard.  Lots of dodge rolling, running and always used the stone pillars as cover to take Estus onboard. The emotions I felt when Executioner Smough finally went down and the caption "VICTORY ACHIEVED" covered the screen, were just unreal.  Initial overwhelming jubilation was followed by a few moments of silent reflection.  These pair of bastard bosses had plagued me for over 7 fucking years!!  No more I tell thee!

I will now go on and complete the game (hopefully) and then run through NG+ and grab Platinum.

At 51 years old with kids and grandchildren, I am still a little bit confused (as is my missus) how a bloody video game can invoke such emotions in a grown man :)

Not that I ever mentioned it on RAWK like :lmao

Quote from: Buck Pete on November 13, 2014, 01:29:18 pm
Made it to Bosses Ormstein and Smough at the end of Anor Londo.  There is now way I'm beating these two without a trip back. 



Quote from: Buck Pete on April 20, 2016, 08:16:13 am
Re: Defeating Ornstein & Smough Bosses.

I've tried using Solaire mate and still get wasted.  Another problem is  having to defeat those bloody Royal Sentinels again each time i die.

I will fire it up again and see what I can do now I've had a big break.



Quote from: Buck Pete on February  5, 2019, 01:35:31 pm

I still have a massive hangup with myself about Ornstein & Smough almost 3 years on. Sad i Know.

Just been reading on Wiki how gamers felt emotions of 'pure zen' and 'unrivalled jubilation' after defeating O&S. How it was their game defining moment and how the encounter was also "Soul draining".

I did beat Ornstein once but was then killed by supersize Smough.


Quote from: Buck Pete on February  5, 2019, 01:23:04 pm
I really want to play Bloodborne and knew I'd see posters Fish77 and Living Legends in this thread.  They were about when I was reduced to tears on Dark Souls a few years ago.

'Dark Souls' is actually what is putting me off this game. I was actually loving DS but simply couldn't defeat Ornstein & Smough and it took age to get back to the fight arena to take them on again once you died.  A grown man in his 40's almost crying over a console boss level made me rethink how I was spending my free time.

Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #765 on: March 9, 2022, 12:30:54 pm
Well done.
Logged

AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #766 on: March 9, 2022, 01:08:05 pm
Hahahaha yes Pete!
Logged

Malaysian Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #767 on: March 9, 2022, 01:37:10 pm
Well done, the best feeling in Souls games is when you see "VICTORY ACHIEVED" after trying for ages.
Logged
wige

  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #768 on: March 9, 2022, 02:29:12 pm
Congrats man  :champ :champ :champ
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #769 on: March 9, 2022, 02:43:29 pm
Cheers Lads

Noticed I already have a +10 mace knocking about in my arsenal.  As a keepsake I am now going to ascended it to Smough's Hammer using the big guy's soul I collected when he died :)
Logged

Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #770 on: March 9, 2022, 09:06:19 pm
Get in man! Nice job, enjoy the rest of the game. You should cruise on from there.
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #771 on: April 20, 2022, 06:49:48 pm
Just finished my second run-through (NG+).  O&S were really hard (AGAIN!), as I had to kill Smough first, then face-off with Super Ornstein to get Ornstein's soul.  The HP on enemies on NG+ is much higher and they can one shot kill you.

Just one trophy left to collect before Platinum.  "Knights Honour" - Collect all rare weapons in the game.

About to start run-through 3 (NG++) to collect the 3rd and final soul of SIF.  Pop to Anor Londo where I can then craft The Greatsword of Artorias with the Giant Blacksmith.

Getting platinum has been a journey. :)
Logged

Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #772 on: April 21, 2022, 10:24:03 am
Man, you've come a long way. Chapeau sir.
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #773 on: April 21, 2022, 12:07:15 pm
Quote from: Zlen on April 21, 2022, 10:24:03 am
Man, you've come a long way. Chapeau sir.

I know it's all subjective but Dark Souls is the greatest game I personally have ever played.
Logged

AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #774 on: April 21, 2022, 12:12:24 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 21, 2022, 12:07:15 pm
I know it's all subjective but Dark Souls is the greatest game I personally have ever played.

Wait until you play Elden Ring, Pete! Im 60 hours in and still nowhere near the end  ;D
Logged

wige

  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #775 on: April 21, 2022, 12:15:26 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 21, 2022, 12:07:15 pm
I know it's all subjective but Dark Souls is the greatest game I personally have ever played.

Elden Ring is running it close for me, but I've gotta agree with this.

There's so many reasons, but for me it's those moments when you've been adventuring for ages, pushing forwards, finding bonfires, completely lost and then you cross a threshold/open a door and the big location text saying "FIRELINK SHRINE" appears and you're like.... WTF?! and then realise that the whole world/map is just a thing of almost perfect design. Not just firelink shrine, but there's multiple times where you're taken aback at where you've ended up, thinking you've been headed in a completely opposite direction.

Add in the epic boss fights and locations, the variety of builds and the lore (thanks Vaatividya) and it's just a piece of art.
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #776 on: April 21, 2022, 12:21:56 pm
I love it when you've been killed tons of times by a particular boss or tough enemy.  But then...

You finally stumble upon a certain shield, weapon, ring & spell/buff/pyro combo that brings the antagonist down.  A definite "wish I'd tried that earlier" moment!

As we mentioned earlier.  Seeing the words VICTORY ACHIEVED appear onscreen after a tough boss fight is one of the most rewarding gaming feelings. Ever! :)
Logged

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #777 on: April 21, 2022, 12:27:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 21, 2022, 12:12:24 pm
Wait until you play Elden Ring, Pete! Im 60 hours in and still nowhere near the end  ;D

When I eventually get my hand in my pocket for a PS5, ER is the first game I'm playing.

Moving on to either DSII or Bloodborne (again) next.
Logged

wige

  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #778 on: April 21, 2022, 12:39:06 pm
For no real reason, my list would probably be:

Dark Souls/Elden Ring
Bloodborne
Dark Souls 3
Demons Souls (PS5 > PS3)
Dark Souls 2
Sekiro (no doubt it's a brilliant game, I just couldn't ever get good at it and it's the only one unfinished :-/ )
Logged

Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #779 on: April 21, 2022, 05:50:24 pm
I think I prefer Elden Ring, but I do miss the linearity of Dark Souls at times.
Logged

leinad

  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #780 on: April 21, 2022, 06:39:34 pm
For me it's

Bloodborne
Dark Souls
Elden Ring
Dark Souls 2 SOTFS
Dark Souls 3
Sekiro

Haven't played Demon souls yet, not buying it for £70. Probably harsh on Sekiro but I've tried it 3/4 times and can never get into it. Bloodborne is one of my favourite games of all time to be honest, love everything about it and it came out at a really good point in my life when I had all the time in the world to play it.
Logged

Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #781 on: April 21, 2022, 08:00:48 pm
As I skipped a whole console generation I havent played all their games. Out of ones I did my favourite is DS1, then Elden Ring, Demons Souls & Sekiro tied. Loved them all but DS1 was just special for me, a game that changed the way I enjoy games, opened the door to many other titles I would previously consider hard, confusing or both.
Logged

Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #782 on: Today at 07:43:53 pm
Just started playing DS1 for the first time after enjoying Elden Ring so much. Liking it a lot/want to smash my monitor in. I've found no map or fast travel rough, keep getting lost or stuck. Used one of them Estus upgrades on....nothing because the Use said it would upgrade my flask, apparently I was supposed to take it to someone. Died so much already, felt like giving up multiple times already but ER was the same and I gradually got into the swing of it.

Was debating playing through all DS1-3 with katana/high DEX build cos I loved it in ER, I'm a fan of that agile playstyle. But either I need to get used to the rolling in this or DS1 feels a bit clunkier/slower, so might alternate between Claymore/Shield and Claymore 2H and mainly push VIT/STR.
Logged
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #783 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm
Yeah, bought all 3 of them in a sale on Xbox, I'm a small way into the first one, fighting a boss in Lodran (I think it's called) I'm rubbish at boss battles too, and this one is on a thin pathway on top of a castle.
Logged

Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dark Souls & Dark Souls 2
Reply #784 on: Today at 08:48:58 pm
When people said Elden Ring was easier, they meant in the sense that when you were underpowered you could fuck off, level up and come back.  With the DS games you can 'farm' but you won't over level because roadblocks will always be there and you'll need stuff beyond that roadblock.

Dark Souls is like beating levels.

Elden Ring is like learning how to circumnavigate levels.

Easiest I'd put it. Keep going though, every time you get further you'll feel great.
Logged
